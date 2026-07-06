Special Advertising Section

Professional Research Services is a research company located in Troy, Michigan that specializes in conducting peer-reviewed surveys of various professionals across numerous markets nationwide. A large part of its research focuses on the medical field, specifically M.D. and D.O. physicians. To determine an area’s Top Doctors, PRS contacts health systems and physicians and encourages them to cast votes for the peers they believe excel within their medical specialties, as well as positively contribute to the medical profession and the community at large. The final list of winners reflects extremely talented and esteemed physicians practicing in the Grand Rapids area.

The research for Grand Rapids Magazine’s Top Doctors was conducted December 9, 2025 – February 2nd, 2026. Physicians throughout Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, and Allegan counties were contacted via email and/or postcard and encouraged to log onto the PRS survey site to cast their votes. PRS also contacted hospitals and medical clinics to inform them about the research. Some health groups joined in the effort by distributing the survey to practicing physicians. For the survey itself, each doctor was allowed to vote for up to five physicians across 71 board-certified specialties. The physicians with the highest number of votes within each of the specialties were further investigated and verified by the State of Michigan, as well as their individual practices. Each name that is published as part of Grand Rapids Magazine’s Top Doctors list is an active and practicing physician in good standing with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

Professionals may be screened and selected through the verification of licensing and review of any infractions through various applicable boards, agencies, and rating services. For further information, visit prscom.com or email PRS at sshevin@prscom.com.

ADDICTION MEDICINE

Stephanie Cunningham M.D.

Emergency Care Specialists, PC

Grand Rapids Charles Draznin M.D.

Emergency Care Specialists, PC

Grand Rapids Cara Poland M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Specialty Medicine – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Bradley Riley M.D.

Emergency Care Specialists, PC

Grand Rapids Erica Tavares M.D.

Emergency Care Specialists, PC

Grand Rapids Paul Trowbridge M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Specialty Medicine – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Eric Van De Pol M.D.

Emergency Care Specialists, PC

Grand Rapids

ADOLESCENT MEDICINE

Lisa Lowery M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Adolescent Medicine – Barclay

Grand Rapids

ALLERGY AND IMMUNOLOGY

Brad Boelkins M.D.

Corewell Health Allergy and Immunology – Summit Park

Grand Rapids Karyn Gell M.D.

Grand Rapids Allergy

Grand Rapids Nicholas Hartog M.D.

Corewell Health Allergy and Immunology – Summit Park

Grand Rapids Amanda Holsworth D.O.

Corewell Health Allergy and Immunology – Summit Park

Grand Rapids Ted Kelbel M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Allergy and Immunology

Grand Rapids Mark Millar M.D.

Allergy & Asthma Care of Western Michigan

Grand Rapids Thomas Miller M.D.

Allergy Associates of Western Michigan, PC

Grandville Dariush Orandi M.D.

Orandi Allergy + Asthma Center

Wyoming Erica Palmisano M.D.

Allergy Associates of Western Michigan, PC

Grandville Christine Schafer M.D.

Grand Rapids Allergy

Grand Rapids Sara Uekert M.D.

Grand Rapids Allergy

Grand Rapids

ANESTHESIOLOGY

Ashley Agerson M.D.

Haven Spine + Pain

Grand Rapids Dennis Ahmad D.O.

Anesthesia Practice

Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Matthew Armstrong M.D.

Corewell Health Anesthesia Services – Butterworth

Grand Rapids Alexander Behm M.D.

Corewell Health Anesthesia Services – Blodgett

Grand Rapids Payal Boss M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Laurie Chalifoux M.D.

Corewell Health Anesthesia Services – Butterworth

Grand Rapids John Huntington M.D.

Corewell Health Anesthesia

Services – Helen DeVos

Children’s

Grand Rapids Daniel Nadeau M.D.

Corewell Health Anesthesia Services – Butterworth

Grand Rapids Kim Thuy Nguyen M.D.

Anesthesia Practice

Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Matthew Reynolds M.D.

Anesthesia Practice

Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Ashley Screws M.D.

Trinity Health Grand Rapids Anesthesia

Grand Rapids Shanna Ten Clay M.D.

Corewell Health Anesthesia Services – Butterworth

Grand Rapids Kathryn Wladischkin M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids

BREAST SURGERY

Colleen App M.D.

The Breast Health & Wellness Center, PC

Grand Rapids Jamie Caughran M.D.

Trinity Health Breast Center – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Bess Connors M.D.

Trinity Health Breast Center – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Kristina Gaunt M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.

Muskegon Amie Hop M.D.

Corewell Health Comprehensive Breast Clinic – Lemmen-Holton

Grand Rapids Jayne Paulson M.D.

Corewell Health Comprehensive Breast Clinic – Lemmen-Holton

Grand Rapids Vicki Sharma D.O.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.

Muskegon Jessica Thompson M.D.

Corewell Health Comprehensive Breast Clinic – Lemmen-Holton

Grand Rapids Terri Zomerlei M.D.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Adult Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids

CARDIAC SURGERY

Alphonse Delucia M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming Keith Dufendach M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming Marcus Haw M.D., MBBS, FRCS, MS, FECTS

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital – The Karl and Patti Betz Congenital Heart Center

Grand Rapids Edward Murphy M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiothoracic Surgery

Grand Rapids David Ranney M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiothoracic Surgery

Grand Rapids Charles Willekes M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiothoracic Surgery

Grand Rapids

CARDIOLOGY

David Bryska M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming Sanjay Dandamudi M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford

Grand Rapids Michael Dickinson M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Holland

Holland David Fermin M.D.

