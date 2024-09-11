Scouts Honor: Community Day of Remembrance

On September 11, 2001, the world was shaken as the Twin Towers fell and thousands of lives were lost in a devastating terrorist attack. Today, Grand Rapids joins in remembrance and tribute as the community observes this solemn anniversary.

For the 23rd year, the Scouting America’s Michigan Crossroads Council is hosting the Community Day of Remembrance and Scout Salute at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. This annual event is dedicated to honoring those who died in the attacks, as well as recognizing the contributions of first responders and military personnel.

The day’s activities in Grand Rapids began at sunrise, with color guards from the Grand Rapids Police and Fire Departments raising the flag outside the museum to mark the start of the day’s observance.

At 5:30 p.m., the Salvation Army Band will perform, followed by a program at 6 p.m. featuring speeches from several notable figures: Donald Shepard, CEO of Scouting American Michigan Crossroads Council; Carly Swanson, representing Governor Whitmer; Tom Stephenson, Eagle Scout and representative of Senator Gary Peters; Kevin J. Sehlmeyer, Michigan State Fire Marshall; and Salvation Army Major Tim Meyer.

The day will conclude with a final salute at 7:59 p.m., marked by the lowering of the flag and “Taps.”

Similar observances are being held across Michigan, including at the Albion Legion Post 55, USS Edson in Bay City, Walter Sundquist Pavilion in Farmington, USS LST 393 in Muskegon, Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post, Young Patriots Park in Riverview, and Grand Traverse Metro Emergency Services Authority in Traverse City.

Honorary co-chairs of this year’s commemoration include: Col. James F. Grady II, director, Michigan State Police; Kevin J. Sehlmeyer, Michigan State Fire Marshall; U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjunct general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

“The Michigan State Police is honored to join this observance reflecting on our first responders, military members and those who tragically lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001,” said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the MSP. “We shall never forget the sacrifices made.”

For those who cannot attend in person, activities will be live-streamed on the Scouting America Michigan Crossroads Council Facebook page. Further details can be found at www.michiganscouting.org/911salute.