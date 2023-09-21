Sparti Parti flows from Big Lake to stadium

A locally brewed IPA will be served at Spartan Stadium this football season thanks to a new law allowing alcohol sales at Michigan’s 15 public universities’ football, hockey, and basketball games.

Imperial Beverage recently announced Big Lake Brewing’s signature “Sparti Parti” will be on tap at MSU football games throughout the duration of the 2023 season.

“Sparti Parti has been a mainstay product for years for thousands of Spartans across Michigan, and we are thrilled to have it be among the first beers welcomed into Spartan Stadium and enjoyed by their enthusiastic fans,” said Barry Galgoci, general manager of Imperial Beverage.

The beer is a New England IPA with an ABV of 7%. Brewed with Amarillo and Mandarina Bavaria hops, it has notes of pine, with a crisp orange citrus finish, and is among Big Lake Brewing’s best-selling IPAs. The seasonal beer was launched several years ago, along with the U of M tribute beer Haze and Blue, a juicy New England-style IPA brewed with real blueberries (5.5% ABV).

Big Lake Brewing is one of Michigan’s leading craft breweries, with distribution across the state. Located on 7th Street in downtown Holland, the taproom has 26 taps and a full lunch and dinner menu.

If a trip to Spartan Stadium isn’t in the plans, fans can sip Sparti Parti locally at Electric Cheetah, 1015 Wealthy St. SE; Big E’s Sports Grill Grand Rapids Beltline, 2325 East Beltline Avenue; and Embassy Suites, 710 N. Monroe.

Cans of the two rival Michigan Beers are available at area retailers including Martha’s Vineyard, Smittty’s, Rishi’s, AJ’s in Holland and Zeeland.

Speaking of beer rivalries, don’t forget to vote in Grand Rapids Magazine’s Battle of the Breweries sponsored by Experience Grand Rapids.