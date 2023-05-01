Professional Research Services (PRS) is a research company located in Troy, Mich. They specialize in conducting peer review surveys of different professionals within markets nationwide. A large part of their research focuses on the medical field, specifically M.D. and D.O. physicians. PRS reaches out to both physicians and health systems within a specific area, encouraging them to vote for their peers who they believe deserve the honor of being a “Top Doctor” for their geographical area. These physicians excel within their medical specialties and positively contribute to the medical profession as well as the community at large.
The research for Grand Rapids Magazine’s Top Doctors was conducted from October to December 2022. Physicians throughout Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, and Allegan counties were contacted by email and/or postcard, and they were encouraged to log onto the PRS survey site and cast their votes. PRS also contacted hospitals and medical clinics, informing them about the research. Some health groups joined in the effort by distributing the survey to their practicing physicians. For the survey itself, each doctor was able to log on and vote for up to three physicians within 71 board-certified specialties. The physicians with the highest number of votes within each of the specialties were the ones who were fact-checked further with the state of Michigan, as well as their individual practices. Each name that is published as part of Grand Rapids Magazine’s Top Doctors list is an active and practicing physician in the area who is in good standing with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The final list of winners reflects extremely talented and esteemed physicians practicing in the Grand Rapids area.
Professionals may be screened and selected through the verification of licensing and review of any infractions through various applicable boards, agencies, and rating services. For further information, visit prscom.com or email PRS at sshevin@prscom.com.
Addiction Medicine
Cara Poland, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
.
Paul Trowbridge, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group,
Academic Specialty Medicine
Grand Rapids
Adolescent Medicine
Lisa Lowery, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Justin Triemstra, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Allergy and Immunology
Mark M. Millar, M.D.
Allergy & Asthma Care of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids
Vincent Dubravec, M.D.
Allergy and Asthma Specialists of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Thomas Miller, M.D.
Allergy Associates of Western Michigan PC Grandville
Karyn Gell, M.D.
Grand Rapids Allergy
Grand Rapids
Christine Schafer, M.D.
Grand Rapids Allergy
Grand Rapids
Sara J. Uekert, M.D.
Grand Rapids Allergy
Grand Rapids
Dariush Orandi, M.D.
Orandi Allergy + Asthma Center
Wyoming
Frederick DeTorres, M.D.
Shoreline Allergy
Muskegon
Nicholas Hartog, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Theodore Kelbel, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Jacqueline Eastman, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Amanda Holsworth, D.O.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Anesthesiology
Courtney Abernathy, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants
Grand Rapids
Dennis Ahmad, D.O.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants
Grand Rapids
Matthew Armstrong, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants
Grand Rapids
Payal Boss, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants
Grand Rapids
Laurie Chalifoux, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants
Grand Rapids
Todd Hart, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants
Grand Rapids
.
Paul Jaklitsch, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants
Grand Rapids
Peter Knoester, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants
Grand Rapids
Eric L. Larson, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants
Grand Rapids
Matthew A. Parlmer, D.O.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants
Grand Rapids
Matthew Reynolds, M.D.
Anesthesia Practice Consultants
Grand Rapids
Ashley Agerson, M.D.
Haven Spine + Pain
Grand Rapids
Brandon Wong, M.D.
West Michigan Anesthesia PC
Grand Rapids
Breast Surgery
Jessica L. Keto, M.D.
Bronson Breast Surgery Specialists Kalamazoo
Amie Hop, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Melinda Miller, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Jayne Paulson, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Colleen A.C. App, M.D.
The Breast Health & Wellness Center, PC Grand Rapids
Jamie Caughran, M.D.
Trinity Health Breast Center
Grand Rapids
Cardiac Surgery
Edward Murphy, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
.
.
Tomasz Timek, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Richard Downey, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group – Cardiothoracic Surgery
Muskegon
Cardiology
David Fermin, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Milena Jani, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Ali Mahajerin, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Michael McNamara, M.D.
Corewell Health
Wyoming
Richard McNamara, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Michael Vredenburg, D.O.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
David Bonnema, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiology Muskegon
Roger Shammas, M.D.
Trinity Health
Medical Group, Cardiovascular – East Paris
Grand Rapids
Abiy Nigatu, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiovascular – East Paris
Grand Rapids
Barbara Karenko, D.O.
