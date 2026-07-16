Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen to kick off 26-27 Broadway GR season

Broadway Grand Rapids will bring one of Broadway’s most celebrated recent musicals to downtown Grand Rapids this September when Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen begins its North American tour at DeVos Performance Hall.

The Tony Award-winning musical will run Sept. 15–20, 2026, as the first stop on its 2026–27 touring route. Tickets are now available through Broadway Grand Rapids.

Inspired by Alicia Keys’ music and the energy of New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, the musical follows Ali, a 17-year-old searching for independence, purpose and her place in the world. Along the way, she encounters a mentor who changes her life, navigates the complexities of family and finds connection within the neighborhood that helps her grow.

Featuring Alicia Keys’ greatest hits along with new songs written exclusively for the production, Hell’s Kitchen blends contemporary music, storytelling and choreography into a coming-of-age story about identity, ambition and the people who shape us.

The North American tour currently stars Maya Drake as Ali, Kennedy Caughell as Jersey, Roz White as Miss Liza Jane, Desmond Sean Ellington as Davis and JonAvery Worrell as Knuck. Casting is subject to change.

Hell’s Kitchen features a story by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, direction by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Dear Evan Hansen and The Notebook), choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, and music by Alicia Keys.

The production has earned widespread recognition since arriving on Broadway, winning two 2025 Tony Awards and the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Now in its second year at the Shubert Theatre in New York, the musical continues to draw audiences and was named a New York Times Critic’s Pick, with the publication calling it “thrilling from beginning to end – a rare must-see.”

The Grand Rapids engagement at DeVos Performance Hall marks the beginning of the musical’s nationwide journey, giving West Michigan audiences the first opportunity to experience the touring production before it travels to cities across North America.

Performances of Hell’s Kitchen are scheduled for Sept. 15–20, 2026, at DeVos Performance Hall. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at grandrapids.broadway.com, in person at the Broadway Grand Rapids office located at 122 Lyon St NW or by calling 616-235-6285 (Mon – Fri, 11AM – 4:30PM). There is a maximum purchase limit of 8 tickets per account for the engagement.