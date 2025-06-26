Sundance film comes to GR for exclusive screening

On Thursday, June 26, 2025, Grand Rapids will host the exclusive Michigan screening of the critically acclaimed Sundance film “To Live and Die and Live” at the AMC Alpine Theater, 3000 Alpine Ave. NW. The screening will be followed by a powerful Community Conversation exploring grief, addiction, mental health, legacy, and healing—urgent themes deeply reflected in the film and in today’s families and communities.

Executive producer of "To Live & Die and Live," Jash'd Kambui Belcher

Produced by Grand Rapids native and Morehouse College alumnus Jash’d Belcher, To Live and Die and Live has garnered widespread acclaim for its poetic lens on grief, masculinity, and emotional survival. The story follows a young Black artist in recovery, confronting his father’s death while navigating personal demons and the weight of expectation.

“Grief is one experience that connects us all,” said Belcher. “Whether we have lost a parent, a sibling, a friend or even a version of ourselves. Grief alters us. This film is about what we do with the pain, and whether we let it break us or build us.”

The evening’s featured guest is Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz; author, educator, human rights advocate, Chairwoman of the Board of The Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center, and daughter of Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz. She will participate in a student-led interview before the screening and join the post-film panel to share her reflections on healing, legacy, and resilience across generations.

The Community Conversation will be moderated by State Representative Kristian Grant and Commissioner Tony Perdue, and features a compelling lineup of panelists:

Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz – Author, Educator, Human Rights Advocate; Chairwoman, The Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center

Jash’d Belcher – Executive Producer, To Live and Die and Live; Founder, Powerhouse Academy

Pastor Nate Moody – Owner, Brown’s Funeral Home

Rebecca Spann – Community Mental Health Professional

Steve Smith – Owner, Muse Art Gallery; Two-time ArtPrize Winner

The event also marks the conclusion of the Powerhouse After School Academy, where high school scholars from Grand Rapids have spent the semester developing storytelling and leadership skills through filmmaking. Their journey culminates in this moment, engaging directly with changemakers and participating in conversations that matter.

Event Details

📍 AMC Alpine Theater – 3000 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids

🗓 Thursday, June 26, 2025

🕔 5:30 PM – Student Interview with Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz

🎬 6:00 PM – Film Screening

🗣 7:30 PM – Community Conversation Panel

Sponsors: HBCU Power, STEM Greenhouse, Amway Hotel Collection, Zion’s Dream Foundation