University of Michigan Health-West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Matthew Sevensma, D.O.
University of Michigan Health-West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Eric Walchak, D.O.
University of Michigan Health-West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Colon and Rectal Surgery
Nadav Dujovny, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Ryan Figg, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Rebecca Hoedema, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
.
.
Donald Kim, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Martin Luchtefeld, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Arida Siripong, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Antonia Henry, M.D.
University of Michigan – Healthpark Wyoming
Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Stephen Fitch, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Marc McClelland, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Shelley Schmidt, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Glenn VanOtteren, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Eric Geiser, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Pulmonology
Grand Rapids
.
.
Paul Harris, D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Pulmonology
Grand Rapids
Gregory Neagos, M.D.
University of Michigan Health-West
Wyoming
Timothy Daum, M.D.
University of Michigan Health– West Metro Health Sleep Disorders Center
Wyoming
Terrance Barnes, M.D.
University of Michigan Health– West Professional Building
Wyoming
James Hoekwater, D.O.
University of Michigan Health– West Professional Building
Wyoming
Critical Care Surgery
Alistair Chapman, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
.
.
Charles Gibson, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Elizabeth Steensma, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Dermatology
Eileen Axibal, M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Lisa M. Bedford, M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Stephen C. Cahill, D.O.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Daniel C. Dapprich, M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Brian J. Gerondale, M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Rebecca M. Jansen, M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
John E. Miner, M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Dipa S. Patel, M.D.
Dermatology at MidTowne, PC
Grand Rapids
Adam Asarch, M.D.
Forefront Dermatology
Grand Rapids
Nicholas Bontumasi, M.D.
Forefront Dermatology
Grand Rapids
Kristi Hawley, D.O.
The Dermatology Institute of West Michigan
Caledonia
Gina C. Ang, M.D.
West Michigan Dermatology
Grandville
Bridget A. Green, M.D.
West Michigan Dermatology
Grandville
Douglas A. Winstanley, D.O.
West Michigan Dermatology
Grandville
Ryan Freeland, M.D.
Wolverine Dermatology
Wyoming
.
Ear, Nose, and Throat
Andrew Behler, D.O.,
M.P.H.
Grand Rapids
Veronique Wan, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Chad Afman, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Francis Hart, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
James Thompson, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Darryl J. Elzinga, M.D.
Ear Nose & Throat Center, PLLC
Grand Rapids
Mark R. Winkle, M.D.
Ear Nose & Throat Center, PLLC
Grand Rapids
Gregory J. Artz, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat
Grand Rapids
Claudell Cox, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat
Grand Rapids
Robert J. Meleca, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat
Grand Rapids
Devin Mistry, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat
Grand Rapids
Joseph C. Taylor, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat
Grand Rapids
Michael F. Foster, D.O.
Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists
Grand Rapids
Richard J. Strabbing, D.O.
Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists
Holland
Maraya Baumanis, M.D.
University of Michigan Health– West
Grand Rapids
.
.
Emergency Medicine
Dana Hop, D.O.
Certified Emergency Medicine Specialist PC Wyoming
Adam Anderson, M.D.
Grand River Emergency Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Joshua Reynolds, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Eric VanDePol, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Bradley Riley, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Samuel Kluger, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Androni Henry, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group
Grand Rapids
Todd Hartgerink, D.O.
University of Michigan Health– West Hospital
Wyoming
David Berg, D.O.
University of Michigan Health– West
Certified Emergency Medicine Specialists Wyoming
Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism
Nathan Pomeroy, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Cyprian Gardine, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Diabetes
and Endocrinology
Grand Rapids
Ashley Therasse, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Diabetes
and Endocrinology
Grand Rapids
Edward Kryshak, M.D.
University of Michigan Health– West
Grand Rapids
Emilie Collins, M.D.
West Michigan Endocrine
Grand Rapids
.
.
Family Medicine
Frank Brown, M.D.
Corewell Health
Byron Center
Christopher Barnes, D.O.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Kirk Agerson, M.D.
Kirk Agerson, M.D. PC
Grand Rapids
Karen Kennedy, M.D.
Lacks Primary Care, Trinity Health Medical Group– South
Caledonia
Nicholas Blank, M.D.
Nova Direct Primary Care
Grand Rapids
Matthew Falkiewicz, M.D.
