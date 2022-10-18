City announces participatory budgeting results

The results of the Participatory Budgeting Grand Rapids votes are in.

According to a press release from the City of Grand Rapids, Assistant City Manager Doug Matthews announced this morning that a dozen community improvement projects across the city’s three wards will soon be funded by the $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The participatory budgeting initiative is a democratic process that allows residents the opportunity to help determine how public funds are spent. Projects determined by the public vote were finalized by the PBGR Steering Committee: (First Ward) Mallory Patterson, Michael Scholten; (Second Ward) Doug Booth, Lisa Knight, Cailin Kelly; (Third Ward) Kristian Grant, LaKiya Thompson-Jenkins and Pastor Kenneth Hoskins.

Votes by ward took place Sept. 30 through Oct. 5 online, in-person at Grand Rapids Public Libraries and at a series of neighborhood events. Residents 13 years of age and older were eligible to vote and 2,081 residents participated in the voting process.

Based on the voting results and project rankings using ranked-choice voting methodology, the PBGR Steering Committee formally adopted the following projects (with estimated costs) to advance in the community:

Ward 1

There will be a $600,000 total investment. The funds will be allocated as follows:

Affordable Childcare for 2nd and 3rd Shift Workers: $150,000.

Supporting Victims of Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking: $100,000.

Youth Affordable Housing Support: $145,000.

Cleaning Up Grand Rapids: $75,000

Community Reading Initiative for Violence Reduction: $50,000.

Citizen Advocacy Skills Academy: $80,000*.

*Partially funded (from a requested $100,000) due to reaching total investment limit

Ward 2

There will be a $400,000 total investment. The funds will be allocated as follows:

Mental Health Community First Responders: $350,000.

CURE Violence – 2nd Ward: $50,000 PB** + additional possible investment

**Partially funded (from a requested $250,000) due to reaching total investment limit

Ward 3

There will be a $1Million total investment. The funds will be allocated as follows:

Lead Water Line Replacement: $500,000.

Affordable Childcare for 2nd and 3rd Shift Workers: $150,000.

Youth Affordable Housing Support: $145,000.

Community-Based Violence Reduction Initiative: $205,000***.

***Fully funded and $5,000 added to the program (from a requested $200,000) due to excess funds in total investment limit.