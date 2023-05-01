Professional Research Services (PRS) is a research company located in Troy, Mich. They specialize in conducting peer review surveys of different professionals within markets nationwide. A large part of their research focuses on the medical field, specifically M.D. and D.O. physicians. PRS reaches out to both physicians and health systems within a specific area, encouraging them to vote for their peers who they believe deserve the honor of being a “Top Doctor” for their geographical area. These physicians excel within their medical specialties and positively contribute to the medical profession as well as the community at large.

The research for Grand Rapids Magazine’s Top Doctors was conducted from October to December 2022. Physicians throughout Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, and Allegan counties were contacted by email and/or postcard, and they were encouraged to log onto the PRS survey site and cast their votes. PRS also contacted hospitals and medical clinics, informing them about the research. Some health groups joined in the effort by distributing the survey to their practicing physicians. For the survey itself, each doctor was able to log on and vote for up to three physicians within 71 board-certified specialties. The physicians with the highest number of votes within each of the specialties were the ones who were fact-checked further with the state of Michigan, as well as their individual practices. Each name that is published as part of Grand Rapids Magazine’s Top Doctors list is an active and practicing physician in the area who is in good standing with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The final list of winners reflects extremely talented and esteemed physicians practicing in the Grand Rapids area.

Professionals may be screened and selected through the verification of licensing and review of any infractions through various applicable boards, agencies, and rating services. For further information, visit prscom.com or email PRS at sshevin@prscom.com.

Top Doctors 2023

Addiction Medicine

Cara Poland, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids . Paul Trowbridge, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group,

Academic Specialty Medicine

Grand Rapids

Adolescent Medicine

Lisa Lowery, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Justin Triemstra, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids

Allergy and Immunology

Mark M. Millar, M.D.

Allergy & Asthma Care of Western Michigan

Grand Rapids Vincent Dubravec, M.D.

Allergy and Asthma Specialists of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Thomas Miller, M.D.

Allergy Associates of Western Michigan PC Grandville Karyn Gell, M.D.

Grand Rapids Allergy

Grand Rapids Christine Schafer, M.D.

Grand Rapids Allergy

Grand Rapids Sara J. Uekert, M.D.

Grand Rapids Allergy

Grand Rapids

Dariush Orandi, M.D.

Orandi Allergy + Asthma Center

Wyoming Frederick DeTorres, M.D.

Shoreline Allergy

Muskegon Nicholas Hartog, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Theodore Kelbel, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Jacqueline Eastman, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Amanda Holsworth, D.O.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids

Anesthesiology

Courtney Abernathy, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants

Grand Rapids Dennis Ahmad, D.O.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants

Grand Rapids Matthew Armstrong, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants

Grand Rapids Payal Boss, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants

Grand Rapids Laurie Chalifoux, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants

Grand Rapids Todd Hart, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants

Grand Rapids . Paul Jaklitsch, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants

Grand Rapids Peter Knoester, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants

Grand Rapids Eric L. Larson, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants

Grand Rapids Matthew A. Parlmer, D.O.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants

Grand Rapids Matthew Reynolds, M.D.

Anesthesia Practice Consultants

Grand Rapids Ashley Agerson, M.D.

Haven Spine + Pain

Grand Rapids Brandon Wong, M.D.

West Michigan Anesthesia PC

Grand Rapids

Breast Surgery

Jessica L. Keto, M.D.

Bronson Breast Surgery Specialists Kalamazoo Amie Hop, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Melinda Miller, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Jayne Paulson, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Colleen A.C. App, M.D.

The Breast Health & Wellness Center, PC Grand Rapids Jamie Caughran, M.D.

Trinity Health Breast Center

Grand Rapids

Cardiac Surgery

Edward Murphy, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids . . Tomasz Timek, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Richard Downey, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group – Cardiothoracic Surgery

Muskegon

Cardiology

David Fermin, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Milena Jani, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Ali Mahajerin, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Michael McNamara, M.D.

Corewell Health

Wyoming Richard McNamara, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Michael Vredenburg, D.O.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids David Bonnema, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiology Muskegon Roger Shammas, M.D.

Trinity Health

Medical Group, Cardiovascular – East Paris

Grand Rapids Abiy Nigatu, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiovascular – East Paris

Grand Rapids Barbara Karenko, D.O.