Corewell Health Heart Optimization and Evaluation Center – Bradford

Grand Rapids Laura Franey M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Wyoming

Wyoming Andre Gauri M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford

Grand Rapids George Ghuneim D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiovascular – East Paris

Grand Rapids Dustin Harmon D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiovascular – East Paris

Grand Rapids Barbara Karenko D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming Ali Mahajerin M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford

Grand Rapids Vinayak Manohar M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiovascular – East Paris

Grand Rapids Richard McNamara M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford

Grand Rapids Michael McNamara M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Wyoming

Wyoming David McNamara M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford

Grand Rapids Araya Negash D.O.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford

Grand Rapids Abiy Nigatu M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiovascular – East Paris

Grand Rapids Abdel Rahman Omer M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiovascular – East Paris

Grand Rapids Matthew Warren Sevensma D.O.

University of Michigan Health West

Wyoming Roger Shammas M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiovascular – East Paris

Grand Rapids H. Paul Singh M.D.

West Michigan Cardiology – Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Michael Sumners D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming Eric Walchak D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming

COLON AND RECTAL SURGERY

Nadav Dujovny M.D.

Corewell Health Colon and Rectal Surgery

Grand Rapids Ryan Figg M.D.

Corewell Health Colon and Rectal Surgery

Grand Rapids Rebecca Hoedema M.D.

Corewell Health Colon and Rectal Surgery

Grand Rapids Roxanne Kyriakakis M.D.

West Michigan Surgical Specialists, PLC

Wyoming James Ogilvie M.D.

Corewell Health Colon and Rectal Surgery

Grand Rapids Arida Siripong M.D.

Corewell Health Colon and Rectal Surgery

Grand Rapids

CRITICAL CARE MEDICINE AND PULMONARY DISEASE

Terrance Barnes M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming Julia Becker M.D.

Corewell Health Pulmonology

Grand Rapids Timothy Daum M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Sleep Disorders Center

Wyoming John Egan M.D.

Corewell Health Pulmonology

Grand Rapids Stephen Fitch M.D.

Corewell Health Pulmonology

Grand Rapids Eric Geiser M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Pulmonology – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Paul Harris D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Pulmonology – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Drew Jorgensen M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Critical Care – Grand Rapids Hospital

Grand Rapids Marc McClelland M.D.

Corewell Health Pulmonology

Grand Rapids Gayathri Sathiyamoorthy M.D.

Corewell Health Pulmonology

Grand Rapids Shelley Schmidt M.D.

Corewell Health Pulmonology

Grand Rapids Glenn VanOtteren M.D.

Corewell Health Pulmonology

Grand Rapids

CRITICAL CARE SURGERY

Cathryn Chadwick M.D.

Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic

Grand Rapids Alistair Chapman M.D.

Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic

Grand Rapids Charles Jerard Gibson M.D.

Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic

Grand Rapids Patricia Pentiak M.D.

Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic

Grand Rapids Bradley Sherman D.O.

Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic

Grand Rapids Elizabeth Steensma M.D.

Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic

Grand Rapids

DERMATOLOGY

Adam Asarch M.D.

Forefront Dermatology – Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Kurt Ashack M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Eileen Axibal M.D., FAAD, FACMS

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Lisa Bedford M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Nicholas Bontumasi M.D.

Forefront Dermatology – Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Nicole Bossenbroek M.D.

The Derm Institute of West Michigan

Caledonia Stephen Cahill D.O., FAOCD, FAAD

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Daniel Dapprich M.D., FAAD

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Ryan Freeland M.D.

Wolverine Dermatology

Wyoming Brian Gerondale M.D., FAAD

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Bridget Green M.D.

West Michigan Dermatology – Rockford

Rockford Kristi Hawley D.O.

The Derm Institute of West Michigan

Caledonia Sara Herman M.D.

Forefront Dermatology – Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Leah Hooey D.O.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Rebecca Jansen M.D., FAAD

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Mallory Joseph M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Grandville

Grandville Rachel Laarman M.D.

West Michigan Dermatology – Grandville

Grandville Lela Lankerani D.O.

The Derm Institute of West Michigan

Caledonia Kathryn Leonard M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Allendale

Allendale Brandon McNally M.D.

West Michigan Dermatology – Grandville

Grandville John Miner M.D., FAAD

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Nathan Nartker M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Caledonia David Oberlin M.D.

Forefront Dermatology – Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Dipa Patel M.D.

Dermatology at MidTowne, PC

Grand Rapids Eric Schadler M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Beltline Health Center

Grand Rapids Andrew Schuler M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Grandville

Grandville Amy Strikwerda M.D.

West Michigan Dermatology –

Holland Timothy Wang M.D.

Forefront Dermatology – Norton Shores

Norton Shores Douglas Winstanley D.O.

West Michigan Dermatology – Grandville

Grandville

EAR, NOSE, AND THROAT

Chad Afman M.D.

Corewell Health Ear, Nose and Throat

Grand Rapids Gregory Artz M.D.

Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists

Wyoming Maraya Baumanis M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Park East

Grand Rapids Andrew Behler D.O.

Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists

Grand Rapids Eric Cox D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Ear, Nose and Throat

Wyoming Claudell Cox M.D.

Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists

Wyoming Robert Daniels M.D.

ENT Center

Grand Rapids Darryl Elzinga M.D.

ENT Center

Grand Rapids Michael Foster D.O.

Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists

Grand Rapids Francis Hart M.D.

Corewell Health Ear, Nose and Throat

Grand Rapids Anthony Howard D.O.

Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists

Grand Rapids Javier Howard M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Park East

Grand Rapids Devin Mistry D.O.

Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists

Grand Rapids Keith Postma M.D.

Corewell Health Ear, Nose and Throat

Grand Rapids Richard Strabbing D.O.

Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists

Holland Joseph Taylor M.D.

Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists

Grand Rapids James Thompson M.D.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Head & Neck – Lemmen-Holton

Grand Rapids Nicholas Van Maele M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Park East

Grand Rapids Veronique Wan Fook Cheung M.D.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Head & Neck – Lemmen-Holton

Grand Rapids Mark Winkle M.D.

ENT Center

Grand Rapids

EMERGENCY MEDICINE

Mariah Barnes M.D.

Emergency Care Specialists, PC

Grand Rapids Nathaniel Bishop D.O.

Emergency Care Specialists, PC

Grand Rapids Mark Brombacher M.D.

Emergency Care Specialists, PC

Grand Rapids Nathaniel Ladaga D.O.

Emergency Care Specialists, PC

Grand Rapids Lindsey Rauch M.D.

Emergency Care Specialists, PC

Grand Rapids Kyle Sherwin D.O.

Emergency Care Specialists, PC

Grand Rapids Charles Sierzant M.D.

Emergency Care Specialists, PC

Grand Rapids

ENDOCRINOLOGY, DIABETES, AND METABOLISM

Emilie Collins M.D.

West Michigan Endocrine

Grand Rapids Cyprian Gardine M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Diabetes and Endocrinology – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Olesya Krivospitskaya M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Park East

Grand Rapids Edward Kryshak M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Park East

Grand Rapids Josefina Shen M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Diabetes and Endocrinology – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Courtney Soubliere D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Diabetes and Endocrinology – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Ashley Therasse M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Diabetes and Endocrinology – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids

FAMILY MEDICINE

Muriam Afzal M.D.

Corewell Health Hospitalists – Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Jana Baatenburg M.D.

Concierge Medicine of West Michigan

Ada Lara Baatenburg M.D.

Concierge Medicine of West Michigan

Ada Michael Bishop M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Family Medicine – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Garrett Caldwell D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Community Health Center

Wyoming Iain Charnley M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – Kentwood

Kentwood Morgan Daul D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care & Pediatrics – Rockford

Rockford Karen Dempsey M.D.

Partners In Family Health

Hudsonville Michael Fitzgerald D.O.

University of Michigan Health-West – Comstock Park Health Center

Comstock Park David Henderson M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Family Medicine – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids David Keller D.O.

Williamson Keller Family Medicine

Rockford David Lieuwen M.D.

Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Karri MacMillan D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Family Medicine – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Lauren Michelli M.D.

Corewell Health Family, Internal and Pediatric Medicine – Ada

Ada Beth Peter M.D.

Lakewood Family Medicine

Holland Camille Ryan M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care & Pediatrics – Rockford

Rockford Richard Sadowski M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Hospital Medicine – Grand Rapids Hospital

Grand Rapids Hilary Schmid D.O.

University of Michigan Health-West – Cedar Springs Health Center

Cedar Springs Cynthia Schuler M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Community Health Center

Wyoming Mitchell Sydloski M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – Caledonia

Caledonia Eugene Tay M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Family Medicine – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Marc Travis M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – East Beltline

Grand Rapids Gregory Van Wienen M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – Jenison

Jenison Andrew Vollmar M.D.

Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Benjamin Willenbring M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group – Primary Care – Browning Claytor

Grand Rapids Gerry Witherell M.D.

Exponential Health

Grand Rapids Terrence Wright M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Geriatrics – Grand Rapids Hospital

Grand Rapids Olivia Yost M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Caledonia Health Center

Caledonia Leezanne Zeng D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Community Health Center

Wyoming

GASTROENTEROLOGY

Jeremy Barber D.O.

Corewell Health

Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Catherine Bartnik M.D.

Corewell Health

Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Courtney Ferch M.D.

Corewell Health

Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Ryan Hamby D.O.

University of Michigan Health-West – HealthPark

Wyoming Lia Kaufman M.D.

Corewell Health

Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Benny Kieff M.D.

Corewell Health

Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Matthew Moeller M.D.

Corewell Health

Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Jay Morrow M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Gastroenterology – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Christopher Murphy M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Gastroenterology – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Michelle Muza-Moons M.D.

University of Michigan Health-West – HealthPark

Wyoming Matthew Nelson M.D.

Corewell Health

Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Thomas Rupp M.D.

Corewell Health

Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Curtis Weaver M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Gastroenterology – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Ryan Wong M.D.

Corewell Health

Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Eugene Zolotarevsky M.D.

Corewell Health

Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids

GENERAL SURGERY

Joel Anderson M.D.

Muskegon Surgical

Associates, P.C.

Muskegon Randal Baker M.D.

Grand Health Partners

Grand Rapids Amy Banks-Venegoni M.D.

Corewell Health General Surgery – Wealthy

Grand Rapids Jaret Beane D.O.

West Michigan Surgical

Specialists, PLC

Wyoming Mark Bieszka D.O.

Muskegon Surgical

Associates, P.C.

Muskegon Jennifer Bradley M.D.

Muskegon Surgical

Associates, P.C.

Muskegon Michael Dejong M.D.

West Michigan Surgical

Specialists, PLC

Wyoming Kristina Gaunt M.D.

Muskegon Surgical

Associates, P.C.

Muskegon Jeffrey Gawel M.D.

Corewell Health General Surgery – Wealthy

Grand Rapids Joel Green M.D.

West Michigan Surgical

Specialists, PLC

Wyoming Matthew Haley M.D.

West Michigan Surgical

Specialists, PLC

Wyoming Adam Henke M.D.

West Michigan Surgical

Specialists, PLC

Wyoming Kenneth Minks M.D.

Corewell Health General Surgery – Wealthy

Grand Rapids Eric Mitchell M.D.