Nova Direct Primary Care
Grand Rapids
David Rosner, D.O.
Remedy Hair Restoration & Medical Spa
Grand Rapids
Neil Colegrove, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group– Primary
Care & Pediatrics
Byron Center
David Henderson, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Family Medicine
Grand Rapids
Eugene Tay, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Family Medicine
Grand Rapids
Camille Riddering Ryan, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care & Pediatrics – Rockford
Rockford
Kristi Kern, D.O.
University of Michigan Health– West
Beltline Health Center
Grand Rapids
Edwin Kornoelje, D.O.
University of Michigan Health– West
Beltline Health Center
Grand Rapids
Christina Garcia, D.O.
University of Michigan Health– West
Cedar Springs
.
.
Gastroenterology
Jeremy Barber, D.O.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Courtney Ferch, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Ben Kieff, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Matthew Moeller, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Thomas Rupp, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Ryan Wong, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Eugene Zolotarevsky, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Allan Coates, D.O.
Gastroenterology Associates of Western Michigan, PLC
Wyoming
J. Bradley Morrow, M.D.
Grand River Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Curtis R. Weaver, M.D.
Grand River Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Stephen T. Webster, M.D.
Grand River Gastroenterology
Grand Rapids
Michelle Muza-Moons, M.D.
University of Michigan Health– West-Healthpark
Wyoming
Luke DeRoo, D.O.
University of Michigan Health-West– Healthpark
Wyoming
Ryan Hamby, D.O.
University of Michigan Health– West – Healthpark
Wyoming
Ammar Hassan, M.D.
University of Michigan Health– West – Healthpark
Wyoming
General Surgery
M. Mura Assifi, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey Gawel, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Kenneth D. Minks, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Lora Silverman, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Kerent D. Pihl, D.O.
Grand Rapids Surgical Associates PLLC Wyoming
Joel Anderson, M.D.
Muskegon Surgery Center
Muskegon
Gregory Myers, M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C. Muskegon
Jill Onesti, M.D.
Trinity Health Richard J. Lacks Cancer Center
Grand Rapids
Jaret Beane, D.O.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC Wyoming
Daniel Borreson, M.D.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC Wyoming
Michael Dejong, M.D.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC Wyoming
Joel Green, M.D.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC Wyoming
Michael Leahy, M.D.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC Wyoming
Eric Mitchell, M.D.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC Wyoming
.
.
.
.
Genetics
Caleb Bupp, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Laurie Seaver, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Geriatric Medicine
Afriyie Gray, D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Geriatrics Grand Rapids
Robert Riekse, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Geriatrics Grand Rapids
Gynecologic Oncology
Leigh Seamon, D.O.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Gregory Gressel, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Mae Zakhour, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Kevin Brader, M.D.
University of Michigan Health– West
Grand Rapids
Hand Surgery
Donald P. Condit, M.D.
Condit Hand Clinic
Grand Rapids
Stephen Duquette, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Daniel Hess, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Levi Hinkelman, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Matthew Fahrenkopf, M.D.
Hand & Plastic Surgery Centre, PLC
Grand Rapids
Randy Lovell, M.D.
Lovell Hand & Orthopedic Center
Grand Rapids
S. Andrei Ostric, M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C. Muskegon
Scott Burgess, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Viet Do, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Julian Kuz, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Johanna R. Krebiehl, M.D.
Plastic Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
.
.
Hematology and Oncology
Kathryn B. Alguire, M.D.
Cancer & Hematology Centers of
Western Michigan
Norton Shores
Eric D. Batts, M.D.
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan
Holland
Brett T. Brinker, M.D.
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids
Sreenivasa R. Chandana, M.D.
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids
Yuanbin Chen, M.D.
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan
Norton Shores
Thomas E. Gribbin, M.D.
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids
Jared D. Knol, M.D.
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan
Norton Shores
Nehal Lakhani, M.D.
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids
Erin M. Pettijohn, M.D.
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan
Norton Shores
Haritha G. Reddy, M.D.
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids
Manish R. Sharma, M.D.
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids
Andrew L. Sochacki, M.D.
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids
Amy C. Vander Woude, M.D.
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids
Frances Wong, M.D.
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids
Michael Zakem, D.O.
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids
Stephanie Dublis, D.O.
