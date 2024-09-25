Schoolhouse Rocks

O’Brien’s Schoolhouse, located at 7430 River St SE, in Ada, is the perfect one-stop shop for everyone. Located in the heart of Ada Village, this new establishment has something for the entire family. From candy and ice cream for the kids to wine and spirits for the adults, O’Brien’s Schoolhouse also boasts an extensive menu offering burgers, sandwiches, bowls, wraps, hot dogs, and salads. With outside seating and a park next door, the Schoolhouse creates an ideal setting for a leisurely afternoon with the kids, and even pets are welcome.

I ordered the Grand River Burger (pictured above), a BBQ chicken and beef masterpiece (house-ground beef, spicy fried chicken breast, chipotle BBQ, onion rings, bacon, pickles, lettuce, tomato, muenster cheese and chipotle aioli for $17.50) and watched through the open kitchen as the owner, T.J. O’Brien, prepared my meal himself. Luckily, I had the chance to talk to him while I ate.

T.J. is always working in his restaurants, which are his passion projects. I visited on the third day after the opening, and the place was full of locals congratulating T.J., who grew up in Ada. T.J. wasn’t always in the restaurant business. He started his first location on East Paris in 2020 during COVID-19. At that time, he was selling insurance but decided to take a gamble on himself. He completed the first 3,000 orders out of his initial location entirely by himself. T.J.’s determination and hard work paid off. Initially operating the restaurant single-handedly, he managed to build a loyal customer base through word of mouth. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and delicious food, the East Paris location quickly became a local favorite.

In 2023, T.J. first looked at the Ada Schoolhouse as a potential second location, but it needed a lot of work. After a full renovation and the addition of a kitchen, they were finally ready to open this summer. With a perfect location and a wide variety of food and drinks O’Brien’s Schoolhouse is sure to become a staple among locals.