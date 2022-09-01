Built on a foundation of quality services, innovative programming, world-class equipment, and excellent customer service, MVP Sports Clubs have been providing fitness, sports, and wellness to West Michigan since 2005. As an area leader in racquet sports, its tennis and pickleball offerings serve more than 24,000 members annually.

MVP’s local facilities feature a variety of tennis courts: 12 outdoor, 21 indoor, and two platform courts heated year-round. There are also several indoor and outdoor pickleball courts.

Offering a wide range of programming for all ages and skill levels, MVP’s certified tennis and pickleball pros lead private and small-group lessons, camps, and tournaments. The clubs also host and coach over 45 travel teams under the United States Tennis Association.

With programs available for everyone from youth as young as 4 through skilled adults, MVP is proud to be West Michigan’s leader in racquet sports.