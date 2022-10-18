New ‘coffee art’ boutique opening in Eastown 

A couple who outgrew their online store and the art fair circuit have gone “all in” on a new boutique, the Modish Moth, located at 1407 Robinson Rd. SE. in Eastown (near the intersection of Lake Dr., next door to Argos Books).

On November 3, 3-6 p.m., Alex and Caleb Amberski will host a grand opening event, with refreshments, exclusive sales and giveaways at their new boutique.

It’s bound to be worth the time because Alex Amberski and her husband, Caleb, don’t “half-do” anything. When they planned their wedding they went antiquing for pieces that would give their big day the right look. When their daughter turned one, it was more of the same…shopping until the last trinket was to their liking.

The impetus behind the shop is Alex’s unique coffee art. She uses coffee grounds as a medium, blending different roasts and types of beans for an array of hues and textures.

“I just love the earthy tones, high contrast and different textures…the tone and the mood,” said Alex. “As far as I know, I’m the only one doing this.”

Alex also has a penchant for bones, perhaps a nod to her chosen field of study: medicine.



“I’m mainly self-taught. My background is in medicine,” Alex said.

The story is a familiar one. Her mother thought she was too smart to be just an artist, Alex said, so she encouraged her to study medicine.

Alex has a “day-job” working in the field, but her passion and creativity has pulled her in another direction.

The couple reckon that owning a business will give them flexibility to be more hands-on as parents. With their children (who are one and three years old) by their side Monday evening, the self-described detail-oriented couple with a flair for decorating, were busy getting the shop ready.

The Modish Moth will soon be packed to the brim with Alex’s art and an abundance of unique and eclectic items, from baby clothes and t-shirts to decorated glassware, knickknacks and a veritable cornucopia of all kinds of kitschy things: and a lot of them embossed, printed or otherwise bedazzled with bees, butterflies and moths.

To see some of Alex’s unique creations visit the Modish Moth website or stop in to the shop on or after November 3.