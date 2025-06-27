Fan favorite pinwheels roll into Grand Haven

New Holland Brewing is rolling some- thing new into downtown Grand Haven this summer—Pinwheel Kitchen, a takeaway shop inspired by one of its most recognizable (and addictive) creations: the pepperoni pinwheel.

Set to open at 20 Washington Avenue, right next door to the New Holland Tasting Room, the concept gives these savory spirals the spotlight they’ve long deserved. If you’ve ever ordered them at New Holland’s Grand Rapids or Holland locations, you already know the appeal. Piping hot and golden brown, they’re soft without being doughy, layered with pepperoni and cheese, and made to be dunked in house-made sauces like chipotle ranch or classic marinara.

“This is more than just a takeaway shop. It’s a way to share a piece of New Holland’s story,” said Brett VanderKamp, founder and CEO of New Holland Brewing. “We’ve seen how enthusiastic our guests are about pinwheels, and we’re excited to create a space that celebrates that experience.”

At Pinwheel Kitchen, the original pepperoni version will be joined by fresh, creative flavor combinations, along with a small menu of salads, sweets, and sides. While the shop won’t serve alcohol, customers are welcome to carry their food into the adjacent tasting room to pair with one of New Holland’s cocktails, or non-alcoholic options, or just enjoy them on their own in the social district out front.

And while the name points to the food itself, it also nods to something deeper in the brand’s DNA. Like the windmill featured in New Holland’s logo, the pinwheel is simple, familiar, and always turning. Now, with a dedicated space of its own, it’s finally time for this “fan” favorite to take center stage.

“The Pinwheel Kitchen reflects our passion for creativity and innovation,” VanderKamp said. “It’s an exciting new way for us to showcase our fan favorite comfort food and

to connect with our guests and be part of the vibrant Grand Haven community.”

Visit the Pinwheel Kitchen Facebook Page for up-to-date info on Pinwheel Kitchen hours and varieties.