Grand Rapids taps Trigg to lead PD

After an extensive search, Grand Rapids has selected a veteran law enforcement officer from within its own ranks to serve as the city’s next chief of police.

City Manager Mark Washington has selected Joseph A. Trigg, interim police chief and deputy police chief of the Grand Rapids Police Department, to serve as the City’s next chief of police. His appointment is effective today, June 22.

Trigg brings more than 25 years of law enforcement experience in Grand Rapids and is expected to formally be sworn in to his new role Monday, June 29at 5:30 p.m. in the City Commission Chambers of City Hall, 300 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids.Washington will introduce Trigg at a press conference tomorrow, June 23 at 11 a.m.

Washington said his decision follows a transparent, community‑informed process that included multiple interview panels and a community forum made up of community stakeholders, City leaders, and police department personnel. Over two days of interviews, four finalists participated in a rigorous evaluation process, and Washington expressed his gratitude for their willingness to serve Grand Rapids.

He noted that Trigg consistently emerged as the clear top candidate across all panels and community input.

“Chief Trigg embodies exactly what our community told us they want in their next police chief — someone who loves justice, who understands that public safety is not achieved by law enforcement alone, but through strong partnerships with the community,” Washington said. “His leadership reflects a deep commitment to collaboration, innovation and ensuring Grand Rapids continues its journey to become the safest city in the Midwest. I am confident he will bring forward the transformative ideas, steady judgment, and relationship‑building needed to strengthen trust and morale across the department and the community.”

Washington emphasized the importance of conducting a competitive search and selection process that informed his decision to promote Chief Trigg.

“Every police officer in the department goes through a very rigorous recruitment and selection process for hiring and promotion. The police chief hire cannot be the exception and must be the example. Throughout this search, we emphasized transparency, community input and a clear focus on strengthening trust,” Washington said. “Residents made it clear they expect a chief who listens, who leads with integrity and who understands the unique needs of Grand Rapids. Chief Trigg has demonstrated those qualities time and again — both during his service as interim chief and throughout his 25‑year career with GRPD.”

Washington added that Trigg is uniquely positioned to guide the department at a pivotal moment.

“This is a pivotal moment for policing in Grand Rapids,” he said. “We need a leader who brings innovative, forward‑thinking approaches to public safety, and who can unite officers, residents and community partners around shared goals,” he said. “Chief Trigg has shown he can do that. His experience, his compassion and his commitment to justice make him the right person to guide the department into its next chapter.”

Trigg said he is honored to continue serving the community he has spent his career protecting.

“I am honored to continue serving the Grand Rapids Police Department in this new role and to build on the work we have already begun together,” Trigg said. “This department has been my professional home for more than 25 years, and I am deeply grateful for the confidence the men and women of this department have placed in me. I fully support them and the work they do every day to keep our community safe.”

“We will continue to focus on professional training, meaningful community partnerships, and strategies that reduce harm and build trust,” he said. “I am committed to listening to our community and to continuously improving how we police in Grand Rapids so that our service reflects the needs, expectations and values of the people we serve. I believe deeply in this department and in this community, and I am excited for what we can accomplish together as we move into this next chapter.”

Trigg has served the Grand Rapids Police Department in a wide range of roles, including:

Interim police chief

Deputy police chief over field operations

Police captain of the South Service Area

Police lieutenant in internal affairs and watch command

Police sergeant in patrol

Acting patrol sergeant

Community policing officer, patrol officer, and enforcement officer

He has been deeply involved in community outreach with organizations including the Boys & Girls Clubs, Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, Baxter Neighborhood Association, LifeQuest Urban Outreach and other local partners.

Trigg is a graduate of the Lansing Community College Police Academy and completed criminal justice and juvenile justice coursework at Grand Valley State University. He holds an Associate of General Studies from Grand Rapids Community College.

His professional development includes participation in the GRPD Leadership Institute, Peer Support Team, Field Training Officer program, Board of Awards and the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police.

Washington said Trigg’s long record of service and steady leadership within the department have prepared him well for this moment.

“Chief Trigg has earned the trust and confidence of the officers and professional staff he leads,” Washington said. “His leadership is grounded in listening, accountability and collaboration — qualities that strengthen both the department and the community.”

Trigg said he and his family have deep roots in Grand Rapids and are proud to continue serving the community they have always called home.

“This city means a great deal to me,” he said. “I look forward to continuing to work with our officers, City leadership, and the community to ensure Grand Rapids remains a safe, welcoming place for everyone.”

The June 29 public Oath of Office Ceremony and tomorrow’s press conference will air live on Xfinity Channel 26 and stream on the City’s Facebook pageand YouTube channel.

