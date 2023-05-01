Dr. Richard Strabbing, a West Michigan native, is the founder and President of Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists. Board certified in Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery, he treats people of all ages, from newborns to seniors. Dr. Strabbing has a passion for helping his patients with ear and sinus issues—and feels fortunate to be able to serve the West Michigan community.

Dr. Strabbing strives to offer his patients many options, including minimally-invasive procedures conducted in the office, such as balloon sinuplasty. A pioneer in the field, he was one of the first physicians in the state of Michigan to perform the technique in 2007. He also offers effective treatment options for allergies, such as allergy injections or allergy drops. He is proud of his strong team, their unparalleled work ethic, and their efforts to get all patients seen in a timely fashion. The practice has six locations throughout West Michigan.