City Offers Tips for Parking and Getting Around During ArtPrize

As ArtPrize kicks off this Friday, September 13, with its grand opening celebration and fireworks display, the City of Grand Rapids is gearing up for a bustling event. With visitors flocking to the city, the Mobile GR Department has provided key tips for parking and navigating downtown from September 13 to 28.

To make your visit easier, take advantage of the free DASH shuttles, which run daily. Park for just $3 at DASH lots and use the shuttle to reach ArtPrize venues around downtown. For more details on DASH services, visit DASH Information.

Explore the city sustainably with e-scooter and e-bike rentals. These eco-friendly options allow for quick travel and a unique way to experience the city. Learn more about how to use e-scooters and e-bikes at E-Scooter and E-Bike Info.

Walking, biking, or rolling are great ways to enjoy ArtPrize, as exhibits are spread across City parks, sidewalks, and building exteriors. Stay aware of your surroundings for safety, and drivers should be vigilant, as pedestrians have the right of way. Remember, drivers must stop for pedestrians at intersections and crosswalks.

Looking for parking? In addition to the $3 DASH lots, there are numerous other parking options available. Check out Grand Rapids Parking Information for an interactive map, parking rates, and details on free parking services.

For street parking, download the City’s MOTU app to easily pay for meters and get updates on parking enforcement. On-street pay stations and meters are also available. Meter enforcement is from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, with extended hours in some areas. For more on parking meters and rates, visit Interactive Parking Map.

Be aware of ongoing road construction by checking the Road Closure Map.

For more information, visit City of Grand Rapids Mobile GR or ArtPrize Visit.