Top Doctors 2023 Special Section

A Neurologist with Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists, Dr. Michael Foster specializes in disorders of the ear including cholesteatoma and otosclerosis, skull base tumors, pediatric hearing loss, and cochlear implantation for patients struggling to hear despite hearing aids. Board certified in Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery and Facial Plastics, he offers comprehensive ear and hearing care for patients, and has a passion for educating them regarding their diagnosis and treatment plan. This approach, he feels, is often lacking in modern medicine.

Dr. Foster is vigilant in providing his patients with all care options and believes strongly that the surgeon and patient must be on the same page when developing a plan for surgery or medical treatment. He accomplishes this by providing ample details, thoroughly discussing all risks and benefits, and answering all questions. Dr. Foster truly enjoys every aspect of his job and cherishes his relationships with his partners, staff, and patients.