Things to do in GR this weekend

One of my favorite Grand Rapids bands is back, Citizen Keen. Formerly known as Four Lincolns, this band features the bold vocals of Sarah Keen.

But first, start your Friday with giant pumpkin carving, Rosa Parks Circle, Friday, Oct. 28, 3 p.m. This event is brought to you by Ice Guru Events and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. Rosa Parks Circle is located in the heart of the city at the intersection of Monroe and Monroe Center, in front of the Grand Rapids Art Museum, 101 Monroe Center St NW.

Friday, Oct. 28, 9 p.m.

Myron Elkins and Citizen Keen at Tip Dop Deluxe, 760 Butterworth St. SW

Citizen Keen (Sarah Keen, Paul Keen, Charley Van Portfliet, Mike Raaymakers and Ricardo Ramirez) takes the stage at 9 p.m., followed by headliner, Myron Elkins.

Born and raised in Otsego, Michigan, 21-year-old musician Myron Elkins has performed with ZZ Top, Kaleo, Lucero, Blackberry Smoke, Marcus King Band, 49 Winchester and Ward Davis as well as at AmericanaFest, Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival, Born & Raised, BeachLife Ranch Festival and more.



This is a 21 and up event. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased here.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Just Wicked Halloween Party and Costume Contest, JW Marriott, 235 Louis St. NW

A portion of all proceeds of Just Wicked, an annual event, will benefit Autism Support of Kent County.

Attendees must be 21 years of age and show valid ID to attend. Weapons and weapon props are prohibited with the exception of walking sticks or canes. Face masks must be removable for ID verification.

Costume contest winners to be announced at approximately 10:45 p.m. First place winner will receive a $500 cash prize and one night’s stay at the Grand Rapids JW Marriott; Second place winner will receive a $250 cash prize and one night’s stay at the Grand Rapids JW Marriott; Third place winner will receive a $100 gift card to Margaux restaurant.

Tickets are $20, while those in the Halloween spirit can purchase a table in the R.I.P. section for $600, which includes 8 tickets, a reserved soft seating area, vodka bottle service with mixers and festive garnishes, and additional cocktail service.

Purchase tickets here or at the door.

Sunday, Oct. 30, noon- 5 p.m.

Little Space Studio’s Harvest Market, 111 South Division Ave.

I got a tip from Mattew Rosenberg at ArtRat Gallery, who is “ eager to boost folks’ perception of the Heartside neighborhood,” that thirty local artisans will gather to sell jewelry, fine art prints, graphic art, crochet — and even hand-crafted brooms.

Malone Farms will offer pumpkin carving for $10 per pumpkin.

There will be a seed swap, 2-3 p.m. where urban farmers gather to trade fruit, flower and vegetable seeds, as well as propagated plants for landscaping, such as sedum and hostas.

Kate Henriot Jauw, who has been reading tea leaves for over 20 years, will host two different sessions, with tea service and cookies; 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 each.