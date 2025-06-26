Your weekend guide: June 26–29

From free outdoor art to vintage treasure hunts, there’s no shortage of things to explore in and around Grand Rapids this weekend. Whether you’re looking to unwind on a terrace or spend Sunday in a sea of artisan goods, here are five events that promise to make the most of your time.

Thursday, June 26

Thursdays on the Terrace: Drop-in Chalk Art

GRAM’s summer series, Thursdays on the Terrace, is back in full swing and this week’s installment invites guests to embrace their inner artist with a free drop-in chalk art session. Hosted on the museum’s outdoor terrace, the evening features music, hands-on activities, food trucks, and drinks from GRAM’s bar and café. Museum admission is also free from 5 to 8 p.m. as part of Meijer Free Thursday Nights, giving you the chance to explore summer exhibitions like David Lubbers: Haunted Terrain and David Hockney: Perspective Should be Reversed. Learn more at artmuseumgr.org.

Where: Grand Rapids Art Museum, 101 Monroe Center St NW

When: Thursday, June 26, 5–8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Tickets: No tickets required

Demographics: All ages, families, art lovers

Saturday, June 28

Pride Curated Art Show

Celebrate Pride Month with an evening of community and creativity at the AllArtWorks Viewing Studio. For this special exhibition, members of the Grand Rapids LGBTQ+ community were invited to curate a gallery show by selecting their favorite works from more than 1,000 pieces available on AllArtWorks.com. The result is a rotating collection of standout artwork reflecting diverse voices and perspectives. Guests are invited to explore the show, connect with fellow art enthusiasts, and support local artists. For more information, visit allartworks.com.

Where: AllArtWorks Viewing Studio, 333 Cesar E. Chavez Ave. SW

When: Saturday, June 28, 6–9 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Tickets: No tickets required

Demographics: Art lovers, LGBTQ+ community, allies

Saturday & Sunday, June 28–29

Lakeshore Art Festival

The Lakeshore Art Festival returns to Downtown Muskegon with a dynamic mix of fine art, craft vendors, street performers, live music, kids’ activities, and interactive installations. This year’s highlight: a collaborative paint-by-number mural titled “Shades of the Shoreline City,” where attendees are invited to contribute their creativity to a public art piece that will later be installed permanently in a Muskegon city building. The festival also features Children’s Lane in Hackley Park, a robust Author’s Alley, an Artisan Food Market, and plenty of options for festival food favorites like lemonade and gyros. Learn more and explore artists at lakeshoreartfestival.org.

Where: Downtown Muskegon, centered in Hackley Park

When: Saturday & Sunday, June 28–29 (times vary)

Cost: Free to attend

Tickets: No tickets required

Demographics: Art lovers, families, creatives, community members

Sunday, June 29

Vintage and Handmade Marketplace

Spend your Sunday treasure hunting at one of the city’s most anticipated summer shopping events. The Vintage and Handmade Marketplace, hosted by the Grand Rapids Downtown Market in partnership with Vintage in the Zoo, features more than 60 curated vendors offering everything from vintage fashion and handmade accessories to home decor and artisan goods. Sip on a canned cocktail or craft beer from the outdoor bar, enjoy a live DJ, and grab a bite inside Market Hall. For full details, visit downtownmarketgr.com.

Where: Grand Rapids Downtown Market, 435 Ionia Ave SW

When: Sunday, June 29, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Tickets: No tickets required

Demographics: Shoppers, vintage enthusiasts, Gen Z and millennials

With public art, creative markets, and cultural movements, this weekend in West Michigan has something powerful in store for everyone. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the action.