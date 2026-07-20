Taste of Gaines seeks local flavors, community partners

Food, music and community spirit will once again take center stage as Taste of Gaines returns this fall.

Hosted by Gaines Charter Township and the Gaines Chamber of Commerce, the annual event is set for Saturday, Sept. 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. Following a successful turnout last year, organizers expect thousands of attendees to gather for an evening celebrating the township’s local restaurants, businesses and community organizations.

Visitors can sample small bites from a variety of local eateries while enjoying live entertainment, interactive activities and family-friendly fun. This year’s event will also introduce new attractions, including a community pie-eating contest, adding another reason for guests to spend the evening exploring all the event has to offer.

“Taste of Gaines is all about bringing the community together while supporting and showcasing the incredible businesses we have right here in Gaines Charter Township,” said Bob Terpstra, township supervisor for Gaines Charter Township.

“We’re excited to build on last year’s momentum and continue growing this into a signature event for our community,” said Barb Nauta, executive director of the Gaines Chamber of Commerce.

More than just a community celebration, Taste of Gaines highlights the businesses and organizations that help shape the township while creating opportunities for residents and visitors to connect with one another in a fun, welcoming atmosphere.

Vendor and sponsorship opportunities for the 2026 event are expected to open next week.

For more information or to inquire about participating in Taste of Gaines 2026, contact April Moayyer at April@MoayyerRealEstate.com or 330-802-3781.