University of Michigan Health-West – Professional Building

Wyoming Matthew Sevensma, D.O.

University of Michigan Health-West – Professional Building

Wyoming Eric Walchak, D.O.

University of Michigan Health-West – Professional Building

Wyoming

Colon and Rectal Surgery

Nadav Dujovny, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Ryan Figg, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Rebecca Hoedema, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids . . Donald Kim, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Martin Luchtefeld, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Arida Siripong, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Antonia Henry, M.D.

University of Michigan – Healthpark Wyoming

Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease

Stephen Fitch, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Marc McClelland, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Shelley Schmidt, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Glenn VanOtteren, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Eric Geiser, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Pulmonology

Grand Rapids . . Paul Harris, D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Pulmonology

Grand Rapids Gregory Neagos, M.D.

University of Michigan Health-West

Wyoming Timothy Daum, M.D.

University of Michigan Health– West Metro Health Sleep Disorders Center

Wyoming Terrance Barnes, M.D.

University of Michigan Health– West Professional Building

Wyoming James Hoekwater, D.O.

University of Michigan Health– West Professional Building

Wyoming

Critical Care Surgery

Alistair Chapman, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids . . Charles Gibson, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Elizabeth Steensma, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids

Dermatology

Eileen Axibal, M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Lisa M. Bedford, M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Stephen C. Cahill, D.O.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Daniel C. Dapprich, M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Brian J. Gerondale, M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Rebecca M. Jansen, M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids John E. Miner, M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Dipa S. Patel, M.D.

Dermatology at MidTowne, PC

Grand Rapids

Adam Asarch, M.D.

Forefront Dermatology

Grand Rapids Nicholas Bontumasi, M.D.

Forefront Dermatology

Grand Rapids Kristi Hawley, D.O.

The Dermatology Institute of West Michigan

Caledonia Gina C. Ang, M.D.

West Michigan Dermatology

Grandville Bridget A. Green, M.D.

West Michigan Dermatology

Grandville Douglas A. Winstanley, D.O.

West Michigan Dermatology

Grandville Ryan Freeland, M.D.

Wolverine Dermatology

Wyoming .

Ear, Nose, and Throat

Andrew Behler, D.O.,

M.P.H.

Grand Rapids Veronique Wan, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Chad Afman, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Francis Hart, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids James Thompson, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Darryl J. Elzinga, M.D.

Ear Nose & Throat Center, PLLC

Grand Rapids Mark R. Winkle, M.D.

Ear Nose & Throat Center, PLLC

Grand Rapids Gregory J. Artz, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat

Grand Rapids Claudell Cox, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat

Grand Rapids Robert J. Meleca, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat

Grand Rapids Devin Mistry, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat

Grand Rapids Joseph C. Taylor, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat

Grand Rapids Michael F. Foster, D.O.

Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists

Grand Rapids Richard J. Strabbing, D.O.

Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists

Holland Maraya Baumanis, M.D.

University of Michigan Health– West

Grand Rapids . .

Emergency Medicine

Dana Hop, D.O.

Certified Emergency Medicine Specialist PC Wyoming Adam Anderson, M.D.

Grand River Emergency Medical Group

Grand Rapids Joshua Reynolds, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Eric VanDePol, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Bradley Riley, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Samuel Kluger, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Androni Henry, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group

Grand Rapids Todd Hartgerink, D.O.

University of Michigan Health– West Hospital

Wyoming David Berg, D.O.

University of Michigan Health– West

Certified Emergency Medicine Specialists Wyoming

Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism

Nathan Pomeroy, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Cyprian Gardine, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Diabetes

and Endocrinology

Grand Rapids Ashley Therasse, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Diabetes

and Endocrinology

Grand Rapids Edward Kryshak, M.D.

University of Michigan Health– West

Grand Rapids Emilie Collins, M.D.

West Michigan Endocrine

Grand Rapids . .

Family Medicine

Frank Brown, M.D.

Corewell Health

Byron Center Christopher Barnes, D.O.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Kirk Agerson, M.D.

Kirk Agerson, M.D. PC

Grand Rapids Karen Kennedy, M.D.

Lacks Primary Care, Trinity Health Medical Group– South

Caledonia Nicholas Blank, M.D.

