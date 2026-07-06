Special Advertising Section
Professional Research Services is a research company located in Troy, Michigan that specializes in conducting peer-reviewed surveys of various professionals across numerous markets nationwide. A large part of its research focuses on the medical field, specifically M.D. and D.O. physicians. To determine an area’s Top Doctors, PRS contacts health systems and physicians and encourages them to cast votes for the peers they believe excel within their medical specialties, as well as positively contribute to the medical profession and the community at large. The final list of winners reflects extremely talented and esteemed physicians practicing in the Grand Rapids area.
The research for Grand Rapids Magazine’s Top Doctors was conducted December 9, 2025 – February 2nd, 2026. Physicians throughout Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, and Allegan counties were contacted via email and/or postcard and encouraged to log onto the PRS survey site to cast their votes. PRS also contacted hospitals and medical clinics to inform them about the research. Some health groups joined in the effort by distributing the survey to practicing physicians. For the survey itself, each doctor was allowed to vote for up to five physicians across 71 board-certified specialties. The physicians with the highest number of votes within each of the specialties were further investigated and verified by the State of Michigan, as well as their individual practices. Each name that is published as part of Grand Rapids Magazine’s Top Doctors list is an active and practicing physician in good standing with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.
Professionals may be screened and selected through the verification of licensing and review of any infractions through various applicable boards, agencies, and rating services. For further information, visit prscom.com or email PRS at sshevin@prscom.com.
ADDICTION MEDICINE
Stephanie Cunningham M.D.
Emergency Care Specialists, PC
Grand Rapids
Charles Draznin M.D.
Emergency Care Specialists, PC
Grand Rapids
Cara Poland M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Specialty Medicine – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Bradley Riley M.D.
Emergency Care Specialists, PC
Grand Rapids
Erica Tavares M.D.
Emergency Care Specialists, PC
Grand Rapids
Paul Trowbridge M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Specialty Medicine – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Eric Van De Pol M.D.
Emergency Care Specialists, PC
Grand Rapids
ADOLESCENT MEDICINE
Lisa Lowery M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Adolescent Medicine – Barclay
Grand Rapids
ALLERGY AND IMMUNOLOGY
Brad Boelkins M.D.
Corewell Health Allergy and Immunology – Summit Park
Grand Rapids
Karyn Gell M.D.
Grand Rapids Allergy
Grand Rapids
Nicholas Hartog M.D.
Corewell Health Allergy and Immunology – Summit Park
Grand Rapids
Amanda Holsworth D.O.
Corewell Health Allergy and Immunology – Summit Park
Grand Rapids
Ted Kelbel M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Allergy and Immunology
Grand Rapids
Mark Millar M.D.
Allergy & Asthma Care of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids
Thomas Miller M.D.
Allergy Associates of Western Michigan, PC
Grandville
Dariush Orandi M.D.
Orandi Allergy + Asthma Center
Wyoming
Erica Palmisano M.D.
Allergy Associates of Western Michigan, PC
Grandville
Christine Schafer M.D.
Grand Rapids Allergy
Grand Rapids
Sara Uekert M.D.
Grand Rapids Allergy
Grand Rapids
ANESTHESIOLOGY
Ashley Agerson M.D.
Haven Spine + Pain
Grand Rapids
Dennis Ahmad D.O.
Anesthesia Practice
Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Matthew Armstrong M.D.
Corewell Health Anesthesia Services – Butterworth
Grand Rapids
Alexander Behm M.D.
Corewell Health Anesthesia Services – Blodgett
Grand Rapids
Payal Boss M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Laurie Chalifoux M.D.
Corewell Health Anesthesia Services – Butterworth
Grand Rapids
John Huntington M.D.
Corewell Health Anesthesia
Services – Helen DeVos
Children’s
Grand Rapids
Daniel Nadeau M.D.
Corewell Health Anesthesia Services – Butterworth
Grand Rapids
Kim Thuy Nguyen M.D.
Anesthesia Practice
Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Matthew Reynolds M.D.
Anesthesia Practice
Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Ashley Screws M.D.
Trinity Health Grand Rapids Anesthesia
Grand Rapids
Shanna Ten Clay M.D.
Corewell Health Anesthesia Services – Butterworth
Grand Rapids
Kathryn Wladischkin M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
BREAST SURGERY
Colleen App M.D.
The Breast Health & Wellness Center, PC
Grand Rapids
Jamie Caughran M.D.
Trinity Health Breast Center – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Bess Connors M.D.
Trinity Health Breast Center – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Kristina Gaunt M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
Amie Hop M.D.
Corewell Health Comprehensive Breast Clinic – Lemmen-Holton
Grand Rapids
Jayne Paulson M.D.
Corewell Health Comprehensive Breast Clinic – Lemmen-Holton
Grand Rapids
Vicki Sharma D.O.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
Jessica Thompson M.D.
Corewell Health Comprehensive Breast Clinic – Lemmen-Holton
Grand Rapids
Terri Zomerlei M.D.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Adult Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
CARDIAC SURGERY
Alphonse Delucia M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Keith Dufendach M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Marcus Haw M.D., MBBS, FRCS, MS, FECTS
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital – The Karl and Patti Betz Congenital Heart Center
Grand Rapids
Edward Murphy M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiothoracic Surgery
Grand Rapids
David Ranney M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiothoracic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Charles Willekes M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiothoracic Surgery
Grand Rapids
CARDIOLOGY
David Bryska M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Sanjay Dandamudi M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford
Grand Rapids
Michael Dickinson M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Holland
Holland
David Fermin M.D.
