Ahoy, Matey!

One thing I learned from living in England is that fish ‘n’ chips is a dish traditionally meant to be consumed while standing outside in the pouring rain. The other thing was that the best fish ‘n’ chips come from little hole-in-the-wall “take-away” shops and are handed to you wrapped in newspaper or a paper bag (with a side of mushy peas).

The spoiled American in me says “bollocks” to all that (especially the mushy peas). I want to enjoy fish ‘n’ chips in the warmth of a corner pub.

One thing the Brits do get right about fish ‘n’ chips is the crispy consistency of the outer layer. It acts as a shell, keeping the fish encased inside piping hot. One more thing they knock out of the park is – being that it’s an island – the place is teaming with the freshest fish. The result is that this traditional British dish, when prepared correctly, won’t taste the least bit fishy. Funnily enough, that’s exactly what I want from my fish ‘n’ chips. Coming in at number one is…