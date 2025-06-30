GR brunch staple debuts new drinks menu

Here in Grand Rapids, we love our brunches—and the beverages that go with them. That’s why we curated our Ultimate Brunch Guide in the July–August edition of Grand Rapids Magazine, on newsstands July 1. But just as we were going to press, one of our favorite brunch destinations announced a major update worth toasting to.

Morning Belle, known for its fresh, cheerful spaces and vibrant menu, is taking its brunch game to the next level. On Tuesday, July 1, the local eatery will roll out its most extensive beverage expansion since opening in 2019, complete with fresh-squeezed juices, creative cocktails, craft beers, and an entire section dedicated to zero-proof options.

“Listen, we love brunch, our beverage offerings need to be as bold and refreshing as our food,” said Mike Thorp, Director of Operations. “This is the biggest step we’ve ever taken to elevate that experience. Our new restaurant in Standale has a full bar, and our intent is for our future locations to follow suit where it makes sense, like our first move to East Michigan, which is opening in August.”

So, what’s new behind the bar? Here’s a taste:

Crafted Cocktails & Fresh Partnerships

Mimosa Overhaul – Reimagined with vibrant, fresh-squeezed Natalie’s Juices.

Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary Adventure – Featuring five flavor profiles and multiple liquor choices for the ultimate custom experience.

Signature Sips – Three new cocktails debut, including the bold and buzzy Wake Up Call.

Brunch Beer Arrives

Local favorite Founders Brewing Co. is now on tap, along with the new and cheeky Beermosa. Because yes, brunch deserves beer, too.

Zero-Proof Innovation

The Sunrise Squeeze section has been reimagined with: Zero Proof Mocktails – Four freshly crafted juice-forward beverages, customizable with energy boosts or alcohol. Belle Refreshers – Bright blends of lemonade or coconut water with your choice of flavor infusions. Sunrise Boosts – Functional 3oz wellness shots perfect for a morning (or midday) pick-me-up.



Special Launch Promotion

To celebrate the menu debut—and the holiday weekend—Morning Belle is offering a Buy One, Get One Free special on all Sunrise Squeeze and Sunrise Spark beverages exclusively for Loyalty Members starting July 4.

“We want our guests to feel joy with every sip—whether it’s a mimosa, mocktail, or morning shot,” said Thorp. “This launch is a celebration of flavor, freshness, and fun.”

With this refreshed drink menu, Morning Belle continues to cement its status as one of West Michigan’s top brunch spots—where hospitality, creativity, and joy are always on the menu.

Don’t forget to grab the July–August issue of Grand Rapids Magazine for our full Ultimate Brunch Guide—and see who else made the list!