Nova Direct Primary Care

Grand Rapids Matthew Falkiewicz, M.D.

Nova Direct Primary Care

Grand Rapids David Rosner, D.O.

Remedy Hair Restoration & Medical Spa

Grand Rapids Neil Colegrove, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group– Primary

Care & Pediatrics

Byron Center David Henderson, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Family Medicine

Grand Rapids Eugene Tay, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Family Medicine

Grand Rapids Camille Riddering Ryan, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care & Pediatrics – Rockford

Rockford Kristi Kern, D.O.

University of Michigan Health– West

Beltline Health Center

Grand Rapids Edwin Kornoelje, D.O.

University of Michigan Health– West

Beltline Health Center

Grand Rapids Christina Garcia, D.O.

University of Michigan Health– West

Cedar Springs . .

Gastroenterology

Jeremy Barber, D.O.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Courtney Ferch, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Ben Kieff, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Matthew Moeller, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Thomas Rupp, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Ryan Wong, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Eugene Zolotarevsky, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Allan Coates, D.O.

Gastroenterology Associates of Western Michigan, PLC

Wyoming J. Bradley Morrow, M.D.

Grand River Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Curtis R. Weaver, M.D.

Grand River Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Stephen T. Webster, M.D.

Grand River Gastroenterology

Grand Rapids Michelle Muza-Moons, M.D.

University of Michigan Health– West-Healthpark

Wyoming Luke DeRoo, D.O.

University of Michigan Health-West– Healthpark

Wyoming Ryan Hamby, D.O.

University of Michigan Health– West – Healthpark

Wyoming Ammar Hassan, M.D.

University of Michigan Health– West – Healthpark

Wyoming

General Surgery

M. Mura Assifi, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Jeffrey Gawel, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Kenneth D. Minks, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Lora Silverman, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Kerent D. Pihl, D.O.

Grand Rapids Surgical Associates PLLC Wyoming Joel Anderson, M.D.

Muskegon Surgery Center

Muskegon Gregory Myers, M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C. Muskegon Jill Onesti, M.D.

Trinity Health Richard J. Lacks Cancer Center

Grand Rapids Jaret Beane, D.O.

West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC Wyoming Daniel Borreson, M.D.

West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC Wyoming Michael Dejong, M.D.

West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC Wyoming Joel Green, M.D.

West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC Wyoming Michael Leahy, M.D.

West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC Wyoming Eric Mitchell, M.D.

West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC Wyoming . . . .

Genetics

Caleb Bupp, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Laurie Seaver, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids

Geriatric Medicine

Afriyie Gray, D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Geriatrics Grand Rapids Robert Riekse, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Geriatrics Grand Rapids

Gynecologic Oncology

Leigh Seamon, D.O.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Gregory Gressel, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Mae Zakhour, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Kevin Brader, M.D.

University of Michigan Health– West

Grand Rapids

Hand Surgery

Donald P. Condit, M.D.

Condit Hand Clinic

Grand Rapids Stephen Duquette, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Daniel Hess, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Levi Hinkelman, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Matthew Fahrenkopf, M.D.

Hand & Plastic Surgery Centre, PLC

Grand Rapids Randy Lovell, M.D.

Lovell Hand & Orthopedic Center

Grand Rapids S. Andrei Ostric, M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C. Muskegon Scott Burgess, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Viet Do, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Julian Kuz, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Johanna R. Krebiehl, M.D.

Plastic Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids . .

Hematology and Oncology

Kathryn B. Alguire, M.D.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of

Western Michigan

Norton Shores Eric D. Batts, M.D.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan

Holland Brett T. Brinker, M.D.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan

Grand Rapids Sreenivasa R. Chandana, M.D.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan

Grand Rapids Yuanbin Chen, M.D.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan

Norton Shores Thomas E. Gribbin, M.D.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan

Grand Rapids Jared D. Knol, M.D.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan

Norton Shores Nehal Lakhani, M.D.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan

Grand Rapids Erin M. Pettijohn, M.D.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan

Norton Shores Haritha G. Reddy, M.D.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan

Grand Rapids Manish R. Sharma, M.D.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan

Grand Rapids Andrew L. Sochacki, M.D.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan

Grand Rapids Amy C. Vander Woude, M.D.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan

Grand Rapids Frances Wong, M.D.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan

Grand Rapids Michael Zakem, D.O.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan

Grand Rapids Stephanie Dublis, D.O.

