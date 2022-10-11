Not the actual Roadshow, but…

Have something of value you’d like to get appraised?

Now’s your chance.

Muskegon Art Museum, 296 W. Webster Ave, in Muskegon, will host an appraisal fair, Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Muskegon Museum of Art Appraisal Fair provides curious antique owners an opportunity to seek advice from professionals with decades of experience.

Appraisers from DuMouchelles Auction House in Detroit will be in attendance to evaluate fine art, antiques and other collectibles. These experienced appraisers from DuMouchelles have regularly appeared on Antiques Roadshow and will help participants decide if a formal appraisal should be sought for high ticket items.

Do not bring guns, knives, swords or other weaponry. No appraisals will be given for these items and they will not be allowed in the building.

Appraisals will be available by advanced ticket reservations only. Tickets are $30 for non-members and $20 for MMA members. Each ticket includes a 10-minute evaluation for one item and admission into the museum.

For more specific instructions and to purchase tickets, visit the Muskegon Art Museum website.