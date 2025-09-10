Building on History: Grand Rapids’ Historic Preservation Commission

Ever wonder if that run-down old building is worth saving? Can we replace all the original windows with new ones in that Heritage Hill home? Maybe run that coolant line from the air conditioning unit up the outside of the historic house?

The answers are yes, no and possibly if you’re working on a vintage building under the auspices of the Grand Rapids Historic Preservation Commission (HPC), a City of Grand Rapids Commission made up of seven volunteers appointed by the City Commission and charged with protecting the city’s heritage and overseeing historic districts and landmarks.

Residential and commercial structures older than 50 years are eligible for historic designation per the Secretary of the Interior if they meet certain criteria. Local historic designation efforts follow a process outlined by ordinance which takes research, planning and a series of public meetings. This process can be spearheaded by citizens, organizations, property owners and/or local government. However, final determination and establishment can only be undertaken by the City Commission.

For Nathan Willink of Willink Construction, that effort meant first contacting Rhonda Baker, historic preservation specialist with the City of Grand Rapids Planning Department. Willink needed to know what was possible at 800 Wealthy St., which had been home to a drug store, post office, and a variety of other businesses through the years, as well as apartments on the second floor.

“We bought the building uncertain about the challenges of an old, shuttered building, but it was nice to get the last messy building in the area. It had been left as it was,” said Willink.

He contacted Baker at the HPC and got the ball rolling on restoration. The historic designation was a help, not a hindrance, according to Willink, because they were able to go back to the original usage designation—retail and residential—and use that for the current building. With HPC help, melding business and residential in one building was much less complicated.

Willink and his crew uncovered the original tile floor with the word Drugs at one entrance, as well as the original flooring from the post office. They found a basement treasure trove of vintage merchandise displays, paper spools for wrapping packages, an old cash register, and a variety of other goodies. Years of deferred maintenance had to be caught up, but the bones of the building were strong.

“When we started working on it, people came out of the woodwork to say that they had once worked in the building,” said Willink. “Precedent has been set that these old buildings are valuable to keep. That people are still walking Wealthy Street and it’s a destination is a tribute to the HPC.”

Baker is the one city employee paid for her work with the HPC. Matt Dixon, director of architecture at Pinnacle Construction Group, has been board chair for the last seven years and will term out next year.

“We’re here to help and not be an impediment, not a hoop that has to be jumped through,” said Dixon. “There’s been a lot of research into how important historical preservation is to a city, the community and the residents. We’re not here to stop development, but to make sure the areas that deserve it are protected.”

Baker adds, “It’s important to remember our sense of place, the character that draws people in, an area’s walkability. All this is related to an area’s historic environment, so maintaining it is vital.”

The City of Grand Rapids has about 2,500 designated historic buildings, six historic districts, and 80 individual landmarks. All of Heritage Hill is one district, for example, with its numerous individual houses. The Calkins Law Office, the oldest surviving structure in Grand Rapids, the Pike House at 230 E. Fulton St and the Turner House at 731 Front St. NW are examples of landmarks.

The criteria for historic designation include buildings, sites or objects that are architecturally significant or examples of a style of architecture, and/or that represent historical periods, developments or events, and/or are related to significant people. Historic significance can include houses, factories, public buildings, bridges, cemeteries, parks, burial grounds, and even cobblestone streets.

Currently in Grand Rapids there are two active designation projects, and one recently completed. The Dean/Kendall House at 2350 Leonard NW is seeking local historic designation as a landmark, and the Auburn Hills neighborhood is being presented to the Keeper of the National Register for placement on the National Register of Historic Places. The third is the Clipper Belt Lacer Company complex on Front Street that was recently listed on the National Register of Historic Places through efforts spearheaded by Pinnacle Construction and Dixon.

Naming a building as historic at the local level can lead to protection of the building, preservation of neighborhoods and a community’s sense of place, increased tourism, open doors to possible grants and tax credits, protecting investments and increasing property values. HPC speaks only to the exterior, outbuildings and grounds, not the interior or how the building is used.

Paul and Merideth Kuiper purchased a single-family home at 341 Charles Ave. in Cherry Hill, planning to do most of the renovations themselves. The 155-year-old home had much deferred maintenance that needed to be done, including a new foundation. One of their first calls was to the HPC and Baker. She answered their questions about exterior changes and updates and even met them at the house to discuss details. The HPC provided a guidebook on how to build according to historic standards, according to Paul Kuiper.

“The most helpful advice came from Rhonda, who was readily available to help clarify what would and would not be approved. The recommendations from the HPC mostly consisted of small adjustments to details, such as porch spindle distance, that on our own we wouldn’t have thought much about but it ensured the integrity of the historic nature of the house,” he said.

“We believe in what the commission does,” said Dixon. “It’s important to use historic precedent to inform how we develop communities.”

This sentiment is reflected in the State of Michigan’s 5-year strategic preservation plan which looks to continue efforts and benefits preservation brings to the state, cities and communities while also adapting to current and future needs. Such efforts include increasing equality in historic designations for buildings and sites important to all walks of life at the local, state and national levels. Dixon points to current efforts in the form of grants such as the Underrepresented Communities Grant for groups such as LGBTQ+, indigenous peoples, African Americans and other underrepresented communities eager to preserve structures and places important to their history.

The Grand Rapids Historic Preservation Commission recognized seven preservation efforts in 2025, plus one individual:

Innovation Central High School for Most Outstanding Preservation by a Group

Marywood Academy’s Motherhouse for Most Outstanding Preservation by a Group

800 Wealthy Street—Willink Construction Inc., for Most Outstanding Commercial Preservation Project

322 Fountain St. NE —JDE & Associates and Eastown Construction for work on the Heritage Hill Historic District home

341 Charles Ave. SE—Paul and Merideth Kuiper for work on their Cherry Hill home

409 Prospect Ave. SE—Wealthy Prospect LLC

322 Union Ave SE—Jeremy Gish

Peter Bruinsma for his work with the city’s historic districts

For more information, visit www.grandrapidsmi.gov/Government/Boards-and-Commissions/Historic-Preservation-Commission