University of Michigan Health– West Cancer Center

Wyoming

Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Bradd Hemker, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Gretchen Roe, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids John Mulder, M.D.

Holland Home

Grand Rapids Steven Dupuis, D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Geriatrics – Broadway

Grand Rapids Joel Phillips, D.O.

Trinity Health Neurosciences

Grand Rapids

Infectious Disease

Jorgelina de Sanctis, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Habiba Hassouna, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Russell Lampen, D.O.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Brian Petroelje, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Liam Sullivan, D.O.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Nnaemeka Egwuatu, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Infectious Disease

Grand Rapids Minerva Galang, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Infectious Disease

Grand Rapids Andrew Jameson, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Infectious Disease

Grand Rapids Mohamad El Mortada, M.D.

University of Michigan Health– West Professional Building

Wyoming

Internal Medicine

Michael J. App, M.D.

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Kelly Barcheski, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids TaLawnda Bragg, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Benjamin Busman, D.O.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Kathleen Jarrett, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids James Passinault, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Internal Medicine

Grand Rapids William Baer, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Concierge Medicine

Grand Rapids Brian Stewart, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Hospital Medicine

Grand Rapids James Fitzgerald, D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care East Paris

Grand Rapids Adam Wolfe, D.O.

University of Michigan Health– West Beltline Health Center

Grand Rapids David Albrecht, D.O.

University of Michigan Health– West Southwest Health Center

Wyoming Natalie Parr, D.O.

University of Michigan Health– West Southwest Health Center

Wyoming Eryn Quinn, D.O.

University of Michigan Health– West Southwest Health Center

Wyoming

Interventional Cardiology

Ryan Madder, M.D.

Corewell Health

Wyoming Richard McNamara, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Araya Negash, D.O.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids David Bonnema, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiology Muskegon Barbara Karenko, D.O.

University of Michigan Health–West Professional Building

Wyoming Eric Walchak, D.O.

University of Michigan Health–West Professional Building

Wyoming Rajinder Marok, M.D.

West Michigan Cardiology

Grand Rapids

Maternal and Fetal Medicine

Thomas Balaskas, M.D.

Maternal Fetal Medicine Associates, PC

Grand Rapids David Colombo, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Marcos Cordoba Munoz, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Erin Fricke, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Vivian Romero, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Lisa Thiel, D.O.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Michael Tsimis, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids . .

Neonatal and Perinatal Medicine

Mitchell De Jonge, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Nga Dinh, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Claudia Nadernejad, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids

Jeannette Prentice, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Steven Gelfand, M.D.

Trinity Health Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Grand Rapids .

.

Nephrology

Ramandeep S. Banga, M.D.

Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C. Grand Rapids Mark R. Boelkins, M.D.

Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C. Grand Rapids Kseniya V. Filippova, M.D.

Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C. Grand Rapids Daniel J. Legault, M.D.

Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C. Grand Rapids James A. Visser, M.D.

Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C. Grand Rapids Gregory Downer, M.D.

West Michigan Nephrology

Muskegon

Neurology

Muhib Khan, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Muhammad Farooq, M.D.

Trinity Health

Medical Group, Neurosurgery – Cherry

Grand Rapids Christopher Morgan, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Sleep Medicine – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Christopher Goshgarian, M.D.

Trinity Health Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Jessica Hedeman, D.O.

Trinity Health Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Audrey Sanders, D.O.

Trinity Health Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Herman Sullivan, M.D.

Trinity Health Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Melanie Taylor, M.D.

Trinity Health Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids Min Zhu, M.D.

Trinity Health Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids David Ehrhardt, D.O.

University of Michigan Health-West – Professional Building

Wyoming Jordan Taylor, D.O.

University of Michigan Health-West – Professional Building

Wyoming .

Neurosurgery

Justin C. Clark, M.D.

Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.

Grand Rapids Bryan E. Figueroa, M.D.

Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.

Grand Rapids John F. Keller, M.D.

Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.

Grand Rapids Todd D. Vogel, M.D.

Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.

Grand Rapids Paul Mazaris, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Sanjay Patra, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Justin Singer, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Todd Vitaz, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Moises Googe, D.O.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Steve Klafeta, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Neurosurgery – Cherry

Grand Rapids Jurgen Luders, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Neurosurgery – Cherry

Grand Rapids

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Ruth Brandt, M.D.

