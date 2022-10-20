City: leaves clog catch basins!

It has been said that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. An easy way to to prevent unnecessary street flooding, is to keep the storm drains free of debris, namely leaves.

The city’s 17,000 catch basins (commonly referred to as storm drains) collect water during storm events. They are designed to filter out debris so that it does not end up in the Grand River and its tributaries.

“Unfortunately, each fall these catch basins are susceptible to becoming blocked with the leaves, which leads to unnecessary street flooding,” according to a statement released by Media Relations Manager Steve Guitar.

To help with leaf removal efforts the City of grand Rapids offers these tips: CLICK HERE

City crews typically clean 4,000 of the 17,000 catch basins annually and get through all of them in a five-year cycle.

As part of their efforts to encourage residents to keep catch basins free of leaves and other debris, the City’s Department of Environmental Services partners with the Lower Grand Rapids Organization of Watersheds, which coordinates a regional year-round “Adopt-A-Drain” program. For more information on “Adopt-a-Drain” click here.