Grand Rapids gears up for Independence Day

A beloved West Michigan tradition returns Saturday, July 5, as the Grand Rapids Fireworks, presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, light up the skyline above Ah-Nab-Awen Park in downtown Grand Rapids.

Families, friends and fireworks fans are invited to gather along the Grand River for an evening of food, fun and live entertainment starting at 6 p.m., capped off by a spectacular fireworks show at 10:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

For Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, the title sponsor of the event, supporting the Grand Rapids Fireworks is about more than pyrotechnics—it’s about connection and community.

“The Grand Rapids Fireworks is a great way for us to focus on the things that are important to us as an organization in addition to showing our commitment to Grand Rapids and all of West Michigan,” Raul Venegas, executive director of marketing, entertainment and sales for Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, said. “Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is one of Michigan’s premier entertainment venues with gaming, concerts and a waterpark. We hope everyone plans to make the short drive and visit us soon! We are looking forward to providing another great event for the West Michigan community, and we’re excited to present a fireworks display with an amazing finish.”

Event production is once again led by Riverbank Events and Media, the team behind the Amway River Bank Run and Gentex Santa Parade. CEO Russ Hines said he’s looking forward to another memorable holiday in the heart of the city.

“It’s exciting to bring all of West Michigan to downtown Grand Rapids as a community to give families a place to enjoy and celebrate our Nation’s independence,” Hines said.

In addition to the fireworks, attendees can expect an array of food trucks, vendor exhibits and family-friendly activities throughout Ah-Nab-Awen Park. This year’s celebration also marks the reopening of Lyon Square, offering yet another scenic viewpoint along the river.

Guests are encouraged to plan ahead and review the Downtown Mobility and Parking Guide provided by the City of Grand Rapids to navigate road closures and construction in the area.

Other event partners and sponsors include the City of Grand Rapids, Meijer, Experience Grand Rapids, Kendall Lighting Center, LiveSpace, Stock Da Bar Vodka and the Amway River Bank Run.

To learn more about the 2025 Grand Rapids Fireworks, presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, visit:

📍 Web: 4thOfJulyGR.com

📍 Facebook: facebook.com/4thofjulygr

📍 X: @GR4thofJuly