West Michigan Surgical

Specialists, PLC

Wyoming Kerent Pihl D.O.

Grand Rapids Surgical

Associates PLLC

Wyoming David Scheeres M.D.

Corewell Health General Surgery – Wealthy

Grand Rapids Vicki Sharma D.O.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.

Muskegon Lora Silverman M.D.

Corewell Health General Surgery – Wealthy

Grand Rapids Thomas Visser M.D.

Corewell Health General Surgery – Lakewood

Holland Shanna Williams D.O.

West Michigan Surgical

Specialists, PLC

Wyoming Tina Wong-Gillam M.D.

Corewell Health Surgical

Oncology – Lemmen-Holton

Grand Rapids Gerald Wright M.D.

Corewell Health Surgical

Oncology – Lemmen-Holton

Grand Rapids

GENETICS

Caleb Bupp M.D.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Medical Genetics

Grand Rapids

GERIATRIC MEDICINE

Iris Boettcher M.D.

Corewell Health Geriatric and Special Care – Byron Center

Byron Center Ronald Duemler M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Geriatrics – Grand Rapids Hospital

Grand Rapids Guibin Li M.D.

Corewell Health Geriatric and Special Care – Byron Center

Byron Center Robert Riekse M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Geriatrics – Grand Rapids Hospital

Grand Rapids Keith Van Oosterhout M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Geriatrics – Grand Rapids Hospital

Grand Rapids

GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY

Kevin Brader M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Women’s Health –

Gynecologic Oncology

Grand Rapids Gregory Gressel M.D.

Corewell Health Gynecologic Oncology – Lemmen-Holton

Grand Rapids Christopher Hummel D.O.

Corewell Health Gynecologic Oncology – Lemmen-Holton

Grand Rapids Leigh Seamon D.O.

Corewell Health Gynecologic Oncology – Lemmen-Holton

Grand Rapids Mae Zakhour M.D.

Corewell Health Gynecologic Oncology – Lemmen-Holton

Grand Rapids

HAND SURGERY

Shannon Armstrong M.D., MBA, FACS

Elite Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Scott Burgess M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Donald Condit M.D.

Condit Hand Clinic

Grand Rapids Viet Do M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Stephen Duquette M.D.

Corewell Health Orthopedics

Grand Rapids Jamie Furness M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Leland Gossett M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Daniel Hess M.D.

Corewell Health Orthopedics

Grand Rapids Levi Hinkelman M.D.

Corewell Health Orthopedics

Grand Rapids John Kelpin M.D.

Corewell Health Orthopedics

Grand Rapids Johanna Krebiehl M.D.

Plastic Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids Randy Lovell M.D.

Lovell Hand & Orthopedic Center

Grand Rapids Courtney Schmidt M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids

HEMATOLOGY AND ONCOLOGY

Kathryn Alguire M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers – Muskegon

Norton Shores Eric Batts M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology

Centers – Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion

Holland Brett Brinker M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology

Centers – Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion

Grand Rapids Sreenivasa Chandana M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology

Centers – Lemmen-Holton

Cancer Pavilion

Grand Rapids Luke Eastburg M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers – Kenmoor

Grand Rapids William Fabricius M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers – Kenmoor

Grand Rapids Thomas Gribbin M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology

Centers – Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion

Grand Rapids Colin Hardin M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers – Kenmoor

Grand Rapids Jared Knol M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers – Kenmoor

Grand Rapids Nehal Lakhani M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers – START Midwest

Grand Rapids Erin Pettijohn M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers – Kenmoor

Grand Rapids Haritha Reddy M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology

Centers – Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion

Grand Rapids Eric Santos M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology

Centers – Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion

Grand Rapids Manish Sharma M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers – START Midwest

Grand Rapids Andrew Sochacki M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology

Centers – Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion

Grand Rapids Peter Van Veldhuizen M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Hematology and

Cancer Care

Wyoming Amy Vander Woude M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers – Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion

Grand Rapids Frances Wong M.D.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers – Kenmoor

Grand Rapids Ben Yan M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Hematology and Cancer Care

Wyoming

HOSPICE AND PALLIATIVE MEDICINE

Jonathan Abraham M.D.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Palliative Care – West Michigan

Grand Rapids Vani Koets M.D.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Palliative Care – West Michigan

Grand Rapids Joel Phillips D.O.

Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Gerrit Rauch D.O.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Palliative Care – West Michigan

Grand Rapids Tod Wyn M.D.

Hospice of Holland

Holland

INFECTIOUS DISEASE

Anamaria Bondici M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Infectious Disease – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Nnaemeka Egwuatu M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Infectious Disease – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Mohamad El Mortada M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming Minerva Galang M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Infectious Disease – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Andrew Jameson M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Infectious Disease – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Russell Lampen D.O.

Corewell Health Infectious Disease Specialists

Grand Rapids Brian Petroelje M.D.

Corewell Health Infectious Disease Specialists

Grand Rapids Liam Sullivan D.O.

Corewell Health Infectious Disease Specialists

Grand Rapids

INTERNAL MEDICINE

David Albrecht D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Southwest Health Center

Wyoming Michael App M.D.

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Bill Baer M.D.

Exponential Health

Grand Rapids Kelly Barcheski M.D.

Corewell Health Internal Medicine

Grand Rapids Ashley Barcroft M.D.

Corewell Health Family, Internal and Pediatric Medicine – Ada

Ada Benjamin Busman D.O.

Corewell Health Hospitalists – Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Jennifer Cory D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Beltline Health Center

Grand Rapids Sheetal Das M.D.