Grand Rapids Women’s Health

Grand Rapids Monica Gary, M.D.

Grand Rapids Women’s Health

Grand Rapids Robyn Hubbard, M.D.

Grand Rapids Women’s Health

Grand Rapids Sarah Mattson, M.D.

Grand Rapids Women’s Health

Grand Rapids Sara DeNolf, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Jeffrey Dood, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Alicia Eichenberg, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Jessica Lalley, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Casey Parini, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Andola Mathis, M.D.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Obstetrics and Gynecology – Cherry

Grand Rapids Geron Turke, D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Obstetrics and Gynecology – Cherry

Grand Rapids Diana Bitner, M.D.

True Women’s Health

Grand Rapids Stephanie Getz, D.O.

University of Michigan Health-West – OB/GYN At The Village

Wyoming

Ophthalmology

Eiyass Albeiruti, M.D.

Eye Center of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Jasmina Bajric, M.D.

Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery

Grand Rapids Adam S. Hassan, M.D.

Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery

Grand Rapids Thomas Cowden, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

Walker Yosef Gindzin, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

Walker Parin Gohel, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

Grandville Marcus Muallem, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

Rockford Leslie Norris, D.O.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

Walker Laura Piippo, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

Rockford Michael D. Harrison, M.D.

Harrison Eye Center PC

Grand Rapids Marko Habekovic, M.D.

Marko Habekovic Ophthalmology

Grand Rapids Michael Boyle, M.D.

Oculoplastic Associates of West Michigan, PLC

Grand Rapids Tiffany Kent, M.D.

Oculoplastic Associates of West Michigan, PLC

Grand Rapids Patrick J. Droste, M.D.

Pediatric Ophthalmology P.C.

Grand Rapids Thomas M. Aaberg Jr., M.D.

Retina Specialists of Michigan

Grand Rapids Gregory Bever Jr., M.D.

Retina Specialists of Michigan

Grand Rapids Joseph Boss, M.D.

Retina Specialists of Michigan

Grand Rapids Nathan Pezda, M.D.

Retina Specialists of Michigan

Grand Rapids Liliya Sutherland, D.O.

Retina Specialists of Michigan

Grand Rapids Scott J. Westhouse, D.O.

Retina Specialists of Michigan

Grand Rapids Nathan Reed, D.O.

Shoreline Vision

Muskegon Lee Webster, M.D.

Shoreline Vision

Muskegon William Rhoades, M.D.

Specialty Eye Institute

Adrian Matthew Borr, D.O.

University of Michigan Health-West – Ophthalmology

Wyoming Paul Brown, D.O.

University of Michigan Health-West – Ophthalmology

Wyoming Douglas Doyle, D.O.

University of Michigan Health-West – Ophthalmology

Wyoming Ann M. Renucci, M.D.

Verdier Eye Center

Grand Rapids Karl J. Siebert, M.D.

Verdier Eye Center

Grand Rapids David D. Verdier, M.D.

Verdier Eye Center

Grand Rapids Kathleen DeHorn, M.D.

Vitreo-Retinal Associates

Grand Rapids Frank Garber, M.D.

Vitreo-Retinal Associates

Grand Rapids .

Orthopedic Surgery

John Anderson, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids David J. Bielema, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Scott Burgess, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Kristopher Danielson, D.O.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Terrence Endres, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Erik Hedlund, D.O.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Tim D. Henne, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Michael Jabara, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Kory J. Johnson, D.O.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Tim Lenters, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Thomas Matelic, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Scott Russo, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Geoffrey A. Sandman, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Peter Theut, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Rick A. Baszler, D.O.

Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon

Muskegon James R. Ringler, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon

Muskegon Jon D. Hop, M.D.

Shoreline Orthopaedics

Holland Kendall Hamilton, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Matthew Karek, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids James Lebolt, D.O.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Matthew Steensma, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Derek Axibal, M.D.

Corewell Health

Hastings Karl Roberts, M.D.

West Michigan Orthopaedics

Grand Rapids Carl Wierks, M.D.

West Michigan Orthopaedics

Grand Rapids

Pain Medicine

Marc Korn, M.D.

Haven Spine + Pain

Grand Rapids Ann M. Monroe, M.D.

