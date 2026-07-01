Top Doctors 2026 Special Section

John H. Huntington, M.D.

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital | 100 Michigan St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-267-0250

Dr. John Huntington has been a board-certified pediatric anesthesiologist for more than 30 years and has served West Michigan for more than 20. He attended the University of Michigan for his medical education and training as well as a fellowship in pediatric anesthesiology.

Dr. Huntington has focused his career on medically complex pediatric patients. As division chief of pediatric anesthesiology at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital for the last 15 years, Dr. Huntington has managed the anesthetic care of the pediatric medical community.

“I want the public to know that their kiddos are safe under our anesthesia care at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital,” Dr. Huntington says. “There is little more satisfying in my career than earning the trust of a nervous parent or an anxious pediatric patient and safely shepherding them through the stressful process of surgery.”

John H. Huntington, M.D.

Division Chief, Pediatric Anesthesiology

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

100 Michigan St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-267-0250