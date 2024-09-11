Get Ready for a Taste Sensation

Mark your calendars, foodies and libation enthusiasts! The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is set to make its grand return to DeVos Place Nov. 21-23, and this year’s event promises to be more spectacular than ever.

The festivities kick off with a special “Cheers for Charity” Night on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 6-9 p.m. This exclusive preview event will feature an intimate atmosphere in the Grand Gallery, showcasing a dozen premier restaurants and specialty food producers. Prepare your taste buds for an array of mouth-watering small plates and a curated selection of beverages, including wine, beer, cider, spirits, and sake. With themed tables such as Historical Beers, Best of Bubbles, Emerging Wine Regions, and Marvelous Michigan, there’s something to tantalize every palate.

This year’s festival is proudly partnering with Hospice of Michigan, with proceeds from the “Cheers for Charity” Night supporting their crucial end-of-life care services. Barbara Anderson, associate vice president of philanthropy for Hospice of Michigan, emphasizes the importance of the event: “Fundraisers like this are vital to help ensure everyone in our community can receive compassionate care, regardless of age, diagnosis, or financial resources.”

As the festival opens to the general public on Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23, attendees will enjoy a sprawling selection of over 1,200 beverages, numerous restaurant booths, and chef-led cooking demonstrations. For those seeking a more exclusive experience, six restaurants will offer intimate Pairing Dinners, perfectly matched with exceptional wines and beers.

Tickets for “Cheers for Charity” Night go on sale this Friday, September 13, at noon for $150 per person, which includes 150 tasting tickets. General admission tickets for the festival are $25 per person, per day, with tasting tickets available for just 50 cents each. Pairing dinners are available as an additional ticket option.

Named by Forbes as one of “Fall Wine Festivals You Don’t Want to Miss” and listed among the “Best Fall Festivals in Michigan” by BestThingsMI.com, the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival continues to be a top culinary event in the Midwest.

Get ready to indulge, sip, and savor—this is an event you won’t want to miss!

Visit this link for tickets.