Holland Hospital–Pain Management

Holland Keith Javery, D.O.

Javery Pain Institute

Grand Rapids Joshua Suderman, M.D.

Javery Pain Institute

Grand Rapids Thomas Basch, M.D.

Michigan Pain Consultants, PC

Wyoming John Birgiolas, M.D.

Michigan Pain Consultants, PC

Wyoming Eric Kozfkay, D.O.

Michigan Pain Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Kevin M. Nemeth, M.D.

Michigan Pain Consultants, PC

Holland Bindu Popat-Lewis, D.O.

Michigan Pain Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Adam Powell, D.O.

Michigan Pain Consultants, PC

Grand Rapids Yi Jia Chu, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids . .

Pathology

William V. Chopp, M.D.

Michigan Pathology Specialists, PC

Grand Rapids Anthony J. Kubat, M.D.

Michigan Pathology Specialists, PC

Grand Rapids Meryem M. Langenbach, M.D.

Michigan Pathology Specialists, PC

Grand Rapids Meggen A. Walsh, D.O.

Michigan Pathology Specialists, PC

Grand Rapids

Pediatric / Adolescent Psychiatry

Carolyn King, M.D.

C. King Psychiatry

Grand Rapids Lindsey Bailey, M.D.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

Grand Rapids Heide Rollings, M.D.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

Grand Rapids . .

Pediatric Cardiology

Yasser Al-Khatib, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Enrique (Oliver) Aregullin Eligio, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Sihong Huang, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Kim Lee, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Jeffrey Schneider, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Stanley Sedore, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Julie Sommerfield- Ronek, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Heather Sowinski, D.O.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Ronald Grifka, M.D.

University of Michigan Health– West Beltline Health Center

Grand Rapids .

Pediatric Critical Care Medicine

Robert Fitzgerald, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Elizabeth Rosner, D.O.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Dominic Sanfilippo, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids . .

Pediatric Dermatology

Katherine Foster, D.O.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Endocrinology

Yaw Appiagyei-Dankah, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Donna Eng, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Christel Keefe, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Emily Miller, D.O.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Ryan Cox, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Peter Freswick, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Sarah Henkel, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids . .

Pediatric Hematology and Oncology

Allison Close, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Albert Cornelius, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids James Fahner, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Beth Kurt, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Deanna Mitchell, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Kristy Pilbeam, D.O.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Matthew Pridgeon, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids . .

Pediatric Infectious Disease

George Fogg, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Daliya Khuon, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Rosemary Olivero, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids . .

Pediatric Nephrology

Yi Cai, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Jens Goebel, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Julia Steinke, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Jason Thomas, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Neurology

Olufemi Soyode, M.D.

Center for Adolescent and Child Neurology

Grand Rapids Steven DeRoos, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Daniel Fain, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Angel Hernandez, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Jena Krueger, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Brian Woodruff, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Neurosurgery

M. Michael Bercu, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Casey Madura, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Pulmonology

Susan Millard, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids John Schuen, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Johanna Zea-Hernandez, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids . .

Pediatric Surgery

James M. DeCou, M.D.

Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids Emily Durkin, M.D.

Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids Elliot Pennington, M.D.

Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids Marc G. Schlatter, M.D.

Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids Neal D. Uitvlugt, M.D.

Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids Daniel Watkins, M.D.

Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Urology

Theodore D. Barber, M.D.

Urologic Consultants, P.C.

Grand Rapids David L. Weatherly, M.D.

Urologic Consultants, P.C.

Grand Rapids

Pediatrics (General)

Ron Hofman, M.D.

Alger Pediatrics

Grand Rapids Jayne Rauwerda, M.D.

Alger Pediatrics

Grand Rapids Lisa B. Brown, M.D.

Cascade Pediatrics

Grand Rapids Erika K. Crane, M.D.

Cascade Pediatrics

Grand Rapids Sarah Elmouchi, M.D.

Cascade Pediatrics

Grand Rapids Alison Gehle, M.D.

Cascade Pediatrics

Grand Rapids Greg Jereb, M.D.

Cascade Pediatrics

Grand Rapids Mark Weirich, M.D.

Cascade Pediatrics

Grand Rapids William Bush, M.D.

Forest Hills

Pediatric Associates

Grand Rapids Cara Zokoe, M.D.