University of Michigan Health– West Cancer Center
Wyoming
Hospice and Palliative Medicine
Bradd Hemker, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Gretchen Roe, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
John Mulder, M.D.
Holland Home
Grand Rapids
Steven Dupuis, D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Geriatrics – Broadway
Grand Rapids
Joel Phillips, D.O.
Trinity Health Neurosciences
Grand Rapids
Infectious Disease
Jorgelina de Sanctis, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Habiba Hassouna, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Russell Lampen, D.O.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Brian Petroelje, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Liam Sullivan, D.O.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Nnaemeka Egwuatu, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Infectious Disease
Grand Rapids
Minerva Galang, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Infectious Disease
Grand Rapids
Andrew Jameson, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Infectious Disease
Grand Rapids
Mohamad El Mortada, M.D.
University of Michigan Health– West Professional Building
Wyoming
Internal Medicine
Michael J. App, M.D.
Internal Medicine and Pediatrics of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Kelly Barcheski, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
TaLawnda Bragg, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Benjamin Busman, D.O.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Kathleen Jarrett, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
James Passinault, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Academic Internal Medicine
Grand Rapids
William Baer, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Concierge Medicine
Grand Rapids
Brian Stewart, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Hospital Medicine
Grand Rapids
James Fitzgerald, D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Primary Care East Paris
Grand Rapids
Adam Wolfe, D.O.
University of Michigan Health– West Beltline Health Center
Grand Rapids
David Albrecht, D.O.
University of Michigan Health– West Southwest Health Center
Wyoming
Natalie Parr, D.O.
University of Michigan Health– West Southwest Health Center
Wyoming
Eryn Quinn, D.O.
University of Michigan Health– West Southwest Health Center
Wyoming
Interventional Cardiology
Ryan Madder, M.D.
Corewell Health
Wyoming
Richard McNamara, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Araya Negash, D.O.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
David Bonnema, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Cardiology Muskegon
Barbara Karenko, D.O.
University of Michigan Health–West Professional Building
Wyoming
Eric Walchak, D.O.
University of Michigan Health–West Professional Building
Wyoming
Rajinder Marok, M.D.
West Michigan Cardiology
Grand Rapids
Maternal and Fetal Medicine
Thomas Balaskas, M.D.
Maternal Fetal Medicine Associates, PC
Grand Rapids
David Colombo, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Marcos Cordoba Munoz, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Erin Fricke, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Vivian Romero, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Lisa Thiel, D.O.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Michael Tsimis, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
.
.
Neonatal and Perinatal Medicine
Mitchell De Jonge, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Nga Dinh, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Claudia Nadernejad, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Jeannette Prentice, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Steven Gelfand, M.D.
Trinity Health Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
Grand Rapids
.
.
Nephrology
Ramandeep S. Banga, M.D.
Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C. Grand Rapids
Mark R. Boelkins, M.D.
Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C. Grand Rapids
Kseniya V. Filippova, M.D.
Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C. Grand Rapids
Daniel J. Legault, M.D.
Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C. Grand Rapids
James A. Visser, M.D.
Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C. Grand Rapids
Gregory Downer, M.D.
West Michigan Nephrology
Muskegon
Neurology
Muhib Khan, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Muhammad Farooq, M.D.
Trinity Health
Medical Group, Neurosurgery – Cherry
Grand Rapids
Christopher Morgan, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Sleep Medicine – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Christopher Goshgarian, M.D.
Trinity Health Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Jessica Hedeman, D.O.
Trinity Health Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Audrey Sanders, D.O.
Trinity Health Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Herman Sullivan, M.D.
Trinity Health Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Melanie Taylor, M.D.
Trinity Health Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
Min Zhu, M.D.
Trinity Health Neurosciences – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
David Ehrhardt, D.O.
University of Michigan Health-West – Professional Building
Wyoming
Jordan Taylor, D.O.
University of Michigan Health-West – Professional Building
Wyoming
.
Neurosurgery
Justin C. Clark, M.D.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Bryan E. Figueroa, M.D.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.
Grand Rapids
John F. Keller, M.D.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Todd D. Vogel, M.D.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Paul Mazaris, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Sanjay Patra, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Justin Singer, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Todd Vitaz, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Moises Googe, D.O.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Steve Klafeta, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Neurosurgery – Cherry
Grand Rapids
Jurgen Luders, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Neurosurgery – Cherry
Grand Rapids
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Ruth Brandt, M.D.
