Great Lakes Outpost holds grand opening in Grandville

Great Lakes Outpost will hold a grand opening event of its new Grandville store, 4611 Ivanrest Ave. SW, with food trucks, a beverage tent and a chance to win prizes. The two-day event is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28, 4 – 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

“The local, family-owned and operated outdoor adventure business that aims to help real people discover real adventure by providing premium gear and relational service,” said Justin Fleser, Great Lakes Outpost customer service and marketing manager.

GLO was founded in 2015 by Tim and Caleb Adrianson with Caleb running the day-to-day operations. Tim started Firehouse Guitars 25 years ago and both of these companies have been family owned and operated since, said Fleser.

About a year and a half ago, Tim and Caleb found a perfect building in Grandville that would allow GLO, Firehouse Guitars, and Geartree (Firehouse’s eCommerce business) to have warehousing and retail all under the same roof.

The Grand Opening event will give customers a chance to win some giveaways, like a Norco Storm 4 bicycle. There will be 4-5 large giveaways timed throughout the day including a full mountain bike, a set of skis, a snowboard and a snow sports (helmet, goggles, and gloves) pack and more. The beverage tent will feature Michigan Moonshine, Wildroast Coffee Co. The Red Bull car, drinks and DJ will be on site.