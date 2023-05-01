Top Doctors 2023 Special Section

Kirk Agerson, MD

2849 Michigan Street NE, Suite 103, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-222-1864 |

mdvip.com/doctors/kirkagersonmd

Dr. Kirk Agerson is a board certified family medicine physician who has been in independent practice in Grand Rapids for more than 40 years. He is welcoming new patients and emphasizes that the small size of his practice allows him to provide personalized attention—much more so than a typical primary care practice. Dr. Agerson also offers conveniences such as same or next-day appointments that start on time with minimum appointment duration of 30 minutes. He has the time and experience to listen to and delve into his patients’ issues with more thoughtfulness, and to expedite and advocate for their care with specialists.

Dr. Agerson strongly believes that communication and personalized healthcare are paramount to a person’s health and well-being. He appreciates the recognition he has received from his fellow physicians and credits his team for their support in providing exceptional care.