Grand Rapids Women’s Health
Grand Rapids
Monica Gary, M.D.
Grand Rapids Women’s Health
Grand Rapids
Robyn Hubbard, M.D.
Grand Rapids Women’s Health
Grand Rapids
Sarah Mattson, M.D.
Grand Rapids Women’s Health
Grand Rapids
Sara DeNolf, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey Dood, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Alicia Eichenberg, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Jessica Lalley, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Casey Parini, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Andola Mathis, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Obstetrics and Gynecology – Cherry
Grand Rapids
Geron Turke, D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Obstetrics and Gynecology – Cherry
Grand Rapids
Diana Bitner, M.D.
True Women’s Health
Grand Rapids
Stephanie Getz, D.O.
University of Michigan Health-West – OB/GYN At The Village
Wyoming
Ophthalmology
Eiyass Albeiruti, M.D.
Eye Center of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Jasmina Bajric, M.D.
Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Adam S. Hassan, M.D.
Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Thomas Cowden, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
Walker
Yosef Gindzin, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
Walker
Parin Gohel, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
Grandville
Marcus Muallem, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
Rockford
Leslie Norris, D.O.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
Walker
Laura Piippo, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
Rockford
Michael D. Harrison, M.D.
Harrison Eye Center PC
Grand Rapids
Marko Habekovic, M.D.
Marko Habekovic Ophthalmology
Grand Rapids
Michael Boyle, M.D.
Oculoplastic Associates of West Michigan, PLC
Grand Rapids
Tiffany Kent, M.D.
Oculoplastic Associates of West Michigan, PLC
Grand Rapids
Patrick J. Droste, M.D.
Pediatric Ophthalmology P.C.
Grand Rapids
Thomas M. Aaberg Jr., M.D.
Retina Specialists of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Gregory Bever Jr., M.D.
Retina Specialists of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Joseph Boss, M.D.
Retina Specialists of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Nathan Pezda, M.D.
Retina Specialists of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Liliya Sutherland, D.O.
Retina Specialists of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Scott J. Westhouse, D.O.
Retina Specialists of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Nathan Reed, D.O.
Shoreline Vision
Muskegon
Lee Webster, M.D.
Shoreline Vision
Muskegon
William Rhoades, M.D.
Specialty Eye Institute
Adrian
Matthew Borr, D.O.
University of Michigan Health-West – Ophthalmology
Wyoming
Paul Brown, D.O.
University of Michigan Health-West – Ophthalmology
Wyoming
Douglas Doyle, D.O.
University of Michigan Health-West – Ophthalmology
Wyoming
Ann M. Renucci, M.D.
Verdier Eye Center
Grand Rapids
Karl J. Siebert, M.D.
Verdier Eye Center
Grand Rapids
David D. Verdier, M.D.
Verdier Eye Center
Grand Rapids
Kathleen DeHorn, M.D.
Vitreo-Retinal Associates
Grand Rapids
Frank Garber, M.D.
Vitreo-Retinal Associates
Grand Rapids
.
Orthopedic Surgery
John Anderson, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
David J. Bielema, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Scott Burgess, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Kristopher Danielson, D.O.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Terrence Endres, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Erik Hedlund, D.O.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Tim D. Henne, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Michael Jabara, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Kory J. Johnson, D.O.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Tim Lenters, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Thomas Matelic, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Scott Russo, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Geoffrey A. Sandman, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Peter Theut, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Rick A. Baszler, D.O.
Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon
Muskegon
James R. Ringler, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon
Muskegon
Jon D. Hop, M.D.
Shoreline Orthopaedics
Holland
Kendall Hamilton, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Matthew Karek, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
James Lebolt, D.O.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Matthew Steensma, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Derek Axibal, M.D.
Corewell Health
Hastings
Karl Roberts, M.D.
West Michigan Orthopaedics
Grand Rapids
Carl Wierks, M.D.
West Michigan Orthopaedics
Grand Rapids
Pain Medicine
Marc Korn, M.D.
Haven Spine + Pain
Grand Rapids
Ann M. Monroe, M.D.
Holland Hospital–Pain Management
Holland
Keith Javery, D.O.
Javery Pain Institute
Grand Rapids
Joshua Suderman, M.D.