Corewell Health Internal Medicine

Grand Rapids David Doud D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Internal Medicine – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Michael Essenmacher D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Hospital Medicine – Grand Rapids Hospital

Grand Rapids James Fitzgerald D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – East Paris

Grand Rapids Matthew Gale M.D.

Corewell Health Family, Internal and Pediatric Medicine – Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Janet Hur M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Beltline Health Center

Grand Rapids Rebecca Klesmith D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Hospital Medicine – Grand Rapids Hospital

Grand Rapids Robert Mackinder M.D.

Corewell Health Family, Internal and Pediatric Medicine – Ada

Ada Natalie Parr D.O.

University of Michigan Health-West – Southwest Health Center

Wyoming Zamir Podgorica M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Hospital Medicine – Grand Rapids Hospital

Grand Rapids Eryn Quinn D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Southwest Health Center

Wyoming Robert Riley M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Beltline Health Center

Grand Rapids Mohammad Saleh M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care – East Paris

Grand Rapids Emily Sheng D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Hospital Medicine – Grand Rapids Hospital

Grand Rapids Patrick Tyrrell D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Hospital Medicine – Grand Rapids Hospital

Grand Rapids Aimee Wilson D.O.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Surgical Optimization

Grand Rapids Adam Wolfe D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Beltline Health Center

Grand Rapids

INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY

Timothy Joseph M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford

Grand Rapids Barbara Karenko D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming Vinayak Manohar M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiovascular – East Paris

Grand Rapids Araya Negash D.O.

Corewell Health Cardiovascular Services – Bradford

Grand Rapids Michael Sumners D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming Eric Walchak D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming

MATERNAL AND FETAL MEDICINE

David Colombo M.D.

Corewell Health Maternal Fetal Medicine

Grand Rapids Marcos Cordoba

Munoz M.D.

Corewell Health Maternal Fetal Medicine

Grand Rapids Erin Fricke M.D.

Corewell Health Maternal Fetal Medicine

Grand Rapids Eryn Hart D.O.

Corewell Health Maternal Fetal Medicine

Grand Rapids Vivian Romero Romero M.D.

Corewell Health Maternal Fetal Medicine

Grand Rapids Lisa Thiel D.O.

Corewell Health Maternal Fetal Medicine

Grand Rapids Michael Tsimis M.D.

Corewell Health Maternal Fetal Medicine

Grand Rapids

MICROGRAPHIC SURGERY

Eileen Axibal M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Mallory Joseph M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Grandville

Grandville John Miner M.D

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids

NEONATAL AND PERINATAL MEDICINE

Nga Dinh M.D.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Neonatology – Helen DeVos Children’s

Grand Rapids Benedict Doctor M.D.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Neonatology – Helen DeVos Children’s

Grand Rapids Robert Langen M.D.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Neonatology – Helen DeVos Children’s

Grand Rapids Claudia Nadernejad M.D.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Neonatology – Helen DeVos Children’s

Grand Rapids Mary Reinoehl D.O.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Neonatology – Helen DeVos Children’s

Grand Rapids

NEPHROLOGY

Ramandeep Banga M.D.

Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids Kseniya Filippova M.D.

Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids Saurabh Goel M.D.

Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids R. Michael Hofmann M.D.

Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids Daniel Legault M.D.

Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids Srivilliputtur Santhana Krishnan M.D.

Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids James Visser M.D.

Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids

NEUROLOGY

Joseph Corey M.D.

Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids David Ehrhardt D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming Muhammad Farooq M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Neurosurgery – Cherry

Grand Rapids Christopher Goshgarian M.D.

Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Jessica Hedeman D.O.

Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Audrey Sanders D.O.

Trinity Health Hauenstein Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Hussam Shaker M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group – Epilepsy Care – Cherry

Grand Rapids Danette Taylor D.O.

Trinity Health Hauenstein

Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Melanie Taylor M.D.

Trinity Health Hauenstein

Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Jordan Taylor D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming Paul Twydell D.O.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Neurology

Grand Rapids

NEUROSURGERY

Justin Clark M.D.

Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.

Grand Rapids Bryan Figueroa M.D.

Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.

Grand Rapids John Keller M.D.

Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.

Grand Rapids Steve Klafeta M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Neurosurgery – Cherry

Grand Rapids David Lowry M.D.

Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.

Holland Jurgen Luders M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Neurosurgery – Cherry

Grand Rapids Paul Mazaris M.D.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Neurosurgery

Grand Rapids Todd Vitaz M.D.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Neurosurgery

Grand Rapids Todd Vogel M.D.

Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.

Grand Rapids Kim Williams M.D.

Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.

Grand Rapids

OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY

Sara DeNolf M.D.

Corewell Health Obstetrics and Gynecology

Grand Rapids Alicia Eichenberg M.D.

Corewell Health Obstetrics and Gynecology

Grand Rapids Stephanie Flermoen M.D.

Corewell Health Obstetrics and Gynecology

Grand Rapids Monica Gary M.D.

Grand Rapids Women’s Health

Grand Rapids Stephanie Getz D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Women’s Health Center

Grand Rapids Jessica Gibbie M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group – Obstetrics & Gynecology – Cherry

Grand Rapids Joya Johnson M.D.

Corewell Health Obstetrics and Gynecology

Grand Rapids Steven Lown D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Women’s Health Center

Grand Rapids Sarah Mattson M.D.

Grand Rapids Women’s Health

Grand Rapids

OPHTHALMOLOGY

Thomas Aaberg M.D.

Retina Specialists of Michigan

Grand Rapids Jasmina Bajric M.D.

Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery

Grand Rapids Gregory Bever M.D.

Retina Specialists of Michigan

Grand Rapids Matthew Borr D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Ophthalmology at the Village

Wyoming Joseph Boss M.D.

