Best New Spots: Part 3- Bridge St. Corridor

Kusterer Brauhaus, 642 Bridge St. NW

Brief, because it does not have a huge menu of food. But it is important to note as one of the more unique beer makers in town (an off shoot of Cedar Springs Brewing Company) focusing on German-style beers. And they are delicious, even if “craft beer” is not your cup of tea.

Editor’s note: Since the time of publication, Kusterer Brauhaus introduced the Schnizel Semmel.

Broad Leaf West Side, 443 Bridge St. NW

While the new location of The Sovengard has yet to open (at least as of the day this went to print), its former location is still a valuable piece of the city’s dining scene.

It is now home to the second location of Broad Leaf, the second endeavor of Brewery Vivant owners, the Spauldings. The original location, 2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd. SE, is still pumping out the good stuff out in one of the busiest areas in town.

Broad Leaf kept the incredible outdoor dining and hangout area that Sovengard established, as well as the cozy basement vibe of the indoor seating — with their own improvements, of course.

The drinks, as one could expect, are stellar, from the house cocktails to the beers.

But the food menu is also an interesting dive into fusion. It largely errs on the side of Asian, hello again bao buns, as well as a cabbage and scallion pancake, and a few ramen options. But also chimes in with Mexican, see: Mole Spice Carrots.

There is also a smash burger and fries. And for those feeling like an especially rich treat, there’s the spicy duck fat fries. And there’s brunch!

Drip Drop, 445 Bridge St. NW

Well, Broad Leaf is not the only tenant in the former space of The Sovengard. Drip Drop Cocktail Room is also a new addition to the Bridge Street corridor that continues to add new attractions seemingly by the month.

Grand Rapids was once way behind much of the rest of the country in the modern cocktail boom as drinkers were far more concentrated on the Michigan craft beer scene. Well, thankfully the city is doing a lot to catch up, and Drip Drop is one of the newest additions.

The self-described “moody” atmosphere helps set the stage for some delicious cocktails. Drip Drop does offer some fun takes on classics, but also innovative combinations of spirits that aren’t featured to many places, like the Macchu Pisco, which features the South American spirts Pisco and Cachaça.

There also some things to nosh on, but not much, it’s a place made for sipping.