Javery Pain Institute
Grand Rapids
Thomas Basch, M.D.
Michigan Pain Consultants, PC
Wyoming
John Birgiolas, M.D.
Michigan Pain Consultants, PC
Wyoming
Eric Kozfkay, D.O.
Michigan Pain Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Kevin M. Nemeth, M.D.
Michigan Pain Consultants, PC
Holland
Bindu Popat-Lewis, D.O.
Michigan Pain Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Adam Powell, D.O.
Michigan Pain Consultants, PC
Grand Rapids
Yi Jia Chu, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
.
.
Pathology
William V. Chopp, M.D.
Michigan Pathology Specialists, PC
Grand Rapids
Anthony J. Kubat, M.D.
Michigan Pathology Specialists, PC
Grand Rapids
Meryem M. Langenbach, M.D.
Michigan Pathology Specialists, PC
Grand Rapids
Meggen A. Walsh, D.O.
Michigan Pathology Specialists, PC
Grand Rapids
Pediatric / Adolescent Psychiatry
Carolyn King, M.D.
C. King Psychiatry
Grand Rapids
Lindsey Bailey, M.D.
Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services
Grand Rapids
Heide Rollings, M.D.
Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services
Grand Rapids
.
.
Pediatric Cardiology
Yasser Al-Khatib, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Enrique (Oliver) Aregullin Eligio, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Sihong Huang, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Kim Lee, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey Schneider, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Stanley Sedore, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Julie Sommerfield- Ronek, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Heather Sowinski, D.O.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Ronald Grifka, M.D.
University of Michigan Health– West Beltline Health Center
Grand Rapids
.
Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
Robert Fitzgerald, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Elizabeth Rosner, D.O.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Dominic Sanfilippo, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
.
.
Pediatric Dermatology
Katherine Foster, D.O.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Endocrinology
Yaw Appiagyei-Dankah, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Donna Eng, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Christel Keefe, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Emily Miller, D.O.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Gastroenterology
Ryan Cox, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Peter Freswick, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Sarah Henkel, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
.
.
Pediatric Hematology and Oncology
Allison Close, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Albert Cornelius, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
James Fahner, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Beth Kurt, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Deanna Mitchell, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Kristy Pilbeam, D.O.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Matthew Pridgeon, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
.
.
Pediatric Infectious Disease
George Fogg, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Daliya Khuon, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Rosemary Olivero, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
.
.
Pediatric Nephrology
Yi Cai, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Jens Goebel, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Julia Steinke, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Jason Thomas, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Neurology
Olufemi Soyode, M.D.
Center for Adolescent and Child Neurology
Grand Rapids
Steven DeRoos, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Daniel Fain, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Angel Hernandez, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Jena Krueger, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Brian Woodruff, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Neurosurgery
M. Michael Bercu, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Casey Madura, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Pulmonology
Susan Millard, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
John Schuen, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Johanna Zea-Hernandez, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
.
.
Pediatric Surgery
James M. DeCou, M.D.
Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Emily Durkin, M.D.
Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Elliot Pennington, M.D.
Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Marc G. Schlatter, M.D.
Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Neal D. Uitvlugt, M.D.
Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Daniel Watkins, M.D.
Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Urology
Theodore D. Barber, M.D.
Urologic Consultants, P.C.
Grand Rapids
David L. Weatherly, M.D.
Urologic Consultants, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Pediatrics (General)
Ron Hofman, M.D.
Alger Pediatrics
Grand Rapids
Jayne Rauwerda, M.D.
Alger Pediatrics
Grand Rapids
Lisa B. Brown, M.D.
Cascade Pediatrics
Grand Rapids
Erika K. Crane, M.D.
Cascade Pediatrics
Grand Rapids
Sarah Elmouchi, M.D.
Cascade Pediatrics
Grand Rapids
Alison Gehle, M.D.
Cascade Pediatrics
Grand Rapids
Greg Jereb, M.D.
Cascade Pediatrics
Grand Rapids
Mark Weirich, M.D.
Cascade Pediatrics
Grand Rapids
William Bush, M.D.
Forest Hills
Pediatric Associates
Grand Rapids
Cara Zokoe, M.D.
Forest Hills Pediatric Associates
Grand Rapids
Abeba Berhane, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Jill Golden, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Miranda Hillard, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Jeri Kessenich, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Kira Sieplinga, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Candace Smith-King, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Karen Vander Laan, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Meghan Coleman, D.O.