Retina Specialists of Michigan

Grand Rapids Michael Boyle M.D.

Oculoplastic Associates of West Michigan, PLC

Grand Rapids Paul Brown D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Ophthalmology at the Village

Wyoming Julie Conley M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Ophthalmology

Grand Rapids Thomas Cowden M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology – Walker

Walker Kathleen DeHorn M.D.

Retina Specialists of Michigan

Grand Rapids Douglas Doyle D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Ophthalmology at the Village

Wyoming Patrick Droste M.D.

Pediatric Ophthalmology P.C.

Grand Rapids Brooke Geddie D.O.

Corewell Health Pediatric

Ophthalmology

Grand Rapids Yosef Gindzin M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology – Walker

Walker Parin Gohel M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology – Grandville

Grandville Adam Hassan M.D.

Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery

Grand Rapids Elizabeth Henry M.D.

Cascade Ophthalmology, P.C.

Grand Rapids Austen Knapp M.D.

Retina Specialists of Michigan

Grand Rapids Edward Korot M.D.

Retina Specialists of Michigan

Grand Rapids Kyle McKey M.D.

Verdier Eye Center

Grand Rapids Joe Morehouse D.O.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology – East Beltline

Grand Rapids Marcus Muallem M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology – East Beltline

Grand Rapids Leslie Norris D.O.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology – Walker

Walker Amro Omari M.D.

Retina Specialists of Michigan

Grand Rapids Priyanka Parekh M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology – East Beltline

Grand Rapids Nathan Pezda M.D.

Retina Specialists of Michigan

Grand Rapids Laura Piippo M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology – Walker

Walker Ann Renucci M.D.

Verdier Eye Center

Grand Rapids Karl Siebert M.D.

Verdier Eye Center

Grand Rapids Liliya Sutherland D.O.

Retina Specialists of Michigan

Grand Rapids Scott Westhouse D.O.

Retina Specialists of Michigan

Grand Rapids

ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY

John Anderson M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Derek Axibal M.D.

Corewell Health Orthopedic Surgery – Caledonia

Caledonia Scott Burgess M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Jeffrey Cross M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Orthopedics – Byron Center

Byron Center Kristopher Danielson D.O.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Kenneth Easton M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Terrence Endres M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Andrew Fras M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Orthopedics – Byron Center

Byron Center P. Cameron Gossett M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Kendall Hamilton M.D.

Corewell Health Orthopedics

Grand Rapids Erik Hedlund D.O.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Timothy Henne M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Orthopedics – Byron Center

Byron Center Daniel Hess M.D.

Corewell Health Orthopedics

Grand Rapids Jon Hop M.D.

Shoreline Orthopaedics

Holland Michael Jabara M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Kory Johnson D.O.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Matthew Karek M.D.

Corewell Health Spine and Pain Management

Grand Rapids James Lebolt D.O.

Corewell Health Orthopedics

Grand Rapids Tim Lenters M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Orthopedics – Byron Center

Byron Center John Mahajan M.D.

Corewell Health Orthopedics

Grand Rapids Thomas Malvitz M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Thomas Matelic M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Travis Menge M.D.

Corewell Health Orthopedics

Grand Rapids Cameron Patthanacharoenphon M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Orthopedics – Byron Center

Byron Center Clayton Perry M.D.

Corewell Health Orthopedics

Grand Rapids Karl Roberts M.D.

West Michigan Orthopaedics

Grand Rapids Geoffrey Sandman M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Orthopedics – Byron Center

Byron Center Charles Sherry D.O.

Corewell Health Orthopedics

Grand Rapids Kevin Steelman M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Orthopedics – Byron Center

Byron Center Bruce Stewart M.D.

Shoreline Orthopaedics

Holland James Stubbart M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Peter Theut M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Peter Ugolini M.D.

Corewell Health Orthopedics

Grand Rapids Carl Wierks M.D.

West Michigan Orthopaedics

Grand Rapids Patrick Zietz M.D.

West Michigan Orthopaedics

Grand Rapids

PAIN MEDICINE

Marc Korn M.D.

Haven Spine + Pain

Grand Rapids Emilio Valdes M.D.

Corewell Health Spine and

Pain Management

Grand Rapids Matthew Villerot D.O.

Corewell Health Spine and

Pain Management

Grand Rapids

PATHOLOGY

Kay Aardema M.D.

Pathology Associates of Grand Rapids, PC

Grand Rapids David Graham M.D.

Pathology Associates of Grand Rapids, PC

Wyoming Jane Morrison M.D.

Michigan Pathology Specialists, PC

Grand Rapids

PEDIATRIC / ADOLESCENT PSYCHIATRY

Heide Rollings M.D.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

Grand Rapids

PEDIATRIC CARDIOLOGY

Kurt Bjorkman M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Congenital Cardiology

Grand Rapids Kim Lee M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Congenital Cardiology

Grand Rapids Stephanie-Grace Raymundo M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Congenital Cardiology

Grand Rapids Jeffrey Schneider M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Congenital Cardiology

Grand Rapids Heather Sowinski D.O.

Corewell Health Pediatric Congenital Cardiology

Grand Rapids

PEDIATRIC CRITICAL CARE MEDICINE

Francis Kim M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Critical Care (PICU)

Grand Rapids Elizabeth Prentice D.O.

Corewell Health Pediatric Critical Care (PICU)

Grand Rapids

PEDIATRIC DERMATOLOGY

Katherine Foster D.O.

Corewell Health Pediatric Dermatology

Grand Rapids Rachel Laarman M.D.

West Michigan Dermatology – Grandville

Grandville

PEDIATRIC ENDOCRINOLOGY

Maala Daniel M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Endocrinology

Grand Rapids Christel Keefe M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Endocrinology

Grand Rapids Emily Miller D.O.

