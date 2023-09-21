Four things to do this weekend

- See an orchestra in a brewery– yes, really!!! A few years back, Tom Pike founded Vintage Parlor Orchestra when his friend was hosting a haunted house party at Paddock Place. Dressed as ghouls, the small orchestra played in the parlor of the mention, hence the 35-piece ensemble’s moniker. This Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22 and 23, Emily Peterson takes the podium to conduct Ethyl Smyth’s Suite for Strings, among other vintage scores at Creston Brewery, 1504 Plainfield Ave NE. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $18-22.50. Find out more here.
- RETRIEVER FEVER! This free, dog-friendly gathering will feature PAWS Dog demonstrations, games and prizes, an area for dogs to play, and fun activities for the whole family. Some of Grand Rapids’ favorite food trucks will be on site as well as local vendors. Saturday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Confluence Festival at Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center NW, starts Friday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m., with a Music Summit featuring open air jams, keynote speaker Ari Herstand and live music from Chris Clayton and headliner Grace Theisen. Performances are free and there will be food, beer, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. On Saturday, Sept. 23, the fun begins at 10 a.m. with esports, robotics, aviation, makers, and more. Indie rockers Fox Royale close the festival with a headlining set beginning at 8:45 p.m. Food trucks and the bar will be available all day.
- Trial of the Century at White Pine Village, 1687 S Lakeshore Dr, Ludington. Imagine the thrill of being part of a living history experience, set against the backdrop of the White Pine Village living history museum. The event will run twice that day, at 11:00 a.m. and again at 1:15 p.m., ensuring that all our visitors get to witness this fascinating piece of local history. And that’s not all; an ice cream social, pie-baking contest, and artisan demonstrations will round out the day, making it a complete and immersive experience for everyone. Read more about it on the Mason County Press website.