Corewell Health Heart Optimization and Evaluation Center – Bradford
Grand Rapids
Laura Franey M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Wyoming
Wyoming
Andre Gauri M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford
Grand Rapids
George Ghuneim D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiovascular – East Paris
Grand Rapids
Dustin Harmon D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiovascular – East Paris
Grand Rapids
Barbara Karenko D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Ali Mahajerin M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford
Grand Rapids
Vinayak Manohar M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiovascular – East Paris
Grand Rapids
Richard McNamara M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford
Grand Rapids
Michael McNamara M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Wyoming
Wyoming
David McNamara M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford
Grand Rapids
Araya Negash D.O.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford
Grand Rapids
Abiy Nigatu M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiovascular – East Paris
Grand Rapids
Abdel Rahman Omer M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiovascular – East Paris
Grand Rapids
Matthew Warren Sevensma D.O.
University of Michigan Health West
Wyoming
Roger Shammas M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiovascular – East Paris
Grand Rapids
H. Paul Singh M.D.
West Michigan Cardiology – Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Michael Sumners D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Eric Walchak D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
COLON AND RECTAL SURGERY
Nadav Dujovny M.D.
Corewell Health Colon and Rectal Surgery
Grand Rapids
Ryan Figg M.D.
Corewell Health Colon and Rectal Surgery
Grand Rapids
Rebecca Hoedema M.D.
Corewell Health Colon and Rectal Surgery
Grand Rapids
Roxanne Kyriakakis M.D.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC
Wyoming
James Ogilvie M.D.
Corewell Health Colon and Rectal Surgery
Grand Rapids
Arida Siripong M.D.
Corewell Health Colon and Rectal Surgery
Grand Rapids
CRITICAL CARE MEDICINE AND PULMONARY DISEASE
Terrance Barnes M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Julia Becker M.D.
Corewell Health Pulmonology
Grand Rapids
Timothy Daum M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Sleep Disorders Center
Wyoming
John Egan M.D.
Corewell Health Pulmonology
Grand Rapids
Stephen Fitch M.D.
Corewell Health Pulmonology
Grand Rapids
Eric Geiser M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Pulmonology – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Paul Harris D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Pulmonology – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Drew Jorgensen M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Critical Care – Grand Rapids Hospital
Grand Rapids
Marc McClelland M.D.
Corewell Health Pulmonology
Grand Rapids
Gayathri Sathiyamoorthy M.D.
Corewell Health Pulmonology
Grand Rapids
Shelley Schmidt M.D.
Corewell Health Pulmonology
Grand Rapids
Glenn VanOtteren M.D.
Corewell Health Pulmonology
Grand Rapids
CRITICAL CARE SURGERY
Cathryn Chadwick M.D.
Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic
Grand Rapids
Alistair Chapman M.D.
Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic
Grand Rapids
Charles Jerard Gibson M.D.
Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic
Grand Rapids
Patricia Pentiak M.D.
Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic
Grand Rapids
Bradley Sherman D.O.
Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic
Grand Rapids
Elizabeth Steensma M.D.
Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic
Grand Rapids
DERMATOLOGY
Adam Asarch M.D.
Forefront Dermatology – Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Kurt Ashack M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Eileen Axibal M.D., FAAD, FACMS
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Lisa Bedford M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Nicholas Bontumasi M.D.
Forefront Dermatology – Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Nicole Bossenbroek M.D.
The Derm Institute of West Michigan
Caledonia
Stephen Cahill D.O., FAOCD, FAAD
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Daniel Dapprich M.D., FAAD
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Ryan Freeland M.D.
Wolverine Dermatology
Wyoming
Brian Gerondale M.D., FAAD
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Bridget Green M.D.
West Michigan Dermatology – Rockford
Rockford
Kristi Hawley D.O.
The Derm Institute of West Michigan
Caledonia
Sara Herman M.D.
Forefront Dermatology – Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Leah Hooey D.O.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Rebecca Jansen M.D., FAAD
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Mallory Joseph M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Grandville
Grandville
Rachel Laarman M.D.
West Michigan Dermatology – Grandville
Grandville
Lela Lankerani D.O.
The Derm Institute of West Michigan
Caledonia
Kathryn Leonard M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Allendale
Allendale
Brandon McNally M.D.
West Michigan Dermatology – Grandville
Grandville
John Miner M.D., FAAD
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Nathan Nartker M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Caledonia
David Oberlin M.D.
Forefront Dermatology – Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Dipa Patel M.D.
Dermatology at MidTowne, PC
Grand Rapids
Eric Schadler M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Beltline Health Center
Grand Rapids
Andrew Schuler M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Grandville
Grandville
Amy Strikwerda M.D.
West Michigan Dermatology –
Holland
Timothy Wang M.D.
Forefront Dermatology – Norton Shores
Norton Shores
Douglas Winstanley D.O.
West Michigan Dermatology – Grandville
Grandville
EAR, NOSE, AND THROAT
Chad Afman M.D.
Corewell Health Ear, Nose and Throat
Grand Rapids
Gregory Artz M.D.
Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists
Wyoming
Maraya Baumanis M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Park East
Grand Rapids
Andrew Behler D.O.
Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists
Grand Rapids
Eric Cox D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Ear, Nose and Throat
Wyoming
Claudell Cox M.D.
Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists
Wyoming
Robert Daniels M.D.
ENT Center
Grand Rapids
Darryl Elzinga M.D.
ENT Center
Grand Rapids
Michael Foster D.O.
Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists
Grand Rapids
Francis Hart M.D.
Corewell Health Ear, Nose and Throat
Grand Rapids
Anthony Howard D.O.
Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists
Grand Rapids
Javier Howard M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Park East
Grand Rapids
Devin Mistry D.O.
Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists
Grand Rapids
Keith Postma M.D.
Corewell Health Ear, Nose and Throat
Grand Rapids
Richard Strabbing D.O.
Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists
Holland
Joseph Taylor M.D.
Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists
Grand Rapids
James Thompson M.D.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Head & Neck – Lemmen-Holton
Grand Rapids
Nicholas Van Maele M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Park East
Grand Rapids
Veronique Wan Fook Cheung M.D.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Head & Neck – Lemmen-Holton
Grand Rapids
Mark Winkle M.D.
ENT Center
Grand Rapids
EMERGENCY MEDICINE
Mariah Barnes M.D.
Emergency Care Specialists, PC
Grand Rapids
Nathaniel Bishop D.O.
Emergency Care Specialists, PC
Grand Rapids
Mark Brombacher M.D.
Emergency Care Specialists, PC
Grand Rapids
Nathaniel Ladaga D.O.
Emergency Care Specialists, PC
Grand Rapids
Lindsey Rauch M.D.
Emergency Care Specialists, PC
Grand Rapids
Kyle Sherwin D.O.
Emergency Care Specialists, PC
Grand Rapids
Charles Sierzant M.D.
Emergency Care Specialists, PC
Grand Rapids
ENDOCRINOLOGY, DIABETES, AND METABOLISM
Emilie Collins M.D.
West Michigan Endocrine
Grand Rapids
Cyprian Gardine M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Diabetes and Endocrinology – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Olesya Krivospitskaya M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Park East
Grand Rapids
Edward Kryshak M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Park East
Grand Rapids
Josefina Shen M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Diabetes and Endocrinology – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Courtney Soubliere D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Diabetes and Endocrinology – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Ashley Therasse M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Diabetes and Endocrinology – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
FAMILY MEDICINE
Muriam Afzal M.D.
Corewell Health Hospitalists – Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Jana Baatenburg M.D.
Concierge Medicine of West Michigan
Ada
Lara Baatenburg M.D.
Concierge Medicine of West Michigan
Ada
Michael Bishop M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Family Medicine – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Garrett Caldwell D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Community Health Center
Wyoming
Iain Charnley M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – Kentwood
Kentwood
Morgan Daul D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care & Pediatrics – Rockford
Rockford
Karen Dempsey M.D.
Partners In Family Health
Hudsonville
Michael Fitzgerald D.O.
University of Michigan Health-West – Comstock Park Health Center
Comstock Park
David Henderson M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Family Medicine – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
David Keller D.O.
Williamson Keller Family Medicine
Rockford
David Lieuwen M.D.
Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Karri MacMillan D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Family Medicine – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Lauren Michelli M.D.
Corewell Health Family, Internal and Pediatric Medicine – Ada
Ada
Beth Peter M.D.
Lakewood Family Medicine
Holland
Camille Ryan M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care & Pediatrics – Rockford
Rockford
Richard Sadowski M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Hospital Medicine – Grand Rapids Hospital
Grand Rapids
Hilary Schmid D.O.
University of Michigan Health-West – Cedar Springs Health Center
Cedar Springs
Cynthia Schuler M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Community Health Center
Wyoming
Mitchell Sydloski M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – Caledonia
Caledonia
Eugene Tay M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Family Medicine – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Marc Travis M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – East Beltline
Grand Rapids
Gregory Van Wienen M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – Jenison
Jenison
Andrew Vollmar M.D.
Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Benjamin Willenbring M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group – Primary Care – Browning Claytor
Grand Rapids
Gerry Witherell M.D.
Exponential Health
Grand Rapids
Terrence Wright M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Geriatrics – Grand Rapids Hospital
Grand Rapids
Olivia Yost M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Caledonia Health Center
Caledonia
Leezanne Zeng D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Community Health Center
Wyoming
GASTROENTEROLOGY
Jeremy Barber D.O.
Corewell Health
Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Catherine Bartnik M.D.
Corewell Health
Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Courtney Ferch M.D.
Corewell Health
Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Ryan Hamby D.O.
University of Michigan Health-West – HealthPark
Wyoming
Lia Kaufman M.D.
Corewell Health
Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Benny Kieff M.D.
Corewell Health
Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Matthew Moeller M.D.
Corewell Health
Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Jay Morrow M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Gastroenterology – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Christopher Murphy M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Gastroenterology – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Michelle Muza-Moons M.D.
University of Michigan Health-West – HealthPark
Wyoming
Matthew Nelson M.D.
Corewell Health
Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Thomas Rupp M.D.
Corewell Health
Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Curtis Weaver M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Gastroenterology – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Ryan Wong M.D.
Corewell Health
Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Eugene Zolotarevsky M.D.
Corewell Health
Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
GENERAL SURGERY
Joel Anderson M.D.
Muskegon Surgical
Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
Randal Baker M.D.
Grand Health Partners
Grand Rapids
Amy Banks-Venegoni M.D.
Corewell Health General Surgery – Wealthy
Grand Rapids
Jaret Beane D.O.
West Michigan Surgical
Specialists, PLC
Wyoming
Mark Bieszka D.O.
Muskegon Surgical
Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
Jennifer Bradley M.D.
Muskegon Surgical
Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
Michael Dejong M.D.
West Michigan Surgical
Specialists, PLC
Wyoming
Kristina Gaunt M.D.
Muskegon Surgical
Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
Jeffrey Gawel M.D.
Corewell Health General Surgery – Wealthy
Grand Rapids
Joel Green M.D.
West Michigan Surgical
Specialists, PLC
Wyoming
Matthew Haley M.D.
West Michigan Surgical
Specialists, PLC
Wyoming
Adam Henke M.D.
West Michigan Surgical
Specialists, PLC
Wyoming
Kenneth Minks M.D.
Corewell Health General Surgery – Wealthy
Grand Rapids
Eric Mitchell M.D.
West Michigan Surgical
Specialists, PLC
Wyoming
Kerent Pihl D.O.
