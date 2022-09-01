Hire For Hope believes in the relentless pursuit of top talent. They’re focused on helping clients recruit the best executive leadership and subject matter experts by utilizing top evidence-based selection practices, behavior analytics, and intensive vetting processes to ensure each client gets the right person in the right seat, at the right time.

To give back to the community, the company donates 10 percent of its profits to community partners that help women who are experiencing domestic violence. Founder Ashley Ward serves as a board member on the City of Grand Rapids’ Downtown Improvement District committee and has been recognized as a 40 Under 40 Business Leader and one of the 50 Most Influential Women in West Michigan by the Grand Rapids Magazine.

Tasia Allison, the firm’s managing director, specializes in executive search and organizational development functions. She also leads Hire For Hope’s recruiting and talent consulting teams.