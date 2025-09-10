Community comes together for record-breaking cake walk

It was a day of movement and meaningful connection on Grand Rapids’ south side, as more than 650 community members gathered at the Special Olympics Michigan campus over the weekend to set a new world record—and raise awareness for mental health and inclusion along the way.

The event, hosted on the Consumers Credit Union Track at the Unified Sports and Inclusion Center, brought 659 participants together to officially break the Guinness World Record for the largest cake walk ever held.

While the playful event—similar to musical chairs, with music, numbered spots and sweet prizes—was rooted in fun, the true impact reached far beyond the frosting. Organizers announced $20,000 in donations raised for Special Olympics Michigan and the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan’s be nice. program.

“This was more than a record-breaking event, it was a record-making moment for our community,” said Lynne Jarman-Johnson, chief marketing officer of Consumers Credit Union. “We’re proud to have hosted such an impactful day at our new track, and even prouder of the generosity and enthusiasm shown by everyone who participated.”

The festive atmosphere felt more like a neighborhood carnival than a record-setting attempt. Families and friends of all ages walked to upbeat tunes in hopes of taking home one of 16 grand prizes, while enjoying an afternoon filled with food trucks, games and live entertainment.

Local businesses added flavor and flair to the celebration, with coffee from Bearclaw Coffee Co., shaved ice from Desi’s Tropical Sno Shack, and savory bites from The Smokin’ Unicorn and Being Cheesy. Guests also received free Bundtlet coupons, courtesy of Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Yard games, inflatables, face painting and character meet-and-greets kept the youngest attendees busy, while a Touch-a-Truck experience with the Gaines Township Fire Department brought wide-eyed excitement to the parking lot.

For Scott Vogel, owner of Nothing Bundt Cakes in Grand Rapids, Grandville and Muskegon, the joy was in the shared experience.

“We’re thrilled to have been part of such a meaningful day,” Vogel said. “Seeing hundreds of people come together to walk, laugh and give back was truly heartwarming.”

The funds raised will help support year-round sports training and competition for individuals with intellectual disabilities through Special Olympics Michigan, while also bolstering mental health education and suicide prevention programming via be nice., an initiative focused on empowering students and communities to take action.

The event’s success was made possible with the help of local sponsors and community partners, including Lacks Enterprises, OneMagnify, Gun Lake Casino Resort, Bosch Architecture, MCS Marketing, SignArt, Canney’s Water Conditioning, Richarson Business Solutions, Gaines Chamber of Commerce, Printing Services Inc., and ABC Channel 13.

At its heart, the record-breaking cake walk was a celebration of community—where music, movement and generosity walked hand in hand.