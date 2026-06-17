Watercolors 9 brings Juneteenth celebration to revitalized Lyon Square

This Juneteenth weekend, Grand Rapids welcomes a new kind of tradition along the riverfront as Watercolors 9: On Cloud 9 transforms the city’s newest public space into a vibrant celebration of Black culture, music, style, and legacy.

Set against the backdrop of the Lyon Square Park—the newly renovated riverfront park on the banks of the Grand River—this year’s Watercolors marks a milestone moment: the first official public gathering in the space. Framed by the skyline between DeVos Performance Hall and the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, the event will effectively christen the park with an evening designed for joy, connection, and celebration.

Now in its ninth year, Watercolors has become a signature Juneteenth weekend experience in Grand Rapids—a gathering where music, fashion, and community converge in an atmosphere that feels equal parts block party and cultural showcase. This year’s theme, On Cloud 9, leans fully into that energy: elevated, colorful, and rooted in the expressive spirit of Black creativity.

Expect a night built around live music, a runway-ready red carpet, 90s-inspired style, and a steady rhythm of R&B, soul, and celebration that carries from sunset into the evening. The experience is designed as much for movement as it is for memory—an open-air soundtrack to Juneteenth weekend in the heart of the city.

At its core, Watercolors continues to spotlight legacy and artistic excellence, including a presentation honoring renowned visual artist Paul Collins, alongside performances and sets that bring together regional and national talent for a shared stage moment in the park.

Above all, the evening reflects what Juneteenth represents as a Juneteenth observance: remembrance, resilience, and celebration—translated here into music, style, and community gathering on a newly opened civic space.

Tickets and event details:

Watercolors 9: On Cloud 9 Tickets