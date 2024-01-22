Meijer Gardens kicks off winter music series

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is the place to be on Tuesday evenings this winter. Visitors are invited to experience “experimental nights,” a weekly event that features unique food, drinks and entertainment Tuesday from Jan. 23 through Feb. 27, 5:30 – 8 p.m. in the Garden Pavilion.

Sculpted Sound, Jan. 23

String quartet music surrounded by candle lights and curated by Haijin Choi from Grand Rapids Symphony. “Sculpted Sound” combines the quintessential classical music from Mozart, Caroline Shaw’s subtle yet pervasive voice, and Czech composer Leoš Janáček’s piece inspired by Leo Tolstoy’s shocking novella and infused with his own scandalous personal life. Also featuring intervals of classical guitarist Thom Jayne.

Full Cord, Jan. 30

Americana theme featuring Brian Oberlin with Full Cord, 2022 Telluride Bluegrass Band Competition winner. Full Cord is one of Michigan’s premiere bluegrass bands, technically proficient without sparing a fun lightheartedness in their performances.

Grand Rapids Ballet, Feb. 6

Movement theme featuring the Grand Rapids Ballet. James Sofranko, Grand Rapids Ballet Artistic Director, crafts two provocative vignettes accompanied by electric cellist Jordan Hamilton.

The Remedy, Feb. 13

Blues theme featuring The Remedy. Nathan Walton & The Remedy fuse rock, blues, funk and other styles into a rich explosion of sound. A former American Idol contestant, Walton leads the band with his signature blazing vocals.

Hip Opera, Feb. 20

Opera Grand Rapids presents Hip Opera, exploring the convergence of opera and hip-hop.

The Moonrays, Feb. 27

Tropical theme featuring The Moonrays, who specialize in astonishingly authentic ‘60s-style surf rock that transports the audience to a beach party in a bygone era.

