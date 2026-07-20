Walk, run or roll with PAWS

An evening at Millennium Park this August will offer West Michigan residents the chance to make every step count.

Paws With A Cause (PAWS) will host its second annual PAWS in the Park 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run on Thursday, Aug. 6, at Millennium Park, 1415 Maynard Ave. SW in Grand Rapids. Designed to welcome participants of all ages and abilities, the event invites the community to walk, run or roll in support of the nonprofit’s mission of pairing custom-trained working dogs with people whose lives are transformed through those partnerships.

While the event promises a fun summer evening outdoors, its purpose reaches far beyond the finish line. Proceeds help fund the care, training and placement of assistance and facility dogs that serve individuals and professionals in schools, hospitals, law enforcement agencies and other community settings. Each partnership is tailored to meet specific needs, creating greater independence, confidence and connection for those who rely on these highly trained dogs.

“PAWS in the Park is about so much more than a race,” said Michele Suchovsky, CEO of Paws With A Cause. “It’s a celebration of accessibility, community and the incredible impact that happens when a person is matched with the right dog. Every participant will help make a difference. Whether you run, walk or roll, you’re helping change someone’s future.”

The 5K and 1-mile courses both begin at 6:30 p.m., but the event also offers plenty for spectators and families to enjoy. Guests can expect food trucks, local vendors, live music, a beer and beverage garden, interactive activities and professional race photographers, with complimentary race photos available for download after the event. Registered participants will receive a commemorative event T-shirt and finisher medal.

Whether attending with a dog or simply cheering from the sidelines, community members are encouraged to join the celebration and support a cause that helps change lives across the country.

Registration is open through race day. To register for the race or become an event sponsor, visit pawswithacause.org/paws-in-the-park/.