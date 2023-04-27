Last chance for ‘Extravagala’ tickets

The Grand Rapids Art Museum’s annual gala returns on Saturday, May 6, . “Extravagala,” is a black-tie event that encourages loud laughter, bold attire and merrymaking.

The evening promises an “immersive” experience consisting of entertainment, “whimsical” performances and live music, featuring the Simone Vitale Band. A seated dinner with colorful cocktails and dancing rounds out the evening. Proceeds from Extravagala benefit GRAM’s artistic and educational programming. Cocktails, 6:30 pm | Dinner | 7:30 p.m.

Reserve your seat before ticket sales close on Thursday, April 26 at 4 pm. Click here to register and purchase tickets.