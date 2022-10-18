Chick-fil-A to open two more GR restaurants

Chick-fil-A continues its West Michigan expansion with two more Grand Rapids-area restaurants slated to open within the next year.

The Georgia-based chicken chain confirmed this week it expects to open a Cascade Township store this winter, with a Walker-area store ready to open in fall 2023.

The Cascade store will open at 5528 28th St. SE, next to the Cascade Township Meijer.

In Walker, the store will take the place of a former Golden Corral, a building set to be demolished at 3461 Alpine Ave. NW. The two-acre lot will include a 5,000-square-foot building, double drive-thru and outdoor dining patio, according to Walker Planning Commission documents.

There are four Grand Rapids-area Chick-fil-A locations, including 2750 E. Beltline Ave. SE and 1545 Edgeknoll Drive SE in Grand Rapids, 356 Wilson Ave. NW in Walker and 700 54th St. SW in Wyoming.

Chick-fil-A began its Michigan expansion in 2016, breaking ground on its first location in Lansing. The first location in Grand Rapids opened in 2017. By last year, the company planned to have 20 restaurants in the state.

Chick-fil-A is experiencing massive growth and in June was named America’s Favorite Fast Food Restaurant for the eighth straight year by the America Customer Satisfaction Index. In April, the firm reported record revenues in 2021 of $5.8 billion, up 33.3% compared to 2020, according to Franchise Times.

Founded in 1967 in Atlanta, the company now operates more than 2,700 stores in 47 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada. Late last year, Business Insider reported the company is gearing up for international expansion.