Grand Rapids Surgical
Associates PLLC
Wyoming
David Scheeres M.D.
Corewell Health General Surgery – Wealthy
Grand Rapids
Vicki Sharma D.O.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
Lora Silverman M.D.
Corewell Health General Surgery – Wealthy
Grand Rapids
Thomas Visser M.D.
Corewell Health General Surgery – Lakewood
Holland
Shanna Williams D.O.
West Michigan Surgical
Specialists, PLC
Wyoming
Tina Wong-Gillam M.D.
Corewell Health Surgical
Oncology – Lemmen-Holton
Grand Rapids
Gerald Wright M.D.
Corewell Health Surgical
Oncology – Lemmen-Holton
Grand Rapids
GENETICS
Caleb Bupp M.D.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Medical Genetics
Grand Rapids
GERIATRIC MEDICINE
Iris Boettcher M.D.
Corewell Health Geriatric and Special Care – Byron Center
Byron Center
Ronald Duemler M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Geriatrics – Grand Rapids Hospital
Grand Rapids
Guibin Li M.D.
Corewell Health Geriatric and Special Care – Byron Center
Byron Center
Robert Riekse M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Geriatrics – Grand Rapids Hospital
Grand Rapids
Keith Van Oosterhout M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Geriatrics – Grand Rapids Hospital
Grand Rapids
GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY
Kevin Brader M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Women’s Health –
Gynecologic Oncology
Grand Rapids
Gregory Gressel M.D.
Corewell Health Gynecologic Oncology – Lemmen-Holton
Grand Rapids
Christopher Hummel D.O.
Corewell Health Gynecologic Oncology – Lemmen-Holton
Grand Rapids
Leigh Seamon D.O.
Corewell Health Gynecologic Oncology – Lemmen-Holton
Grand Rapids
Mae Zakhour M.D.
Corewell Health Gynecologic Oncology – Lemmen-Holton
Grand Rapids
HAND SURGERY
Shannon Armstrong M.D., MBA, FACS
Elite Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Scott Burgess M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Donald Condit M.D.
Condit Hand Clinic
Grand Rapids
Viet Do M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Stephen Duquette M.D.
Corewell Health Orthopedics
Grand Rapids
Jamie Furness M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Leland Gossett M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Daniel Hess M.D.
Corewell Health Orthopedics
Grand Rapids
Levi Hinkelman M.D.
Corewell Health Orthopedics
Grand Rapids
John Kelpin M.D.
Corewell Health Orthopedics
Grand Rapids
Johanna Krebiehl M.D.
Plastic Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
Randy Lovell M.D.
Lovell Hand & Orthopedic Center
Grand Rapids
Courtney Schmidt M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
HEMATOLOGY AND ONCOLOGY
Kathryn Alguire M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers – Muskegon
Norton Shores
Eric Batts M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology
Centers – Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion
Holland
Brett Brinker M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology
Centers – Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion
Grand Rapids
Sreenivasa Chandana M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology
Centers – Lemmen-Holton
Cancer Pavilion
Grand Rapids
Luke Eastburg M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers – Kenmoor
Grand Rapids
William Fabricius M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers – Kenmoor
Grand Rapids
Thomas Gribbin M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology
Centers – Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion
Grand Rapids
Colin Hardin M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers – Kenmoor
Grand Rapids
Jared Knol M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers – Kenmoor
Grand Rapids
Nehal Lakhani M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers – START Midwest
Grand Rapids
Erin Pettijohn M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers – Kenmoor
Grand Rapids
Haritha Reddy M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology
Centers – Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion
Grand Rapids
Eric Santos M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology
Centers – Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion
Grand Rapids
Manish Sharma M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers – START Midwest
Grand Rapids
Andrew Sochacki M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology
Centers – Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion
Grand Rapids
Peter Van Veldhuizen M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Hematology and
Cancer Care
Wyoming
Amy Vander Woude M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers – Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion
Grand Rapids
Frances Wong M.D.
The Cancer & Hematology Centers – Kenmoor
Grand Rapids
Ben Yan M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Hematology and Cancer Care
Wyoming
HOSPICE AND PALLIATIVE MEDICINE
Jonathan Abraham M.D.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Palliative Care – West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Vani Koets M.D.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Palliative Care – West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Joel Phillips D.O.
Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Gerrit Rauch D.O.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Palliative Care – West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Tod Wyn M.D.
Hospice of Holland
Holland
INFECTIOUS DISEASE
Anamaria Bondici M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Infectious Disease – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Nnaemeka Egwuatu M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Infectious Disease – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Mohamad El Mortada M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Minerva Galang M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Infectious Disease – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Andrew Jameson M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Infectious Disease – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Russell Lampen D.O.
Corewell Health Infectious Disease Specialists
Grand Rapids
Brian Petroelje M.D.
Corewell Health Infectious Disease Specialists
Grand Rapids
Liam Sullivan D.O.
Corewell Health Infectious Disease Specialists
Grand Rapids
INTERNAL MEDICINE
David Albrecht D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Southwest Health Center
Wyoming
Michael App M.D.
Internal Medicine and Pediatrics of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Bill Baer M.D.
Exponential Health
Grand Rapids
Kelly Barcheski M.D.
Corewell Health Internal Medicine
Grand Rapids
Ashley Barcroft M.D.
Corewell Health Family, Internal and Pediatric Medicine – Ada
Ada
Benjamin Busman D.O.
Corewell Health Hospitalists – Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Jennifer Cory D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Beltline Health Center
Grand Rapids
Sheetal Das M.D.
