Sabor Mexicano opens in Lowell

There’s a new authentic Mexican restaurant in the area. Sabor Mexicano, 109 Riverside Drive in Lowell is open for business, with dine-in and deck seating along the beautiful Flat River. (For those who know Lowell, it’s where Backwater Cafe once stood.)

According to Facebook posts, it’s clear they have a lot of fans. With a 5.0 rating after 125 reviews, guests describe the food as great, awesome and fantastic, with brags on the good service as well.

The menu features burritos, tacos, tortas, quesadillas, quesabirrias, tamales (pork or chicken), menu items for kids and more. Guests can choose from steak, ground beef, al pastor, chorizo, chicken or shrimp. Tacos are served the authentic way, with onions and cilantro on a corn tortilla (flour tortilla are also available).

Sides include elote (grilled Mexican street corn), rice, beans and queso or guacamole dip and chips.

Hours are Wednesday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.