University of Michigan Health–West Southwest Health Center
Wyoming
Tiffany Letts, M.D.
University of Michigan Health– West Southwest Health Center
Wyoming
.
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
A.J. Rush, M.D.
Grand River Rehabilitation
Grand Rapids
Kelly Armstrong, M.D.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation
Grand Rapids
Benjamin Bruinsma, M.D.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation
Grand Rapids
Daniel Fechtner, M.D.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation
Grand Rapids
Michael Jakubowski, M.D.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation
Grand Rapids
Christopher Morelli, D.O.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation
Grand Rapids
Meagan Smith, D.O.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation
Grand Rapids
Carolyn Vollmer, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
James Ellis, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
James Lee, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Randy Russo, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Ramin Rahimi, D.O.
Rahimi Rehab + Pain Center
Grand Rapids
Sara L. Kane-Smart, M.D.
Shoreline Orthopaedics
Holland
David Hakopian, D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Physical Medicine and Spine – Cherry
Grand Rapids
.
.
.
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
Ewa Timek, M.D.
Advanced Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
David Alfonso, M.D.
Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Brad Bengtson, M.D.
Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Steven L. Ringler, M.D.
Center for Aesthetics And Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Douglas Leppink, M.D.
Centre for Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Benjamin Rechner, M.D.
Centre for Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Shannon Armstrong, M.D.
Elite Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
William T. Cullen, M.D.
Elite Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Matthew Martin, M.D.
Elite Plastic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Melissa Meldrum-Aaberg, M.D.
Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery
Grand Rapids
Matthew Fahrenkopf, M.D.
Hand & Plastic Surgery Centre, PLC
Grand Rapids
S. Andrei Ostric, M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
Ryan P. Ter Louw, M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
Dena W. Thayer, D.O.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
Viet Do, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Dennis Hammond, M.D.
Partners in Plastic Surgery of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Andrea Van Pelt, M.D.
Partners in Plastic Surgery of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Terri Zomerlei, M.D.
Partners in Plastic Surgery of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Marguerite E. Aitken, M.D.
Plastic Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
Johanna R. Krebiehl, M.D.
Plastic Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
John D. Renucci, M.D.
Plastic Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
Douglas L. Vander Woude, M.D.
Plastic Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
Andrew Livingston, M.D.
Plastic Surgery Specialists PLLC
Grand Rapids
Anna Carlson, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
John Girotto, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Ronald Ford, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
.
.
.
Podiatry
Joshua R. Decker, D.P.M.
Specialists of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
John Harris, D.P.M.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Marisha Stawiski, D.P.M.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Daniel Koschtial, D.P.M.
University of Michigan Health– West – Comstock Park Health Center
Comstock Park
Michael Emiley, D.P.M.
University of Michigan Health– West – Podiatry (Foot & Ankle)
Grand Rapids
Psychiatry
Chidinma Isinguzo, M.D.
Network180
Grand Rapids
Kevin Kunzer, M.D.
Neuropsychology Associates
Kalamazoo
Jack Mahdasian, M.D.
Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services
Grand Rapids
Ryan Marin, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Vegas Coleman, M.D.
Trinity Health Behavioral Health
Muskegon
.
.
Radiation Oncology
Matthew W. Packard, M.D.
Lakeshore Area Radiation Oncology Center
Holland
Derek Bergsma, M.D.
Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center
Grand Rapids
Eric Buth, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Patrick L. Fabrizio, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Brian Kastner, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Michael Mahacek, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Matthew Tate, M.D.
Trinity Health Johnson Family Cancer Center
Muskegon
Julie Forstner , M.D.
Wyoming
Radiology
Bradford Betz, M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
Jamie Frost, D.O.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
Joseph Junewick, M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
Jarrod MacFarlane, D.O.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
Chris Therasse, M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
Stuart Vollmer, M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
Andrew Zbojniewicz, M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
Baljit S. Deol, M.D.
Kent Radiology, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Reproductive Endocrinology / Infertility
Emma Giuliani, M.D.
The Fertility Center
Grand Rapids
Valerie I. Shavell, M.D.
The Fertility Center
Grand Rapids
Mili Thakur, M.D.
The Fertility Center
Grand Rapids
.
.
Rheumatology
Lakshmi P. Kocharla, M.D.
