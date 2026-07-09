Take a stroll through Holland’s historic gardens

Looking for an excuse to spend a summer day outdoors? The Holland Garden Club’s annual Heritage in Bloom Garden Tour offers a chance to stroll through some of Holland’s most beautiful historic neighborhoods while supporting local community projects.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, visitors can enjoy a self-guided tour of 10 distinctive gardens nestled throughout Holland’s Historic District. The tour showcases everything from thoughtfully designed landscapes surrounding some of the city’s oldest homes to native plant gardens and the Midtown Village Community Garden, where residents come together to grow fresh produce and build community.

Guests will also have the opportunity to explore the flower-filled gardens at Centennial Park as the park celebrates its 150th anniversary, stop by the Wizard of Oz statues outside Herrick District Library and browse garden art available for purchase at select tour locations.

The tour hub will be located at the Historic Cappon House, where visitors can purchase day-of tickets, enjoy refreshments, enter for door prizes and take advantage of restrooms before continuing their tour.

Tickets are $20 and free for children ages 12 and younger. The event takes place rain or shine.

Proceeds from this year’s tour will benefit the Boys & Girls Club monthly Garden Club, enhancements to the Children’s Corner at Windmill Island Gardens and the preservation and maintenance of the historic Cappon House gardens. Last year’s event funded the installation of Gold Star and Blue Star memorials at Holland’s Northside Veterans Memorial.

For more information, visit hollandgardenclub.org.