Women Who Move West Michigan – 2025 – Special Section

KRISTI HAWLEY

D.O., FAAD

THE DERM INSTITUTE OF WEST MICHIGAN

1661 Crystal Spring Blvd. SE | Caledonia, MI 49316 | 616-326-0114

derminstituteofwmi.com

Dr. Kristi Hawley is a board-certified dermatologist and the owner of The Derm Institute of West Michigan, where she and her team provide personalized care for a variety of skin conditions.

A nationally recognized expert in chronic skin conditions, Dr. Hawley advocates for patient rights and works with legislators to influence health care policy. She also runs clinical trials for medication advancements and offers the latest in cosmetic treatments, including injectables and laser therapies.

Passionate about empowering women, Dr. Hawley mentors women in health care and advocates for their advancement both professionally and personally. Her dedication to innovation and patient care makes her a leader in dermatology, delivering exceptional results for every patient.