Corewell Health Internal Medicine
Grand Rapids
David Doud D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Internal Medicine – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Michael Essenmacher D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Hospital Medicine – Grand Rapids Hospital
Grand Rapids
James Fitzgerald D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – East Paris
Grand Rapids
Matthew Gale M.D.
Corewell Health Family, Internal and Pediatric Medicine – Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Janet Hur M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Beltline Health Center
Grand Rapids
Rebecca Klesmith D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Hospital Medicine – Grand Rapids Hospital
Grand Rapids
Robert Mackinder M.D.
Corewell Health Family, Internal and Pediatric Medicine – Ada
Ada
Natalie Parr D.O.
University of Michigan Health-West – Southwest Health Center
Wyoming
Zamir Podgorica M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Hospital Medicine – Grand Rapids Hospital
Grand Rapids
Eryn Quinn D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Southwest Health Center
Wyoming
Robert Riley M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Beltline Health Center
Grand Rapids
Mohammad Saleh M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – East Paris
Grand Rapids
Emily Sheng D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Hospital Medicine – Grand Rapids Hospital
Grand Rapids
Patrick Tyrrell D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Hospital Medicine – Grand Rapids Hospital
Grand Rapids
Aimee Wilson D.O.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Surgical Optimization
Grand Rapids
Adam Wolfe D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Beltline Health Center
Grand Rapids
INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY
Timothy Joseph M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford
Grand Rapids
Barbara Karenko D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Vinayak Manohar M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiovascular – East Paris
Grand Rapids
Araya Negash D.O.
Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford
Grand Rapids
Michael Sumners D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Eric Walchak D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
MATERNAL AND FETAL MEDICINE
David Colombo M.D.
Corewell Health Maternal Fetal Medicine
Grand Rapids
Marcos Cordoba
Munoz M.D.
Corewell Health Maternal Fetal Medicine
Grand Rapids
Erin Fricke M.D.
Corewell Health Maternal Fetal Medicine
Grand Rapids
Eryn Hart D.O.
Corewell Health Maternal Fetal Medicine
Grand Rapids
Vivian Romero Romero M.D.
Corewell Health Maternal Fetal Medicine
Grand Rapids
Lisa Thiel D.O.
Corewell Health Maternal Fetal Medicine
Grand Rapids
Michael Tsimis M.D.
Corewell Health Maternal Fetal Medicine
Grand Rapids
MICROGRAPHIC SURGERY
Eileen Axibal M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Mallory Joseph M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Grandville
Grandville
John Miner M.D
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
NEONATAL AND PERINATAL MEDICINE
Nga Dinh M.D.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Neonatology – Helen DeVos Children’s
Grand Rapids
Benedict Doctor M.D.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Neonatology – Helen DeVos Children’s
Grand Rapids
Robert Langen M.D.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Neonatology – Helen DeVos Children’s
Grand Rapids
Claudia Nadernejad M.D.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Neonatology – Helen DeVos Children’s
Grand Rapids
Mary Reinoehl D.O.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Neonatology – Helen DeVos Children’s
Grand Rapids
NEPHROLOGY
Ramandeep Banga M.D.
Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Kseniya Filippova M.D.
Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Saurabh Goel M.D.
Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
R. Michael Hofmann M.D.
Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Daniel Legault M.D.
Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Srivilliputtur Santhana Krishnan M.D.
Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
James Visser M.D.
Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
NEUROLOGY
Joseph Corey M.D.
Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
David Ehrhardt D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Muhammad Farooq M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Neurosurgery – Cherry
Grand Rapids
Christopher Goshgarian M.D.
Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Jessica Hedeman D.O.
Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Audrey Sanders D.O.
Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Hussam Shaker M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group – Epilepsy Care – Cherry
Grand Rapids
Danette Taylor D.O.
Trinity Health Hauenstein
Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Melanie Taylor M.D.
Trinity Health Hauenstein
Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Jordan Taylor D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Paul Twydell D.O.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Neurology
Grand Rapids
NEUROSURGERY
Justin Clark M.D.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Bryan Figueroa M.D.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.
Grand Rapids
John Keller M.D.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Steve Klafeta M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Neurosurgery – Cherry
Grand Rapids
David Lowry M.D.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.
Holland
Jurgen Luders M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Neurosurgery – Cherry
Grand Rapids
Paul Mazaris M.D.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Neurosurgery
Grand Rapids
Todd Vitaz M.D.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Neurosurgery
Grand Rapids
Todd Vogel M.D.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Kim Williams M.D.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.
Grand Rapids
OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY
Sara DeNolf M.D.
Corewell Health Obstetrics and Gynecology
Grand Rapids
Alicia Eichenberg M.D.
Corewell Health Obstetrics and Gynecology
Grand Rapids
Stephanie Flermoen M.D.
Corewell Health Obstetrics and Gynecology
Grand Rapids
Monica Gary M.D.
Grand Rapids Women’s Health
Grand Rapids
Stephanie Getz D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Women’s Health Center
Grand Rapids
Jessica Gibbie M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group – Obstetrics & Gynecology – Cherry
Grand Rapids
Joya Johnson M.D.
Corewell Health Obstetrics and Gynecology
Grand Rapids
Steven Lown D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Women’s Health Center
Grand Rapids
Sarah Mattson M.D.
Grand Rapids Women’s Health
Grand Rapids
OPHTHALMOLOGY
Thomas Aaberg M.D.
Retina Specialists of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Jasmina Bajric M.D.
Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Gregory Bever M.D.
Retina Specialists of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Matthew Borr D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Ophthalmology at the Village
Wyoming
Joseph Boss M.D.
Retina Specialists of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Michael Boyle M.D.
Oculoplastic Associates of West Michigan, PLC
Grand Rapids
Paul Brown D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Ophthalmology at the Village
Wyoming
Julie Conley M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Ophthalmology
Grand Rapids
Thomas Cowden M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology – Walker
Walker
Kathleen DeHorn M.D.
