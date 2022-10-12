Annual ‘Restaurant Week’ returns November 4

Restaurant Week Grand Rapids is cooking up what may prove to be one of the most popular culinary events of the year, Nov. 4-12.

After two years offering a standard menu format, Experience Grand Rapids announces the return of specialty menus, along with event features like digital check-ins, incentive offers and free gifts.

“We’re excited to bring back the traditional format of Restaurant Week, combined with our newer digital pass program,” said Kate Lieto, Associate VP of Marketing for Experience Grand Rapids. “The past two years were successful in supporting restaurants during challenging times and this year, we’re pleased to bring back the excitement of the specialty menus where local chefs can really showcase their culinary talents.”

Participating restaurants will offer a special Restaurant Week menu featuring at least two courses for either $25 or less, or $25 or more. In addition, restaurants are encouraged to offer additional dessert or drink pairings.

Throughout the event, diners can check-in at three participating locations to receive a free gift. Each check-in also results in a digital coupon for a future visit. A dollar from every check-in will be contributed to an endowed scholarship at the GRCC Secchia Institute for Culinary Education, which has raised more than $185,000 from RWGR since 2010.

To prepare for the big event, Experience GR asks that people pre-register here. The digital pass will be available in early November.