Faces of West Michigan 2023 Special Section

CHARLES ZHANG, CFP, MBA, MSFS, ChFC — ZHANG FINANCIAL

5931 OAKLAND DRIVE, PORTAGE, MI 49024 |

269-385-5888 | ZHANGFINANCIAL.COM

Charles Zhang has confidently led his wealth management group, Zhang Financial, to the summit of the independent advisory world. His impressive educational background includes an MBA from Northwestern University, executive education from both the Harvard Business School and Columbia University, an MA in economics, and an MS in financial services. In addition, he holds prestigious designations in the financial industry, including a CFP® and a ChFC®.

With his combination of knowledge and expertise, as well as upholding the highest fiduciary standard, it isn’t hard to see why Zhang has been widely recognized as one of the best advisers in the nation. Barron’s has named Zhang the No. 1 financial adviser in Michigan for a staggering 10 consecutive years. Forbes has named him one of the 10 best wealth advisers in the country, and he’s the highest-ranked fee-only adviser on the list. See zhangfinancial.com/disclosure for full ranking criteria.