Corewell Health Pediatric Endocrinology

Grand Rapids

PEDIATRIC GASTROENTEROLOGY

Vanessa Cardenas Kimball M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Ryan Cox M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Peter Freswick M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids

PEDIATRIC HEMATOLOGY AND ONCOLOGY

Allison Close M.D.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Pediatric Cancer Hematology

Grand Rapids David Hoogstra M.D.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Pediatric Cancer Hematology

Grand Rapids Beth Kurt M.D.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Pediatric Cancer Hematology

Grand Rapids Deanna Mitchell M.D.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Pediatric Cancer Hematology

Grand Rapids

PEDIATRIC INFECTIOUS DISEASE

George Fogg M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric

Infectious Disease

Grand Rapids Rosemary Olivero M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric

Infectious Disease

Grand Rapids

PEDIATRIC NEPHROLOGY

Jason Thomas M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Nephrology

Grand Rapids

PEDIATRIC NEUROLOGY

Steven DeRoos M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Neurology

Grand Rapids Daniel Fain M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Neurology

Grand Rapids

PEDIATRIC NEUROSURGERY

Marian Bercu M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Neurosurgery

Grand Rapids Casey Madura M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Neurosurgery

Grand Rapids

PEDIATRIC PULMONOLOGY

Susan Millard M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Sleep Disorders Clinic

Grand Rapids John Schuen M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Sleep Disorders Clinic

Grand Rapids

PEDIATRIC SURGERY

James Decou M.D.

Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids Emily Durkin M.D.

Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids Elliot Pennington M.D.

Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids

PEDIATRIC UROLOGY

Theodore Barber M.D.

Urologic Consultants – Downtown

Grand Rapids David Weatherly M.D.

Urologic Consultants – Downtown

Grand Rapids

PEDIATRICS (GENERAL)

Erika Crane M.D., FAAP

Cascade Pediatrics

Grand Rapids Alison Gehle M.D.

Cascade Pediatrics

Grand Rapids Greg Jereb M.D.

Cascade Pediatrics

Grand Rapids Vanessa Martinez M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care & Pediatrics – Rockford

Rockford Natalie Payne M.D.

Cascade Pediatrics

Grand Rapids Jeremy Veenema D.O.

Alger Pediatrics, PC

Grand Rapids Stephanie Walter D.O.

Alger Pediatrics, PC

Grand Rapids Abigail Wenzlick M.D.

Corewell Health Family, Internal and Pediatric Medicine – Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids

PHYSICAL MEDICINE AND REHABILITATION

Daniel Adams D.O.

Corewell Health Spine and Pain Management

Grand Rapids Kelly Armstrong M.D.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Grand Rapids Benjamin Bruinsma M.D.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Grand Rapids James Ellis M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Brian Giersch M.D.

Rehabilitation Medicine Associates, PLLC

Grand Rapids David Hakopian D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Physical Medicine and Spine – Cherry

Grand Rapids Douglas Henry M.D.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Grand Rapids Adam Hull D.O.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Thereseann Huprikar D.O.

Shoreline Orthopaedics

Holland Kyle Josephson M.D.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Grand Rapids Naomi Kaplan M.D., M.B.B.S.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Grand Rapids Andrea Kuldanek M.D.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Grand Rapids James Lee M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Christopher Morelli D.O.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Grand Rapids Joshua Nicholson D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Physical Medicine and Spine – Cherry

Grand Rapids Christopher Rizik D.O.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Grand Rapids Bridget Rizik M.D.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Grand Rapids John Rizik D.O.

Corewell Health Spine and Pain Management

Grand Rapids Randolph Russo M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Yunna Sinskey M.D.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Grand Rapids Meagan Smith D.O.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Grand Rapids Jonathan VandenBerg D.O.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Grand Rapids Carolyn Vollmer M.D.

Corewell Health Lifestyle Medicine

Grand Rapids

PLASTIC AND RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY

Marguerite Aitken M.D.

Plastic Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids David Alfonso M.D.

Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery – Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Shannon Armstrong M.D., MBA, FACS

Elite Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Jasmina Bajric M.D.

Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery

Grand Rapids Brad Bengtson M.D.

Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery – Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Anna Carlson M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids William Cullen M.D., FACS

Elite Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Ryan Dodde M.D.

Plastic Surgery Arts of West Michigan

Holland Matthew Fahrenkopf M.D.

Elite Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Ronald Ford M.D.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Adult Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids John Girotto M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Dennis Hammond M.D.

Partners in Plastic Surgery of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Adam Hassan M.D.

Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery

Grand Rapids Johanna Krebiehl M.D.

Plastic Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids Douglas Leppink M.D.

Centre for Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Andrew Livingston M.D.

Plastic Surgery Specialists

Grand Rapids Matthew Martin M.D.

Elite Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids S. Andrei Ostric M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.

Muskegon Benjamin Rechner M.D.

Centre for Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids John Renucci M.D.

Plastic Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids Steven Ringler M.D.

Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Ryan Ter Louw M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.

Muskegon Dena Thayer D.O.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.

Muskegon Douglas Vander Woude M.D.

Plastic Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids Terri Ann Zomerlei M.D.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Adult Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Stephen Zonca M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.

Muskegon

PODIATRY

Brian Buchanan D.P.M.

Corewell Health Orthopedics

Grand Rapids Bradley Christiansen D.P.M.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Podiatry – Rivertown

Grandville John Harris D.P.M.

Corewell Health Orthopedics

Grand Rapids Timothy Hulst D.P.M.

Foot and Ankle Specialists – Grand Rapids Southeast

Grand Rapids Marisha Stawiski D.P.M.

