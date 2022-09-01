First Companies’ CEO, Jeff Baker, and president, Craig Baker, grew up watching their father expand the business from a small real estate firm to a 4-in-1 construction, real estate, development, and property management company. Their latest project in Ada speaks to the values the family-owned organization is committed to: community, local investment, and buildings that foster connection.

Construction on the Ada Village project began in 2016 and will wrap up in 2023. Fourteen historic buildings will hold offices, restaurants, salons, a grocery store, a hotel, and a beloved ice cream shop that was carefully moved and remodeled to preserve its original charm.

Thanks to local partnerships, First Companies successfully navigated challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic to keep the project on time and on budget, making Ada Village a destination for families and a place where local business can thrive. Learn more at firstcompanies.com.