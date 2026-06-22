Grand Rapids named Michigan’s best-managed city

Grand Rapids has been named Michigan’s best-managed city and ranks No. 27 nationally in a new study evaluating how effectively municipalities deliver services relative to their budgets.

The city placed among the top performers nationwide for financial management, service delivery and long-term planning.

“Being recognized again as one of America’s best-run cities is a testament to the people who show up every day committed to making Grand Rapids stronger,” Mayor David LaGrand said. “Our team works with purpose, and our community partners help us move forward together.”

City leaders point to a number of major initiatives underway, including the Acrisure Amphitheater, continued development of the Amway Soccer Stadium, Grand River restoration efforts, housing investments and infrastructure upgrades.

“Managing limited resources while meeting the diverse needs of residents is always a challenge,” City Manager Mark Washington said.

“Maintaining our position among the nation’s best-run cities shows that our team continues to make thoughtful, informed choices that protect taxpayers and improve quality of life.”

The ranking was released by personal finance website WalletHub, which annually compares major U.S. cities using metrics related to financial stability, public safety, health, education, economic strength and infrastructure.