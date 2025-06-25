GR joins A2 at top of state’s sustainability rankings

Grand Rapids gets to put another feather in its ‘green’ cap. The city has earned platinum certification from the Michigan Green Communities program, placing the city among the first local governments in the state to achieve the highest level of recognition for environmental leadership.

The certification comes through the MGC Challenge, an annual program that evaluates local governments on their efforts to improve sustainability across several categories, including energy efficiency, climate resilience, waste reduction, and transportation. Only two Michigan cities—Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor—reached the platinum level in 2024.

This year’s challenge saw record participation, with 68 communities recognized for their efforts. Six earned bronze certification, 18 earned silver, 42 reached gold, and just two achieved platinum status.

Progress across multiple sectors

To qualify for platinum certification, Grand Rapids demonstrated measurable progress in several key areas. Among the most visible is the city’s effort to expand its urban forest. The city’s tree canopy coverage grew to 37% in 2024, up from 34% in 2022, contributing to improved air quality, stormwater management, and urban cooling.

Grand Rapids has also continued investing in electrification. As of this year, 41% of the city’s vehicle fleet runs on electric or clean fuel—up from 37% the year before. The city also installed 18 new EV charging stations at its fleet and facilities garage at 1500 Scribner Ave., supporting its long-term transportation goals.

City-owned buildings are now being monitored with updated tools that track energy use and greenhouse gas emissions, helping staff identify and implement efficiency upgrades.

Waste diversion and resource recovery

One of the most significant developments in the city’s sustainability portfolio is its transformation of the Butterworth Yard Waste Drop-Off Site. Previously a transfer station, the site now functions as a composting facility, converting grass clippings, leaves, and tree limbs into nutrient-rich compost. Approximately 2,000 cubic yards of compost are made available to Grand Rapids residents each year at no cost. Each household is eligible to receive one cubic yard.

Looking ahead, the city plans to expand the program by integrating food waste from select municipal buildings into the composting process—further diverting waste from landfills and improving compost quality.

At the Grand Rapids Water Resource Recovery Facility, a new phosphorus recovery system is now in place. The system allows the city to recover and reuse phosphorus—a key component in fertilizer—while improving the efficiency of wastewater treatment.

Planning for the future

Grand Rapids completed a community-wide greenhouse gas inventory in 2023, a foundational step in shaping future climate policy. The city has also secured funding for three new full-time positions within the Office of Sustainability. These roles will support implementation of the 2025 Climate Action & Adaptation Plan, helping the city meet its long-term environmental goals.

About the program

The Michigan Green Communities program is open to all local governments in the state at no cost. It offers technical assistance, networking, and benchmarking tools to help communities address climate change, protect infrastructure, and improve residents’ quality of life.

The program is supported by a coalition of state departments and organizations, including the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy; the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services; the Michigan Economic Development Corporation; and the Michigan Municipal League, among others.