Forest Hills Pediatric Associates

Grand Rapids Abeba Berhane, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Jill Golden, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Miranda Hillard, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Jeri Kessenich, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Kira Sieplinga, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Candace Smith-King, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Karen Vander Laan, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Meghan Coleman, D.O.

University of Michigan Health–West Southwest Health Center

Wyoming Tiffany Letts, M.D.

University of Michigan Health– West Southwest Health Center

Wyoming .

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

A.J. Rush, M.D.

Grand River Rehabilitation

Grand Rapids Kelly Armstrong, M.D.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation

Grand Rapids Benjamin Bruinsma, M.D.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation

Grand Rapids Daniel Fechtner, M.D.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation

Grand Rapids Michael Jakubowski, M.D.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation

Grand Rapids Christopher Morelli, D.O.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation

Grand Rapids Meagan Smith, D.O.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation

Grand Rapids Carolyn Vollmer, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids James Ellis, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids James Lee, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Randy Russo, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Ramin Rahimi, D.O.

Rahimi Rehab + Pain Center

Grand Rapids Sara L. Kane-Smart, M.D.

Shoreline Orthopaedics

Holland David Hakopian, D.O.

Trinity Health Medical Group, Physical Medicine and Spine – Cherry

Grand Rapids . . .

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Ewa Timek, M.D.

Advanced Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids David Alfonso, M.D.

Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Brad Bengtson, M.D.

Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Steven L. Ringler, M.D.

Center for Aesthetics And Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Douglas Leppink, M.D.

Centre for Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Benjamin Rechner, M.D.

Centre for Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Shannon Armstrong, M.D.

Elite Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids William T. Cullen, M.D.

Elite Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Matthew Martin, M.D.

Elite Plastic Surgery

Grand Rapids Melissa Meldrum-Aaberg, M.D.

Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery

Grand Rapids Matthew Fahrenkopf, M.D.

Hand & Plastic Surgery Centre, PLC

Grand Rapids S. Andrei Ostric, M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.

Muskegon Ryan P. Ter Louw, M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.

Muskegon Dena W. Thayer, D.O.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.

Muskegon Viet Do, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Dennis Hammond, M.D.

Partners in Plastic Surgery of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Andrea Van Pelt, M.D.

Partners in Plastic Surgery of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Terri Zomerlei, M.D.

Partners in Plastic Surgery of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Marguerite E. Aitken, M.D.

Plastic Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids Johanna R. Krebiehl, M.D.

Plastic Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids John D. Renucci, M.D.

Plastic Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids Douglas L. Vander Woude, M.D.

Plastic Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids Andrew Livingston, M.D.

Plastic Surgery Specialists PLLC

Grand Rapids Anna Carlson, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids John Girotto, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Ronald Ford, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids . . .

Podiatry

Joshua R. Decker, D.P.M.

Specialists of West Michigan

Grand Rapids John Harris, D.P.M.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Marisha Stawiski, D.P.M.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Daniel Koschtial, D.P.M.

University of Michigan Health– West – Comstock Park Health Center

Comstock Park Michael Emiley, D.P.M.

University of Michigan Health– West – Podiatry (Foot & Ankle)

Grand Rapids

Psychiatry

Chidinma Isinguzo, M.D.

Network180

Grand Rapids Kevin Kunzer, M.D.

Neuropsychology Associates

Kalamazoo Jack Mahdasian, M.D.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

Grand Rapids Ryan Marin, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Vegas Coleman, M.D.

Trinity Health Behavioral Health

Muskegon . .

Radiation Oncology

Matthew W. Packard, M.D.

Lakeshore Area Radiation Oncology Center

Holland Derek Bergsma, M.D.

Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center

Grand Rapids Eric Buth, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Patrick L. Fabrizio, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Brian Kastner, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Michael Mahacek, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Matthew Tate, M.D.

Trinity Health Johnson Family Cancer Center

Muskegon Julie Forstner , M.D.

Wyoming

Radiology

Bradford Betz, M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids Jamie Frost, D.O.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids Joseph Junewick, M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids Jarrod MacFarlane, D.O.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids Chris Therasse, M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids Stuart Vollmer, M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids Andrew Zbojniewicz, M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids Baljit S. Deol, M.D.

Kent Radiology, P.C.