Bronson Rheumatology Specialists
Kalamazoo
Danielle M. Robinett, M.D.
Holland Hospital – Rheumatology
Zeeland
James Birmingham, M.D.
River City Rheumatology
Ada
Andrew Lewandowski, D.O.
River City Rheumatology
Ada
Barakat Thabet, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Peter Zadvinskis, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Nour Zleik, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Aaron Eggebeen, M.D.
West Michigan Rheumatology, PLLC
Grand Rapids
Andrew Head, M.D.
West Michigan Rheumatology, PLLC
Grand Rapids
Richard Martin, M.D.
West Michigan Rheumatology, PLLC
Grand Rapids
Eric Slavin, M.D.
West Michigan Rheumatology, PLLC
Grand Rapids
.
.
Sleep Medicine
Jason Coles, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Timothy Daum, M.D.
University of Michigan Health– West Metro Health Sleep Disorders Center
Wyoming
Rudolph Addy, M.D.
University of Michigan Health-West – Sleep Disorders Center
Wyoming
.
.
Sports Medicine
Michael Jabara, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Peter Theut, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Bruce A. Stewart, M.D.
Shoreline Orthopaedics
Holland
Matthew Axtman, D.O.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Jason Lazor, D.O.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Derek Axibal, M.D.
Corewell Health
Hastings
Kristi Kern, D.O.
University of Michigan Health– West Beltline Health Center
Grand Rapids
Edwin Kornoelje, D.O.
University of Michigan Health– West Beltline Health Center
Grand Rapids
Aryn Johnson, D.O.
University of Michigan Health–West
Caledonia
Kenneth Dood, D.O.
University of Michigan Health– West
Cedar Springs
.
.
.
Thoracic Surgery
Geoffrey Lam, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Edward Murphy, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Tomasz Timek, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Charles Willekes, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Bruce Shabahang, M.D.
Trinity Health Richard J. Lacks Cancer Center
Grand Rapids
.
Trauma Surgery
Kristopher Danielson, D.O.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Grand Rapids
Alistair Chapman, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Charles Gibson, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Elizabeth Steensma, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Eric Mitchell, M.D.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC
Wyoming
Wayne VanderKolk, M.D.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC
Wyoming
Urology
Thomas J. Maatman, D.O.
Michigan Urological Clinic
Grand Rapids
Kenneth F. Shockley, D.O.
Michigan Urological Clinic
Grand Rapids
Christopher Brede, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
George Ghareeb, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
John Humphrey, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Brian Lane, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Christopher Riedinger, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Conrad Tobert, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Jon Curry, M.D.
Corewell Health
Greenville
John G. Anema, M.D.
Urologic Consultants, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Jannah H. Thompson, M.D.
Urologic Consultants, P.C.
Wyoming
Erik M. Ratchford, D.O.
Urology Associates of Grand Rapids, PC
Grand Rapids
Paul N. Rodriguez, M.D.
Urology Associates of Grand Rapids, PC
Grand Rapids
Randall S. Kuntzman, M.D.
Urology Surgeons, P.C.
Grand Rapids
John R. Lobo, M.D.
Urology Surgeons, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Navneet S. Mander, M.D.
Urology Surgeons, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Michael Traver, M.D.
Western Michigan Urological Associates
Holland
.
.
Vascular / Interventional Radiology
Orrie Close, M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
Michael Doherty, M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
Michael Knox, M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
Jarrod MacFarlane, D.O.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
Bryan Mustert, M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
William Rozell, D.O.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
Manish Varma, M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Grand Rapids
Baljit S. Deol, M.D.
Kent Radiology, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Christina Bakalis, M.D.
University of Michigan Health– West
Wyoming
Guillermo Sanchez, M.D.
University of Michigan Health– West
Wyoming
Matthew Tiede, M.D.
University of Michigan Health– West
Wyoming
.
.
Vascular Surgery
Lawrence Mallon, M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, P.C.
Muskegon
Christopher Chambers, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Justin Simmons, D.O.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Jason Slaikeu, M.D.
Corewell Health
Grand Rapids
Joshua Greenberg, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Vascular Surgery
Grand Rapids
Michelle Kosovec, M.D.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Vascular Surgery – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
John Morris, D.O.
Trinity Health Medical Group, Vascular Surgery – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
