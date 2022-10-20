Family farm open for festivities, donuts

There are two days left to enjoy Post Family Farm’s Saturday Fall Festivals; Saturday, Oct. 22nd and 29th. The hours are 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

The farm, located at 5081 Bauer Rd, in Hudsonville, opens to the public each fall for a family day out that offers U-pick pumpkins, hayrides, bonfires, a corn maze, a playground and some of the area’s most delicious glazed pumpkin donuts.

In addition to pumpkins and donuts the farm offers cider squash, gourds, corn stalks and more.

According to Farm Manager at Post Family Farm Julie Febus, she expects they’ll be quite busy this weekend.

Admission is $9 per person, age 2 and up and includes a corn maze, Hayride to the Pumpkin Patch (pumpkin price based on size), a kids activity area with games, pumpkin train rides and more. Pony rides cost an additional $5. Pumpkin painting is $1.

It is recommended to arrive no later than 3 p.m. to take advantage of all the farm has to offer. Evenings at the Farm are typically reserved for private group events.

Pumpkins, cider and concessions are available for purchase during the Saturday Fall Festivals and during the week.

For hours of operation and more information, click here.

*Note: Post Family Farm is NOT open on Sundays.