Grand Rapids

Reproductive Endocrinology / Infertility

Emma Giuliani, M.D.

The Fertility Center

Grand Rapids Valerie I. Shavell, M.D.

The Fertility Center

Grand Rapids Mili Thakur, M.D.

The Fertility Center

Grand Rapids . .

Rheumatology

Lakshmi P. Kocharla, M.D.

Bronson Rheumatology Specialists

Kalamazoo Danielle M. Robinett, M.D.

Holland Hospital – Rheumatology

Zeeland James Birmingham, M.D.

River City Rheumatology

Ada Andrew Lewandowski, D.O.

River City Rheumatology

Ada Barakat Thabet, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Peter Zadvinskis, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Nour Zleik, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Aaron Eggebeen, M.D.

West Michigan Rheumatology, PLLC

Grand Rapids Andrew Head, M.D.

West Michigan Rheumatology, PLLC

Grand Rapids Richard Martin, M.D.

West Michigan Rheumatology, PLLC

Grand Rapids Eric Slavin, M.D.

West Michigan Rheumatology, PLLC

Grand Rapids . .

Sleep Medicine

Jason Coles, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Timothy Daum, M.D.

University of Michigan Health– West Metro Health Sleep Disorders Center

Wyoming Rudolph Addy, M.D.

University of Michigan Health-West – Sleep Disorders Center

Wyoming . .

Sports Medicine

Michael Jabara, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Peter Theut, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Bruce A. Stewart, M.D.

Shoreline Orthopaedics

Holland Matthew Axtman, D.O.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Jason Lazor, D.O.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Derek Axibal, M.D.

Corewell Health

Hastings Kristi Kern, D.O.

University of Michigan Health– West Beltline Health Center

Grand Rapids Edwin Kornoelje, D.O.

University of Michigan Health– West Beltline Health Center

Grand Rapids Aryn Johnson, D.O.

University of Michigan Health–West

Caledonia Kenneth Dood, D.O.

University of Michigan Health– West

Cedar Springs . . .

Thoracic Surgery

Geoffrey Lam, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Edward Murphy, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Tomasz Timek, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Charles Willekes, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Bruce Shabahang, M.D.

Trinity Health Richard J. Lacks Cancer Center

Grand Rapids .

Trauma Surgery

Kristopher Danielson, D.O.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Grand Rapids Alistair Chapman, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Charles Gibson, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Elizabeth Steensma, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Eric Mitchell, M.D.

West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC

Wyoming Wayne VanderKolk, M.D.

West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC

Wyoming

Urology

Thomas J. Maatman, D.O.

Michigan Urological Clinic

Grand Rapids Kenneth F. Shockley, D.O.

Michigan Urological Clinic

Grand Rapids Christopher Brede, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids George Ghareeb, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids John Humphrey, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Brian Lane, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Christopher Riedinger, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Conrad Tobert, M.D.

Corewell Health

Grand Rapids Jon Curry, M.D.

Corewell Health

Greenville John G. Anema, M.D.

Urologic Consultants, P.C.

Grand Rapids Jannah H. Thompson, M.D.

Urologic Consultants, P.C.

Wyoming Erik M. Ratchford, D.O.

Urology Associates of Grand Rapids, PC

Grand Rapids Paul N. Rodriguez, M.D.

Urology Associates of Grand Rapids, PC

Grand Rapids Randall S. Kuntzman, M.D.

Urology Surgeons, P.C.

Grand Rapids John R. Lobo, M.D.

Urology Surgeons, P.C.

Grand Rapids Navneet S. Mander, M.D.

Urology Surgeons, P.C.

Grand Rapids Michael Traver, M.D.

Western Michigan Urological Associates

Holland . .

Vascular / Interventional Radiology

Orrie Close, M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids Michael Doherty, M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids Michael Knox, M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids Jarrod MacFarlane, D.O.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids Bryan Mustert, M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids William Rozell, D.O.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids Manish Varma, M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Grand Rapids Baljit S. Deol, M.D.

Kent Radiology, P.C.

Grand Rapids Christina Bakalis, M.D.

University of Michigan Health– West

Wyoming Guillermo Sanchez, M.D.

University of Michigan Health– West

Wyoming Matthew Tiede, M.D.

University of Michigan Health– West

Wyoming . .

Vascular Surgery