Excitement building for home show

Looking to build a home, renovate, or just need some inspiration for your spring home to-do list?

The annual Lakeshore Home Building and Remodeling Show has you covered. The family friendly event will be replete with ideas on building your dream home or updating your current home, and includes ideas for everything from sprucing up your outdoor space with landscaping to choosing paint for your interior remodeling project.

“At the event, you have the chance to gather inspiration and explore a diverse range of indoor and outdoor products, all conveniently located in one space. Whether you’re seeking ideas, products, services, or planning to embark on building, remodeling, decorating, or landscaping projects, this is your ideal opportunity to do so in a laid-back and comfortable setting.” said Brittany Ryzenga, CEO of Lakeshore Home Builders Association, the show’s producer.

Produced by the Lakeshore Home Builders Association and presented by Klingman’s Furniture & Design, the show runs Friday, Jan. 26 – Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Holland Civic Center, 150 W. 8th Street, Holland.

The show kicks off Friday with a “Night Out” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., featuring live music, shopping, dinner and drinks. Make it a date night or girls’ night out while gathering ideas and inspiration for your next big home improvement project. The first 50 people starting at 5:30 PM will get free swag bags.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. 5 p.m. a “Family Day” presented by PADNOS will allow kids to participate in hands-on activities and live build exercises. There will be goodie bags, a fun photo area and story time. The first 100 kids will receive a free building kit to take home. Admission for children 15 and under is free.

The Lakeshore Home Building & Remodeling Show exhibits will be open to the public Friday, Jan. 26, from 1 – 8 p.m.and Saturday, Jan. 27, from 10 am to 6 pm. In-person tickets for adults are available at the door or people may purchase them online for $5. Visit www.lakeshorehomeshow.com for more information and ticket purchases.