Retina Specialists of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Douglas Doyle D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Ophthalmology at the Village
Wyoming
Patrick Droste M.D.
Pediatric Ophthalmology P.C.
Grand Rapids
Brooke Geddie D.O.
Corewell Health Pediatric
Ophthalmology
Grand Rapids
Yosef Gindzin M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology – Walker
Walker
Parin Gohel M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology – Grandville
Grandville
Adam Hassan M.D.
Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Elizabeth Henry M.D.
Cascade Ophthalmology, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Austen Knapp M.D.
Retina Specialists of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Edward Korot M.D.
Retina Specialists of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Kyle McKey M.D.
Verdier Eye Center
Grand Rapids
Joe Morehouse D.O.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology – East Beltline
Grand Rapids
Marcus Muallem M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology – East Beltline
Grand Rapids
Leslie Norris D.O.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology – Walker
Walker
Amro Omari M.D.
Retina Specialists of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Priyanka Parekh M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology – East Beltline
Grand Rapids
Nathan Pezda M.D.
Retina Specialists of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Laura Piippo M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology – Walker
Walker
Ann Renucci M.D.
Verdier Eye Center
Grand Rapids
Karl Siebert M.D.
Verdier Eye Center
Grand Rapids
Liliya Sutherland D.O.
Retina Specialists of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Scott Westhouse D.O.
Retina Specialists of Michigan
Grand Rapids
ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY
John Anderson M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Derek Axibal M.D.
Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery – Caledonia
Caledonia
Scott Burgess M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey Cross M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Orthopedics – Byron Center
Byron Center
Kristopher Danielson D.O.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Kenneth Easton M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Terrence Endres M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Andrew Fras M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Orthopedics – Byron Center
Byron Center
P. Cameron Gossett M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Kendall Hamilton M.D.
Corewell Health Orthopedics
Grand Rapids
Erik Hedlund D.O.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Timothy Henne M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Orthopedics – Byron Center
Byron Center
Daniel Hess M.D.
Corewell Health Orthopedics
Grand Rapids
Jon Hop M.D.
Shoreline Orthopaedics
Holland
Michael Jabara M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Kory Johnson D.O.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Matthew Karek M.D.
Corewell Health Spine and Pain Management
Grand Rapids
James Lebolt D.O.
Corewell Health Orthopedics
Grand Rapids
Tim Lenters M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Orthopedics – Byron Center
Byron Center
John Mahajan M.D.
Corewell Health Orthopedics
Grand Rapids
Thomas Malvitz M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Thomas Matelic M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Travis Menge M.D.
Corewell Health Orthopedics
Grand Rapids
Cameron Patthanacharoenphon M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Orthopedics – Byron Center
Byron Center
Clayton Perry M.D.
Corewell Health Orthopedics
Grand Rapids
Karl Roberts M.D.
West Michigan Orthopaedics
Grand Rapids
Geoffrey Sandman M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Orthopedics – Byron Center
Byron Center
Charles Sherry D.O.
Corewell Health Orthopedics
Grand Rapids
Kevin Steelman M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Orthopedics – Byron Center
Byron Center
Bruce Stewart M.D.
Shoreline Orthopaedics
Holland
James Stubbart M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Peter Theut M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Peter Ugolini M.D.
Corewell Health Orthopedics
Grand Rapids
Carl Wierks M.D.
West Michigan Orthopaedics
Grand Rapids
Patrick Zietz M.D.
West Michigan Orthopaedics
Grand Rapids
PAIN MEDICINE
Marc Korn M.D.
Haven Spine + Pain
Grand Rapids
Emilio Valdes M.D.
Corewell Health Spine and
Pain Management
Grand Rapids
Matthew Villerot D.O.
Corewell Health Spine and
Pain Management
Grand Rapids
PATHOLOGY
Kay Aardema M.D.
Pathology Associates of Grand Rapids, PC
Grand Rapids
David Graham M.D.
Pathology Associates of Grand Rapids, PC
Wyoming
Jane Morrison M.D.
Michigan Pathology Specialists, PC
Grand Rapids
PEDIATRIC / ADOLESCENT PSYCHIATRY
Heide Rollings M.D.
Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services
Grand Rapids
PEDIATRIC CARDIOLOGY
Kurt Bjorkman M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Congenital Cardiology
Grand Rapids
Kim Lee M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Congenital Cardiology
Grand Rapids
Stephanie-Grace Raymundo M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Congenital Cardiology
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey Schneider M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Congenital Cardiology
Grand Rapids
Heather Sowinski D.O.
Corewell Health Pediatric Congenital Cardiology
Grand Rapids
PEDIATRIC CRITICAL CARE MEDICINE
Francis Kim M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Critical Care (PICU)
Grand Rapids
Elizabeth Prentice D.O.
Corewell Health Pediatric Critical Care (PICU)
Grand Rapids
PEDIATRIC DERMATOLOGY
Katherine Foster D.O.
Corewell Health Pediatric Dermatology
Grand Rapids
Rachel Laarman M.D.
West Michigan Dermatology – Grandville
Grandville
PEDIATRIC ENDOCRINOLOGY
Maala Daniel M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Endocrinology
Grand Rapids
Christel Keefe M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Endocrinology
Grand Rapids
Emily Miller D.O.