Corewell Health Orthopedics

Grand Rapids

PSYCHIATRY

Carey Krause D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Psychiatry – Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Richelle Payea M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Beltline

Grand Rapids Jeremy Petrous D.O.

Corewell Health Sleep Disorders Clinic

Grand Rapids

RADIATION ONCOLOGY

Derek Bergsma M.D.

Trinity Health Richard J. Lacks Sr. Cancer Center

Grand Rapids Terri Lynn Bott-Kothari M.D.

University of Michigan Health-West – Cancer Center at the Village

Wyoming Eric Buth M.D.

Radiation Oncology Centers – Corewell Health Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion

Grand Rapids Patrick Fabrizio M.D.

Radiation Oncology Centers – Corewell Health Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion

Grand Rapids Brian Kastner M.D.

Radiation Oncology Centers – Corewell Health Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion

Grand Rapids Robert Kirkland M.D.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Radiation Oncology – Lemmen-Holton

Grand Rapids Gina Rebesco M.D.

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals Radiation Oncology – Lemmen-Holton

Grand Rapids Matthew Tate M.D.

Trinity Health Radiation Oncology – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Chester Wilson M.D.

University of Michigan Health-West – Cancer Center at the Village

Wyoming

RADIOLOGY

Jamie Frost D.O.

Advanced Radiology Services, PC

Grand Rapids Joseph Junewick M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services, PC

Grand Rapids Anjali Mander M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services, PC

Grand Rapids Jennifer Rollenhagen M.D.

Trinity Health Breast Center – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Chris Therasse M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services, PC

Grand Rapids Andrew Zbojniewicz M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services, PC

Grand Rapids

REPRODUCTIVE ENDOCRINOLOGY / INFERTILITY

Sarah Bjorkman M.D.

The Fertility Center

Grand Rapids Emma Giuliani M.D.

The Fertility Center

Grand Rapids Valerie Shavell M.D.

The Fertility Center

Grand Rapids Mili Thakur M.D.

The Fertility Center

Grand Rapids

RHEUMATOLOGY

James Birmingham M.D.

River City Rheumatology

Ada Aaron Eggebeen M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Rheumatology – East Paris

Grand Rapids Elizabeth Kessler M.D.

Corewell Health Pediatric Rheumatology

Grand Rapids Andrew Lewandoski D.O.

River City Rheumatology

Ada Danielle Robinett M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Rheumatology – East Paris

Grand Rapids Eric Slavin M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Rheumatology – East Paris

Grand Rapids Barakat Thabet M.D.

Corewell Health Rheumatology

Grand Rapids Nour Zleik M.D.

Corewell Health Rheumatology

Grand Rapids

SLEEP MEDICINE

Timothy Daum M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Sleep Disorders Center

Wyoming Soumya Madala M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Sleep Medicine – Cherry

Grand Rapids Christopher Morgan M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Sleep Medicine – Cherry

Grand Rapids David Shen M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Sleep Medicine – Cherry

Grand Rapids

SPORTS MEDICINE

Kyle Alexander M.D.

Corewell Health

Orthopedics

Grand Rapids Matthew Axtman D.O.

Corewell Health

Orthopedics

Grand Rapids Derek Blok M.D.

Corewell Health

Orthopedics

Grand Rapids Michael Fitzgerald D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Comstock Park

Health Center

Comstock Park Erik Hedlund D.O.

Orthopaedic Associates

of Michigan

Grand Rapids Aryn Johnson D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Caledonia Health Center

Caledonia Kristi Kern D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Beltline Health Center

Grand Rapids Edwin Kornoelje D.O.

University of Michigan Health West – Beltline Health Center

Grand Rapids Jason Lazor D.O.

Corewell Health Orthopedics

Grand Rapids Thomas Matelic M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Laura Mattson D.O.

Corewell Health Orthopedics

Grand Rapids Jacob Reisner D.O.

Corewell Health Orthopedics

Grand Rapids Peter Theut M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids

THORACIC SURGERY

Elizabeth Colwell M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Thoracic Surgery

Wyoming Geoffrey Lam M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiothoracic Surgery

Grand Rapids Edward Murphy M.D.

Corewell Health Cardiothoracic Surgery

Grand Rapids Behrooz Shabahang M.D.

Trinity Health Richard J. Lacks Sr. Cancer Center

Grand Rapids

TRAUMA SURGERY

Alistair Chapman M.D.

Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic

Grand Rapids Charles Jerard Gibson M.D.

Corewell Health Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic

Grand Rapids

UROLOGY

Christopher Brede M.D.

Corewell Health Urology

Grand Rapids George Ghareeb M.D.

Corewell Health Urology

Grand Rapids John Humphrey M.D.

Corewell Health Urology

Grand Rapids Markian Iwaszko M.D.

Urology Surgeons, P.C.

Grand Rapids Randall Kuntzman M.D.

Urology Surgeons, P.C.

Grand Rapids John Lobo M.D.

Urology Surgeons, P.C.

Grand Rapids Navneet Mander M.D.

Urology Surgeons, P.C.

Grand Rapids Andrew McElroy M.D.

Urology Surgeons, P.C.

Grand Rapids Christopher Riedinger M.D.

Corewell Health Urology

Grand Rapids Kenneth Shockley D.O., FACOS

Michigan Urological Clinic

Grand Rapids Conrad Tobert M.D.

Corewell Health Urology

Grand Rapids

VASCULAR / INTERVENTIONAL RADIOLOGY

Christina Bakalis M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming Michael Koets M.D.

University of Michigan Health West – Professional Building

Wyoming Jarrod MacFarlane D.O.

Advanced Radiology Services, PC

Grand Rapids

VASCULAR SURGERY