Lakeshore ‘Habitat’ breaks new ground

Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity celebrated a special groundbreaking this past weekend, the biggest neighborhood it has developed since the beginning of the charity in 1990.

Vista Green,285 W. 36th St. will be a future home for 42 families thanks to its partnership with Jubilee Ministries and a host of Habitat for Humanity volunteers who blessed the homeowner families by signing studs used to build each of their homes.

The development of the community comes at a time when so many families are seeking homes, yet lack of starter homes in the area makes the dream of homeownership for some a nightmare.

“The overall for-sale housing gap in the county is approximately 11,346 units over the five-year projection period. This gap is more than triple the estimated housing gap from the 2018 Housing Needs Assessment’s estimates,” according to the 2021 Housing Needs Assessment Update for Ottawa County.

According to the report, “virtually all of the for-sale product in the development pipeline is priced above $250,000.”

This positions Lakeshore Habitat as being one of the only developers currently building units for-sale under $250,000, which, based on these findings, is currently the highest need in Ottawa County.

Eighteen of the homes in the Vista Green development will serve local families making 30-80% of the area median income in the area that Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity serves. Twenty-four of the homes in Vista Green will serve local families making 80-120% of the area median income, the population

Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit Christian organization that builds and restores houses in Holland, Michigan. Learn more at www.lakeshorehabitat.org.