Corewell Health Pediatric Endocrinology
Grand Rapids
PEDIATRIC GASTROENTEROLOGY
Vanessa Cardenas Kimball M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Ryan Cox M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Peter Freswick M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
PEDIATRIC HEMATOLOGY AND ONCOLOGY
Allison Close M.D.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Pediatric Cancer Hematology
Grand Rapids
David Hoogstra M.D.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Pediatric Cancer Hematology
Grand Rapids
Beth Kurt M.D.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Pediatric Cancer Hematology
Grand Rapids
Deanna Mitchell M.D.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Pediatric Cancer Hematology
Grand Rapids
PEDIATRIC INFECTIOUS DISEASE
George Fogg M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric
Infectious Disease
Grand Rapids
Rosemary Olivero M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric
Infectious Disease
Grand Rapids
PEDIATRIC NEPHROLOGY
Jason Thomas M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Nephrology
Grand Rapids
PEDIATRIC NEUROLOGY
Steven DeRoos M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Neurology
Grand Rapids
Daniel Fain M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Neurology
Grand Rapids
PEDIATRIC NEUROSURGERY
Marian Bercu M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Neurosurgery
Grand Rapids
Casey Madura M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Neurosurgery
Grand Rapids
PEDIATRIC PULMONOLOGY
Susan Millard M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Sleep Disorders Clinic
Grand Rapids
John Schuen M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Sleep Disorders Clinic
Grand Rapids
PEDIATRIC SURGERY
James Decou M.D.
Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Emily Durkin M.D.
Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Elliot Pennington M.D.
Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
PEDIATRIC UROLOGY
Theodore Barber M.D.
Urologic Consultants – Downtown
Grand Rapids
David Weatherly M.D.
Urologic Consultants – Downtown
Grand Rapids
PEDIATRICS (GENERAL)
Erika Crane M.D., FAAP
Cascade Pediatrics
Grand Rapids
Alison Gehle M.D.
Cascade Pediatrics
Grand Rapids
Greg Jereb M.D.
Cascade Pediatrics
Grand Rapids
Vanessa Martinez M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care & Pediatrics – Rockford
Rockford
Natalie Payne M.D.
Cascade Pediatrics
Grand Rapids
Jeremy Veenema D.O.
Alger Pediatrics, PC
Grand Rapids
Stephanie Walter D.O.
Alger Pediatrics, PC
Grand Rapids
Abigail Wenzlick M.D.
Corewell Health Family, Internal and Pediatric Medicine – Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
PHYSICAL MEDICINE AND REHABILITATION
Daniel Adams D.O.
Corewell Health Spine and Pain Management
Grand Rapids
Kelly Armstrong M.D.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Grand Rapids
Benjamin Bruinsma M.D.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Grand Rapids
James Ellis M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Brian Giersch M.D.
Rehabilitation Medicine Associates, PLLC
Grand Rapids
David Hakopian D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Physical Medicine and Spine – Cherry
Grand Rapids
Douglas Henry M.D.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Grand Rapids
Adam Hull D.O.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Thereseann Huprikar D.O.
Shoreline Orthopaedics
Holland
Kyle Josephson M.D.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Grand Rapids
Naomi Kaplan M.D., M.B.B.S.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Grand Rapids
Andrea Kuldanek M.D.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Grand Rapids
James Lee M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Christopher Morelli D.O.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Grand Rapids
Joshua Nicholson D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Physical Medicine and Spine – Cherry
Grand Rapids
Christopher Rizik D.O.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Grand Rapids
Bridget Rizik M.D.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Grand Rapids
John Rizik D.O.
Corewell Health Spine and Pain Management
Grand Rapids
Randolph Russo M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Yunna Sinskey M.D.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Grand Rapids
Meagan Smith D.O.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Grand Rapids
Jonathan VandenBerg D.O.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Grand Rapids
Carolyn Vollmer M.D.
Corewell Health Lifestyle Medicine
Grand Rapids
PLASTIC AND RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY
Marguerite Aitken M.D.
Plastic Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
David Alfonso M.D.
Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery – Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Shannon Armstrong M.D., MBA, FACS
Elite Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Jasmina Bajric M.D.
Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Brad Bengtson M.D.
Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery – Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Anna Carlson M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
William Cullen M.D., FACS
Elite Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Ryan Dodde M.D.
Plastic Surgery Arts of West Michigan
Holland
Matthew Fahrenkopf M.D.
Elite Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Ronald Ford M.D.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Adult Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
John Girotto M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Dennis Hammond M.D.
Partners in Plastic Surgery of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Adam Hassan M.D.
Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Johanna Krebiehl M.D.
Plastic Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
Douglas Leppink M.D.
Centre for Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Andrew Livingston M.D.
Plastic Surgery Specialists
Grand Rapids
Matthew Martin M.D.
Elite Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
S. Andrei Ostric M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
Benjamin Rechner M.D.
Centre for Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
John Renucci M.D.
Plastic Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
Steven Ringler M.D.
Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Ryan Ter Louw M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
Dena Thayer D.O.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
Douglas Vander Woude M.D.
Plastic Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
Terri Ann Zomerlei M.D.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Adult Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Stephen Zonca M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
PODIATRY
Brian Buchanan D.P.M.
Corewell Health Orthopedics
Grand Rapids
Bradley Christiansen D.P.M.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Podiatry – Rivertown
Grandville
John Harris D.P.M.
Corewell Health Orthopedics
Grand Rapids
Timothy Hulst D.P.M.
Foot and Ankle Specialists – Grand Rapids Southeast
Grand Rapids
Marisha Stawiski D.P.M.
Corewell Health Orthopedics
Grand Rapids
PSYCHIATRY
Carey Krause D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Psychiatry – Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Richelle Payea M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Beltline
Grand Rapids
Jeremy Petrous D.O.
Corewell Health Sleep Disorders Clinic
Grand Rapids
RADIATION ONCOLOGY
Derek Bergsma M.D.
Trinity Health Richard J. Lacks Sr. Cancer Center
Grand Rapids
Terri Lynn Bott-Kothari M.D.
