Youth counselors sought for summer day camp

Is your teenager looking for a meaningful work experience this summer?

If your answer was yes, look no further than the City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department. For the fifth year in a row the City will offer free summer day camp programs and is looking to hire youth counselors.

“Our Summer Day Camp program is an important resource providing safe, fun and engaging activities for youth in our community,” said David Marquardt, the City’s parks and recreation director. “Our counselors are what make the program possible and successful.“

Applicants must be at least 15 years of age and have a minimum of six months of experience working with youth.

Camp counselors will work at one of the three camp locations in City parks. Each camp location will host over 75 youth throughout the summer for activities in arts and crafts, outdoor adventures, sports, swimming, movement and dance STEM and more.

The free day camp will run Monday through Friday, June 12 to August 25. Counselors will work approximately five hours per day, 25 hours per week. Wages start at $16 per hour. Interested applicants can learn more and apply online.