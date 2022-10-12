Update: No parade for fallen firefighters tonight

The Grand Rapids Fire Department is cancelling tonight’s Silent Night Parade until further notice due to forecasted inclement weather.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our community. At this point, an alternative date is being explored with our fire service partners, and an update on that process will be communicated upon reaching the final decision,” said Captain William Smith in a written statement.

A parade to honor fallen firefighters was to be held on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 12 in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Silent Night Memorial Service and Parade of Apparatus is an annual remembrance of fallen firefighters, active and retired, who have died in the past year, whether in the line-of-duty or not.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department’s Annual Silent Night Memorial Service and Parade, now in its 22nd year, had been scheduled to begin on the Ottawa Ave. on the east side of Calder Plaza, located at 300 Monroe Ave. NW.