University of Michigan Health-West – Cancer Center at the Village
Wyoming
Eric Buth M.D.
Radiation Oncology Centers – Corewell Health Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion
Grand Rapids
Patrick Fabrizio M.D.
Radiation Oncology Centers – Corewell Health Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion
Grand Rapids
Brian Kastner M.D.
Radiation Oncology Centers – Corewell Health Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion
Grand Rapids
Robert Kirkland M.D.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Radiation Oncology – Lemmen-Holton
Grand Rapids
Gina Rebesco M.D.
Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Radiation Oncology – Lemmen-Holton
Grand Rapids
Matthew Tate M.D.
Trinity Health Radiation Oncology – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Chester Wilson M.D.
University of Michigan Health-West – Cancer Center at the Village
Wyoming
RADIOLOGY
Jamie Frost D.O.
Advanced Radiology Services, PC
Grand Rapids
Joseph Junewick M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services, PC
Grand Rapids
Anjali Mander M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services, PC
Grand Rapids
Jennifer Rollenhagen M.D.
Trinity Health Breast Center – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Chris Therasse M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services, PC
Grand Rapids
Andrew Zbojniewicz M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services, PC
Grand Rapids
REPRODUCTIVE ENDOCRINOLOGY / INFERTILITY
Sarah Bjorkman M.D.
The Fertility Center
Grand Rapids
Emma Giuliani M.D.
The Fertility Center
Grand Rapids
Valerie Shavell M.D.
The Fertility Center
Grand Rapids
Mili Thakur M.D.
The Fertility Center
Grand Rapids
RHEUMATOLOGY
James Birmingham M.D.
River City Rheumatology
Ada
Aaron Eggebeen M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Rheumatology – East Paris
Grand Rapids
Elizabeth Kessler M.D.
Corewell Health Pediatric Rheumatology
Grand Rapids
Andrew Lewandoski D.O.
River City Rheumatology
Ada
Danielle Robinett M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Rheumatology – East Paris
Grand Rapids
Eric Slavin M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Rheumatology – East Paris
Grand Rapids
Barakat Thabet M.D.
Corewell Health Rheumatology
Grand Rapids
Nour Zleik M.D.
Corewell Health Rheumatology
Grand Rapids
SLEEP MEDICINE
Timothy Daum M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Sleep Disorders Center
Wyoming
Soumya Madala M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Sleep Medicine – Cherry
Grand Rapids
Christopher Morgan M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Sleep Medicine – Cherry
Grand Rapids
David Shen M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Sleep Medicine – Cherry
Grand Rapids
SPORTS MEDICINE
Kyle Alexander M.D.
Corewell Health
Orthopedics
Grand Rapids
Matthew Axtman D.O.
Corewell Health
Orthopedics
Grand Rapids
Derek Blok M.D.
Corewell Health
Orthopedics
Grand Rapids
Michael Fitzgerald D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Comstock Park
Health Center
Comstock Park
Erik Hedlund D.O.
Orthopaedic Associates
of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Aryn Johnson D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Caledonia Health Center
Caledonia
Kristi Kern D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Beltline Health Center
Grand Rapids
Edwin Kornoelje D.O.
University of Michigan Health West – Beltline Health Center
Grand Rapids
Jason Lazor D.O.
Corewell Health Orthopedics
Grand Rapids
Thomas Matelic M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Laura Mattson D.O.
Corewell Health Orthopedics
Grand Rapids
Jacob Reisner D.O.
Corewell Health Orthopedics
Grand Rapids
Peter Theut M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
THORACIC SURGERY
Elizabeth Colwell M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Thoracic Surgery
Wyoming
Geoffrey Lam M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiothoracic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Edward Murphy M.D.
Corewell Health Cardiothoracic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Behrooz Shabahang M.D.
Trinity Health Richard J. Lacks Sr. Cancer Center
Grand Rapids
TRAUMA SURGERY
Alistair Chapman M.D.
Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic
Grand Rapids
Charles Jerard Gibson M.D.
Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic
Grand Rapids
UROLOGY
Christopher Brede M.D.
Corewell Health Urology
Grand Rapids
George Ghareeb M.D.
Corewell Health Urology
Grand Rapids
John Humphrey M.D.
Corewell Health Urology
Grand Rapids
Markian Iwaszko M.D.
Urology Surgeons, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Randall Kuntzman M.D.
Urology Surgeons, P.C.
Grand Rapids
John Lobo M.D.
Urology Surgeons, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Navneet Mander M.D.
Urology Surgeons, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Andrew McElroy M.D.
Urology Surgeons, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Christopher Riedinger M.D.
Corewell Health Urology
Grand Rapids
Kenneth Shockley D.O., FACOS
Michigan Urological Clinic
Grand Rapids
Conrad Tobert M.D.
Corewell Health Urology
Grand Rapids
VASCULAR / INTERVENTIONAL RADIOLOGY
Christina Bakalis M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Michael Koets M.D.
University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Jarrod MacFarlane D.O.
Advanced Radiology Services, PC
Grand Rapids
VASCULAR SURGERY
Christopher Chambers M.D.
Corewell Health Vascular Surgery
Grand Rapids
Justin Eisenberg D.O.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
Joshua Greenberg M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Vascular Surgery – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Andrew Kimball M.D.
Corewell Health Vascular Surgery
Grand Rapids
Michelle Kosovec M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Vascular Surgery – Byron Center
Byron Center
Lawrence Mallon M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
John Morris D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Vascular Surgery – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Justin Simmons D.O.
Corewell Health Vascular Surgery
Grand Rapids
Jason Slaikeu M.D.
Corewell Health Vascular Surgery
Grand Rapids
Eanas Yassa M.D.
Corewell Health Vascular Surgery
Grand Rapids